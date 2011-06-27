  1. Home
2011 Nissan Juke Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lively performance
  • sporty handling
  • comfortable front seats
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Polarizing styling
  • limited headroom in rear seat
  • too much hard plastic in cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It might not be love at first sight, but a drive in the 2011 Nissan Juke will have you seeing the inner beauty of this feisty little hatchback.

Vehicle overview

When the designers took pencils in hand for the 2011 Nissan Juke, they evidently set out to create some buzz. Though much of said buzz has been questionable -- the Juke has been described as looking like a bionic frog -- this subcompact hatchback certainly stands out in a segment where that's not easily done. And once you drive the Juke, you may find yourself falling for this funky ride.

Under the skin, the 2011 Nissan Juke packs a few surprises. A small 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine is standard, but thanks to turbocharging and direct injection it cranks out 188 horsepower, more than the normally aspirated 2.5-liter engine in the Nissan Rogue. Connected to a manual transmission or an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT), the four-cylinder turbo makes the Juke one of the quickest small cars around while still being pretty frugal with gas. The Juke also boasts a sport-tuned suspension, quick steering and an available torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system that combine to provide entertaining handling.

The Juke's underlying structure is related to Nissan's other small cars, the Nissan Cube and Nissan Versa. Because of the Juke's sloping roof line, you don't get as much rear headroom in this crossover as you would in the small Nissan sedans. But you do get plenty of high-end features such as standard Bluetooth and iPod integration and available keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, heated seats, a navigation system and a back-up camera. The Juke is also available with an instrument display similar to that in the Nissan GT-R supercar; it lets you adjust the calibration of throttle action, steering assist and transmission shift schedule as well as seeing various readouts like turbo boost or lateral g.

Young drivers (or young at heart) should find a lot to like in the 2011 Nissan Juke. Compared to other small hatchbacks like the 2011 Kia Soul, 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and 2011 Scion xB, it offers a considerably higher fun factor. Of course, one might also consider the new 2011 Ford Fiesta, which isn't as quick or as accommodating yet still fun to drive, and costs less besides. There's also the 2011 Mini Countryman, which is more expensive but similarly a hoot to drive. When it comes down to it, though, we're quite impressed with the Juke. Hopefully its bionic frog styling will become an acquired taste.

2011 Nissan Juke models

The 2011 Nissan Juke is a four-door hatchback available in three trim levels: base S, well-equipped SV and leather-lined SL.

Standard equipment on the S includes 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, keyless entry, air-conditioning, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a tilt steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker stereo with CD player, iPod integration, an auxiliary audio jack and steering-wheel-mounted controls.

The SV adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition/entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded upholstery, satellite radio, automatic climate control and the Integrated Control (I-Con) system. I-Con allows one to select Normal, Sport and Eco (Economy) settings for throttle, steering and transmission (with the CVT) response.

The SL adds automatic headlights, foglights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an upgraded audio system (with a subwoofer and a USB jack), a rearview monitor and an SD-card-based navigation system with real-time traffic.

Option highlights for the S include a Sport package (rear spoiler, stainless-steel exhaust outlet and unique wheels), a Chrome package (door handles, mirrors and side molding) and an Interior Illumination package (accent lighting and illuminated door sill plates). The SV can be had with those options as well as a Navigation package (navigation system plus the upgraded audio system). The SL likewise offers the Sport, Chrome and Interior Illumination packages.

2011 Highlights

The Nissan Juke is a new model for 2011.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Nissan Juke is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-4 engine that sends 188 hp and 177 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. A CVT is standard on the S trim. The SV and SL offer a choice of either a six-speed manual or the CVT. All three trims can also be had with all-wheel drive (in which case the CVT is the only transmission available).

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Juke with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, an impressively quick time for this class of car. The Juke's EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings (depending on drivetrain) range from 24-27 mpg city and 30-32 mpg highway.

Safety

The Juke's standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Juke stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for a small car.

Driving

The 2011 Nissan Juke's energetic little four-cylinder feels more like a larger, non-turbocharged engine in that it provides a broad spread of power. The CVT works quite well and makes the most of the engine when quick acceleration is needed.

Turned loose on a twisty road, the Juke is in its element, happily bounding from corner to corner. The well-weighted steering and buttoned-down suspension provide crisp response and sure tracking through the corners, while the big (for a car this size) tires hang in there as you push it harder.

Over broken pavement, the Juke's firmer underpinnings still manage to provide an agreeable balance between handling prowess and ride comfort. While cruising at higher freeway speeds, road and wind noise are noticeable, though not loud enough to be intrusive.

Interior

The 2011 Nissan Juke's interior styling is a bit more restrained than the exterior, with pleasingly rounded forms such as those seen on the dash top and the door release levers. Silver accents brighten things up but hard plastics abound. For example, the door armrests aren't exactly user-friendly -- up front they're thinly covered in cloth while in back they're just naked plastic. On the upside, the various controls feature large knobs and intuitive operation and there's a useful amount of storage space.

The front seats are well-bolstered and the steering wheel tilts but doesn't telescope. Despite the minimal available adjustments, we found that most staffers could find an ideal driving position. In back, the seats are also well-shaped and high enough to provide ample leg support even for taller passengers. However, those over about 5-feet-9 might find rear headroom tight due to the Juke's sloping roof line.

With the rear seats up, there's about 10 cubic feet of cargo space available but it's useful only for shorter items due to the tapering roof. Flipping those seats down expands cargo capacity to 36 cubic feet; that's about 10 more cubes than a Ford Fiesta but only about half the capacity of a Scion xB.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Nissan Juke.

5(52%)
4(28%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.2
116 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car.
bustersdad,03/22/2011
Picked this car up last night and finally got to take it for the rounds this afternoon. I switched to the sport mode to get on the parkway and wow. So far so good. Not a luxury ride but very decent and great features for the price (bluetooth, navigation, USB port, leather, AWD, heated front seats, moon roof, etc.). Can't wait to take it out tomorrow. We're expecting snow and would like to test the AWD.
Juke Box Rocks!
franky83,06/16/2011
Traded in my Nissan Xterra for the Juke. I have a 100 mile daily commute and the Xterra was way too expensive to drive. Just happened to find the juke which meets the same needs I had with my Xterra, a vehicle to take skiing and load my kayaks on. My Juke Box has been great!! I'm getting about 29 mph, it's a lot more comfortable then my Xterra, and with the sport option its great when I need to pass in traffic. I love this little car, and all the looks I get when driving it!
Engine Dies After 68,000 miles / 2 years & 3 months
deadjuke2011,10/17/2013
Great driving vehicle. Enjoyed our time together. That is until it died without any warning. Guess what - it was the timing chain. No warning and no sign of any problem. It broke and left me in the middle of the highway. I was able to coast to the next exit and wait for a tow to the nearest Nissan dealer. I had no idea what the problem was. I thought it was electrical. They confirmed it was not electrical and it was the engine. But it would take 5 hours to take it apart to diagnose the problem. That means I would have to pay them $500 to tell me the engine was dead and needed to be replaced. The timing chain appears to be very common. Nissan was not helpful. It was just outside the warranty.
Engine problems
4battles,01/21/2013
I have a 2011 Juke and recently the timing chain broke causing engine damage to the point that the engine needs to be replaced. I have 75000 miles on it due to my job requiring travel. Nissan told me that it is a good car and can handle anything I throw at it. NIssan has agreed to pay for the engine and parts but want me to pay for labor. I am caught over a barrel on this one. The new engine is only covered for 12 months or 12000 miles. This is the first nissan I have ever owned and I promise it will be the last.
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Nissan Juke
More About This Model

Infiniti described the design of its original FX-series crossover as a "Bionic Cheetah." We can only imagine Nissan's design dictum for the 2011 Nissan Juke was "Bionic Frog." Though certainly distinctive, the result has drawn its share of comments. But like many controversial designs including the Kia Soul, Nissan Cube and Scion xB, the new Juke has its fans, and they are quick to point out the Nissan's muscular, coupelike profile and its sporty driving dynamics.

One may rightly wonder what in the world the Juke would compete against. In this small pond of a segment, we'd see its chief rival being the even shorter but similarly sporty Mini Cooper Clubman S that also offers an enjoyable drive and some measure of practicality within a very small footprint. There's also the Clubman's upcoming rugged brother, the Mini Countryman, which features all-wheel drive (also available on the Juke). But at an estimated $30,000, the Countryman is a lot more money than the 2011 Nissan Juke, which carries a price tag that ranges from between $20,000 and $25,000, depending on equipment.

On the other end of the spending spectrum are the sub-$20,000 Ford Fiesta, Kia Soul, Mazda 2 and Scion xB, but although they are similarly small and funky, apart from the xB they don't come close to the Juke in terms of performance, and none offers the option of AWD.

To nobody's surprise, the 2011 Nissan Juke is targeted toward a young demographic. And once they take it for a spin, these hipsters might discover (as we did) that under the skin this frog is actually a fun-loving prince. Unexpectedly quick and agile, the Juke is much harder to joke about once you've spent some quality time with it.

Used 2011 Nissan Juke Overview

The Used 2011 Nissan Juke is offered in the following submodels: Juke Hatchback. Available styles include SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Nissan Juke?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Nissan Juke trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV is priced between $6,290 and$8,755 with odometer readings between 96092 and122421 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Juke S is priced between $5,450 and$5,450 with odometer readings between 146561 and146561 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Juke SL is priced between $8,399 and$8,399 with odometer readings between 95894 and95894 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Nissan Jukes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Nissan Juke for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2011 Jukes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,450 and mileage as low as 95894 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Nissan Juke.

Can't find a used 2011 Nissan Jukes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Juke for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,658.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,592.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Juke for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,564.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,929.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Nissan Juke?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

