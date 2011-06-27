  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,473$4,749$5,609
Clean$3,285$4,485$5,281
Average$2,910$3,956$4,625
Rough$2,535$3,427$3,969
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,265$4,530$5,382
Clean$3,088$4,278$5,068
Average$2,735$3,773$4,438
Rough$2,383$3,269$3,809
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,488$4,826$5,726
Clean$3,300$4,557$5,391
Average$2,923$4,020$4,722
Rough$2,545$3,482$4,052
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,813$5,106$5,979
Clean$3,607$4,821$5,629
Average$3,195$4,253$4,930
Rough$2,783$3,684$4,231
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,273$5,000$6,155
Clean$3,096$4,721$5,795
Average$2,743$4,165$5,075
Rough$2,389$3,608$4,355
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,696$5,069$5,993
Clean$3,497$4,787$5,643
Average$3,097$4,222$4,942
Rough$2,697$3,658$4,241
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Nissan Rogue on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,088 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,278 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Rogue is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,088 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,278 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Nissan Rogue, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,088 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,278 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Nissan Rogue. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Nissan Rogue and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Nissan Rogue ranges from $2,383 to $5,382, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Nissan Rogue is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.