Used 2010 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews

CVT Transmission Tom , 05/19/2016 S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 53 of 54 people found this review helpful Be aware CVT on 2010 is warranted to 120,000 miles, mine failed at 108,000 & luckily Nissan dealership made me aware of warranty(3500.00). At time when transmission failed(RPM rev up to 6500), AC stopped working immediately($1000.00), according to dealership no relation between trans & AC failure. Also had purchased 100K extended warranty at dealer but when Catalytic converter failed, was only warranted to 80K(didn't read fine print. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission problems wendyjoy22 , 07/03/2015 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 59 of 61 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2010 Nissan Rogue 6 months ago for $12k with 114k actual miles. Seemed like a great car, but after a month I noticed a shuddering at stop lights almost like it would stall. I had it checked at 3K mile oil change and tech said it was fine. 3 weeks ago the transmission failed completely after 6 months ownership and 6k miles with the mileage at 400 miles over the 120k warranty. Driving interstate, whining noise, rpms at red line with acceleration and then unable to maintain speed until complete stall. Restarted after cool down, check engine light came on 10 miles later but no problems while driving to dealer. Nissan will not help and cost is $4k plus wracked up $1k rental fee Report Abuse

CVT transmission issues denver13 , 10/30/2013 57 of 59 people found this review helpful Please google Nissan Rogue CVT transmission issues before considering this vehicle. I used to love my Rogue, but after 2 years of driving it, some serious concerns came up. I had multiple experiences where the transmission overheated, putting the vehicle into safety mode. When it is in safety mode, it DOES NOT GO. This happened to me on the highway, and right after getting off of the highway in the middle of an intersection. This issue has been reported in several instances, so please do research it! Nissan is aware of the reports, but only offered me a solution of changing the transmission fluid. I traded it in, as I found the vehicle too risky and unreliable. Please be careful. Report Abuse

Do not buy this car!! GonzalezJ , 03/17/2016 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful My 2010 Nissan Rouge is one of the many 2008-2010 Nissan Rogue vehicles that are defected. It has same continuous transmission problem, it is unsafe to drive in a highway. However, Nissan does not do a recall. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse