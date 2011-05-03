Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

I've had 1 major and a few minor problems with my coupe. I'm currently the second owner and bought it when it had 84,000 miles. Unfortunately the engine blew which was likely the result of poor driving from the previous owner or myself when showing off at times :( Since then it has been replaced with another engine with 30,000 miles less then the previous one, and I must say this has been the best performance car I've driven! And I've driven 15 to 20 different cars in my time. Handling is great,has lots of room for a coupe, and has ability for modifications on a smaller budget. Gas is average,but factory tail lights are poorly made and may leak in time. Some interior detail is poorly made.

