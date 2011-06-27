Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,277
|$2,561
|Clean
|$1,559
|$2,010
|$2,260
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,475
|$1,659
|Rough
|$712
|$940
|$1,058
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,656
|$2,233
|$2,554
|Clean
|$1,458
|$1,971
|$2,254
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,446
|$1,654
|Rough
|$666
|$922
|$1,055
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,019
|$2,675
|$3,040
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,361
|$2,683
|Average
|$1,295
|$1,733
|$1,969
|Rough
|$812
|$1,105
|$1,255
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,955
|$2,729
|$3,158
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,409
|$2,788
|Average
|$1,254
|$1,768
|$2,046
|Rough
|$787
|$1,127
|$1,304
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,658
|$2,145
|$2,417
|Clean
|$1,460
|$1,893
|$2,134
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,389
|$1,566
|Rough
|$667
|$886
|$998