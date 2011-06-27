Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews

Vehicle performance and reliability jimmy129 , 04/21/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2004 in 2008, from a local auction with 104k. It has 192k on it. I have gotten excellent service. Oil changed every 3k miles at dealer. All maintenance done at dealer, the usual wear. Travel south 3x yearly, without problems. Very reliable vehicle. GM stop making, why. Would or will purchase another and keep current. Report Abuse

Best all-around car I've had! All my friends are jealous of the Pontiac synovialbasher , 09/02/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car in February of 2014 with 126xxx miles on it. Currently I have over 133xxx. This car is awesome. I love the interior cockpit design; it really makes the driver feel in charge. The heads up display in this car is by far my favorite feature. It's really hard to find those with other cars nowadays. The GM 3.8 is an amazing motor. Going down the highway I get 30 mpg easily, which is amazing given the size of the car. Whenever a friend of mine gets into my car, their immediate reaction is, "wow, this is a solid car". Then again, these are people who drive Volkswagens and Hondas... They're shocked on how safe they feel in an American car.

Love This Car J. Hubert , 01/30/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I wasn't in the market for a Pontiac but it was for my wife and it was her choice. She liked the styling. We bought it in '05 from an off-lease with 18,000 miles on it. The OE Goodyear tires were junk and made bad noise. Replaced them with Michelin and it made a world of difference. This one of the best cars I have ever owned. I have been driving it every day for the last 2 years 80 miles round trip to work. it now has 148,000 on it and it's still a great car. Great power, performance, comfort and reliability. I average 26 MPG. No major problems. This car has renewed my faith in American vehicles. Very sad to see Pontiac go. Anyone who hates this car must have a lemon. Yes, I would buy again

GM retired a powerhouse zaranjjt , 01/26/2014 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought the car in 2005 with 6k on it.It's now around 114k and still running splendidly.Never really had any major problems until last year when I accidentally hit a curb. Soon after had to replace tie rods, brakes found leaks in the coolant tank and power steering reservoirs. Got them all replaced at around 5k, now the car runs like smooth as silk. Even now i get a thrill out of an early morning acceleration rush. the a/c brings temperatures to polar regions in the peak Texan summer effortlessly. The car used to sheer through Michigan snows without so much as a sway. Many friends who had Hondas and Infinitis would ride with me because the stability of the Grand Prix in those conditions.