Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews
Take The Plunge
Bought my 2012 S in Sept of 2016 with 45k on the odometer. Bose, 18ways, dubs. Researched local mechanics to see if I could purchase my own parts for installation and there are many former dealer mechanics that understand the logic. Have replaced all filters, and front pads with rotors just to be sure. Change my own oil (you tube). Still running orig. plugs at 66k, it's normally aspirated and the mpg (17.5 overall) suggests the logic holds, esp. with a smooth idle. Had an X5 for a decade and averaged 16.5 with 225hp and a six, this 400hp eight screams, you can toss your blue pills. I drove the six but a buddy told me to drive the eight before pulling the trigger and I'm still thanking him two years later, for a one mpg difference this bad boy is oh so light it's feet. (n.b. i'm running regular gas only) The Bose is more than you need, you may hurt yourself with it but Floyd never sounded so good. At night on the interstate at 80 with the stereo tuned to your liking you are there, where there is, is your own personal choice but it's probably near your glory days. I have never spent as much time in the 90's inadvertently, you'd best set the cruise. Fit and finish is boffo, rubbed this out with Meguiars compound and waxed it and the metal flake gray is an inch deep, like nothing I've ever owned. I'm a big guy and this thing swallows me whole, don't know about the back seats but my passengers are all smiling. Paid 36k, bought a 4 year bumper to bumper for 3600, piece of mind baby! At the time a new Traverse would have cost me the same, you choose. Screw the bucket list, zip up your big boy pants and get one of these, it's about the day to day . Job leave something to desire, make the drive to and fro nirvana. Later; now I have to go for a drive!
Best vehicle I’ve ever owned!
I’ve had many cars and SUV’s over the years, and quite a few luxury cars, 2 Mercedes AMG’s, BMW 530i, Cadillacs, Ford Explorer, but none take a candle to the Porsche Cayenne S I currently own. The front seats are without a doubt the absolute most comfortable. It functions like an SUV, but it handles and performs like a sports car. One of my favorite features is the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS) that links the headlights to the steering wheel, so there are no more blind curves or turns at night! It’s comfortable, quite, functional and most fun to drive. I’ve owned two Cayennes over the past 7 years and both have been awesome vehicles!
3 months in.
Wow! This is the 1st car I've spent 6 figures on, and so far, so amazing! No issues as I would expect for 3k miles. It was very difficult to keep the RPM's below 4000 for the first 1000 miles. It drives like a Cadilac when you are just cruising, and roars off like a tiger on steroids when you ask it to. Plus we are averaging 18mpg in town and 21 hwy. Not bad for 500 HP. It replaced a very nice Landcruiser that on it's best day got 17mpg, with half the horse power. The interior is more luxurious than any other car I have owned. I love the seats 18way adjustable bolsters fit wonderful, and I'm a big guy. Long story short, I love this SUV. Mine is black with 21" black wheels. Lots of stares
2012 Cayenne Turbo
Self-admitted, car-research guy. Brought this beast in Mar '12. Traded '08 911 4s; needed 4 doors and back seats (3 teenagers and complaining wife). Ubmer, two-tone leather, 21" turbo whls, sprt, premium, steel skids, Burmester - $130k (4% dsct off MSRP). Mixed impressions. The Good: Super fast, sounds great, corners like no other, beautiful interior, roomy enough for four (five is tight), pano roof is awesome, sport mode changes character of car. The Mixed: oil leak first week (bad "o" ring in mftg build); the breaks squeak when coming to stop (not subtle squeak; very loud; service says it is a reality of these cars); Exterior styling is just OK. For $130k I want only positives.
first impressions of v6 cayenne
Just bought my first porsche and my first SUV. Here are the specs/options for my v6 Cayenne: 8-speed automatic panoramic sunroof running boards, roof rails, and trailer hitch adjustable suspension with PASM heated seats and steering wheel
