Vehicle overview

The subcompact hatchback segment used to be all about mundane things like practicality and fuel economy. But these days, there are choices on hand to satisfy those with more whimsical leanings. The latest example of this is the 2012 Nissan Juke. Introduced just last year, this four-door cross between a hatchback and a small SUV marches to its own drumbeat and comes with no shortage of personality.

Undoubtedly the Juke's most endearing attributes are its sharp handling and brisk performance. The steering is quick and precise, and the sport-tuned suspension and available all-wheel drive give you rapport with the road. A turbocharged, 188-horsepower engine also helps make the Juke one of the quickest cars in its class, and it pulls this off while treading lightly at the gas pump (as long as you tread lightly on the accelerator).

An aspect of the Juke often described as polarizing is its sheet metal. Some find it sporty-looking and distinctive while others have compared it to a horned lizard. We'll leave it to you to form your own opinions. There's also a cargo-capacity deficit to deal with, since the Juke has much less room behind the second row than pretty much any of the models it would likely be cross-shopped against. Additionally, its sloping roof line translates into tight headroom for backseat passengers.

This segment is a competitive one with many solid picks that are appealing for various reasons. Choices like the Kia Soul, Mitsubishi Outback Sport and Scion xB are more practical than the Juke since they offer much greater cargo capacity, but the Nissan is more fun on the road. The Chevrolet Sonic and Ford Fiesta are also worth considering, but while they're cheaper and similarly entertaining, neither is as quick off the line as the Nissan. With the Mini Cooper Countryman you get performance and handling comparable to the Juke's, but the Countryman costs thousands more. In the end, this Nissan will appeal to those who want a small, affordable car that offers a bit more flavor than the usual suspects.