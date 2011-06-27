Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews

Great Performer if taken care of properly! gypsybeth81 , 03/05/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had 1 major and a few minor problems with my coupe. I'm currently the second owner and bought it when it had 84,000 miles. Unfortunately the engine blew which was likely the result of poor driving from the previous owner or myself when showing off at times :( Since then it has been replaced with another engine with 30,000 miles less then the previous one, and I must say this has been the best performance car I've driven! And I've driven 15 to 20 different cars in my time. Handling is great,has lots of room for a coupe, and has ability for modifications on a smaller budget. Gas is average,but factory tail lights are poorly made and may leak in time. Some interior detail is poorly made. Report Abuse

4 Doors Can br Sporty! KensGT , 06/05/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is a joy to drive! With the head's up display to the nice quality sound system. The car rides very well and handles 3 adults and 2 kids in good comfort and gets up and goes extremely well. The car is 7 years old and I must say it has held up well, Pontiac did a good job on this model. I give it 2 thumbs up for is looks too! Report Abuse

1999 Pontiac Grand Prix GT ferd0626 , 11/05/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this car with 62,000 miles on it. Said goodbye when it reached 105 K. The car had good performance by late 90s standards, best 0-60 I did was 8.2 seconds. Steering was decent, but pedal feel was mushy and the headlights were very poor. Fuel economy was mediocre, about 24-26 hwy. Ride quality was average. Liked the exterior styling, especially the tail lights. Interior was not very good, the door and dashboard panels were cheap. Poor assembly, each power window went out at least once, and flimsy cup holders. Besides the windows, other issues included an intake manifold problem, loss of ABS and traction control after a couple of years, and the stereo went out. Report Abuse

Great Car jetfan , 04/17/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I bought this car the previous owner took very good care of it. The only thing I had to do is put a MAF sensor on it. These cars are fast, especially if you add a few goodies. So it just goes to show if you maintain your vehicle, more often than not it will last. I love this car, in fact I think I'm going to buy another one possibly a gtx if I can find one. Report Abuse