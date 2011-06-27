Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,664
|$18,568
|$20,124
|Clean
|$15,890
|$17,688
|$19,125
|Average
|$14,342
|$15,928
|$17,126
|Rough
|$12,793
|$14,168
|$15,127
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,844
|$16,862
|$18,496
|Clean
|$14,154
|$16,063
|$17,577
|Average
|$12,775
|$14,465
|$15,740
|Rough
|$11,396
|$12,867
|$13,903
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,522
|$15,294
|$16,732
|Clean
|$12,894
|$14,570
|$15,901
|Average
|$11,637
|$13,120
|$14,239
|Rough
|$10,381
|$11,670
|$12,577
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,447
|$29,628
|$31,457
|Clean
|$26,172
|$28,224
|$29,895
|Average
|$23,622
|$25,416
|$26,770
|Rough
|$21,072
|$22,608
|$23,646
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,416
|$19,245
|$20,748
|Clean
|$16,607
|$18,333
|$19,718
|Average
|$14,989
|$16,509
|$17,657
|Rough
|$13,370
|$14,685
|$15,596