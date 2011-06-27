  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,664$18,568$20,124
Clean$15,890$17,688$19,125
Average$14,342$15,928$17,126
Rough$12,793$14,168$15,127
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,844$16,862$18,496
Clean$14,154$16,063$17,577
Average$12,775$14,465$15,740
Rough$11,396$12,867$13,903
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,522$15,294$16,732
Clean$12,894$14,570$15,901
Average$11,637$13,120$14,239
Rough$10,381$11,670$12,577
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,447$29,628$31,457
Clean$26,172$28,224$29,895
Average$23,622$25,416$26,770
Rough$21,072$22,608$23,646
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,416$19,245$20,748
Clean$16,607$18,333$19,718
Average$14,989$16,509$17,657
Rough$13,370$14,685$15,596
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Porsche Cayenne on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,570 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Porsche Cayenne. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Porsche Cayenne and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2012 Porsche Cayenne is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.