  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Juke
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Juke
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2012 Nissan Juke Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lively performance
  • sporty handling
  • comfortable front seats
  • available all-wheel drive
  • reasonably priced.
  • Polarizing styling
  • less cargo capacity than most rivals
  • limited headroom in rear seat
  • too much hard plastic in cabin
  • relatively stiff ride quality.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Nissan Juke for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$9,491 - $13,698
Used Juke for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It might not be love at first sight, but a drive in the 2012 Nissan Juke will have you seeing the inner beauty of this feisty hatchback.

Vehicle overview

The subcompact hatchback segment used to be all about mundane things like practicality and fuel economy. But these days, there are choices on hand to satisfy those with more whimsical leanings. The latest example of this is the 2012 Nissan Juke. Introduced just last year, this four-door cross between a hatchback and a small SUV marches to its own drumbeat and comes with no shortage of personality.

Undoubtedly the Juke's most endearing attributes are its sharp handling and brisk performance. The steering is quick and precise, and the sport-tuned suspension and available all-wheel drive give you rapport with the road. A turbocharged, 188-horsepower engine also helps make the Juke one of the quickest cars in its class, and it pulls this off while treading lightly at the gas pump (as long as you tread lightly on the accelerator).

An aspect of the Juke often described as polarizing is its sheet metal. Some find it sporty-looking and distinctive while others have compared it to a horned lizard. We'll leave it to you to form your own opinions. There's also a cargo-capacity deficit to deal with, since the Juke has much less room behind the second row than pretty much any of the models it would likely be cross-shopped against. Additionally, its sloping roof line translates into tight headroom for backseat passengers.

This segment is a competitive one with many solid picks that are appealing for various reasons. Choices like the Kia Soul, Mitsubishi Outback Sport and Scion xB are more practical than the Juke since they offer much greater cargo capacity, but the Nissan is more fun on the road. The Chevrolet Sonic and Ford Fiesta are also worth considering, but while they're cheaper and similarly entertaining, neither is as quick off the line as the Nissan. With the Mini Cooper Countryman you get performance and handling comparable to the Juke's, but the Countryman costs thousands more. In the end, this Nissan will appeal to those who want a small, affordable car that offers a bit more flavor than the usual suspects.

2012 Nissan Juke models

The 2012 Nissan Juke is a four-door hatchback with an elevated ride height, that's available in three trim levels: base S, well-equipped SV and leather-lined SL.

Standard equipment on the S includes 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, keyless entry, air-conditioning, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SV adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition/entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded upholstery, satellite radio, automatic climate control and the Integrated Control (I-Con) system. I-Con allows you to select Normal, Sport and Eco (Economy) settings for throttle, steering and transmission (with the CVT) response. Opting for the Navigation package gets you a navigation system (based on an SD card) with a small touchscreen interface and real-time traffic, plus an upgraded sound system (with a subwoofer and a USB/iPod interface).

The SL comes standard with the above equipment plus automatic headlights, foglights, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a rearview camera.

Other options include a Sport Accessory package (rear spoiler, stainless-steel exhaust outlet and unique wheels), a Chrome package (door handles, mirrors and side molding) and an Interior Illumination package (accent lighting and illuminated door sill plates).

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Nissan Juke gets no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Nissan Juke is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-4 engine that sends 188 hp and 177 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard on the S trim. The SV and SL offer a choice of either a six-speed manual or the CVT. All three trims can also be had with all-wheel drive (in which case the CVT is the only transmission available).

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Juke with a CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, an impressively quick time for this class of car. An all-wheel-drive model was essentially just as quick. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 27 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined for front-wheel drive and the CVT. Opting for the manual transmission or AWD will drop those figures down a couple mpg.

Safety

The Juke's standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Juke stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for a small car.

In government crash tests, the Juke received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for frontal-impact protection (four stars driver, three stars front passenger) and five stars for side-impact protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Juke scored a "Good" rating -- the highest possible -- in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

With the 2012 Nissan Juke's peppy turbocharged four-cylinder, you get an engine that feels more like a larger, non-turbocharged engine in that it provides a broad spread of power. With the different I-Con driving settings, the engine's response can also vary greatly. From fuel-sipping and pokey Eco mode to fuel-swilling and fun Sport mode, the Juke's power delivery can be changed to meet your mood.

Get the Juke on a serpentine stretch of road and it's in its element, happily bounding from corner to corner. Steering is well-weighted and the suspension provides crisp response, while the big (for a car this size) tires hang in there as you push it harder.

Ride quality remains agreeable over most surfaces; still, it's stiffer than that of many others in this segment. There's audible road and wind noise at higher freeway speeds, though it's not loud enough to be intrusive.

Interior

Within its cabin, the 2012 Nissan Juke keeps things colorful and youthful, with lots of organic curves and body-colored surfaces. Silver accents add cheerful ambience but there's no shortage of hard surfaces. This shortcoming is most noticeable on the door grabs, which are bare plastic in the second row and covered in just thin cloth up front. To its credit, the Juke's controls are large and easy to navigate, and the cabin features lots of thoughtful storage compartments.

Though the Juke's steering wheel tilts, it doesn't telescope, which means some may find it difficult to get an ideal driving position. The front seats are nevertheless well-bolstered and accommodating, though adjustments are minimal. Some may also miss the presence of a standard center armrest. In back, the seats are also well-shaped and high enough to provide ample leg support even for taller passengers. However, those more than about 5-feet-9 might find rear headroom tight due to the Juke's sloping roof line.

Behind the rear seats, the Juke offers just 10 cubic feet of cargo space, which is much less than you'll find in rivals like the Ford Fiesta (15.4 cubic feet); additionally, the Juke's tapering roof makes the space useful only for shorter items. Flipping down the rear seats expands cargo capacity to 36 cubic feet; that's 17 cubes shy of the Kia Soul and about half the capacity of a Scion xB. Even the tiny Chevy Sonic approaches it for cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Juke.

5(54%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.4
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome
mixie1,02/19/2013
I don't know why all the negative comments about MPG. If you put a lot of miles on a vehicle, use ECO. This car is zippy enough without having the turbo on all the time. I am getting 28 mpg combined highway and city. Can't complain about that. I love everything about this car.
Fun little utility car with great value
ptmch,11/24/2011
Test drive one, and you will fall in love with it's driving performance. With SL trim, it's a great value. Regarding MPG, with one week of ownership, what I found out is the following. If the car is driven as a small turbo punchy nimble car meant to be driven, my commute (60% HWY, 40% Local) gives about 22~23 MPG. But if I drive like my mother is sitting next to me, I was able to get 33~34 MPG on the same route. It's all up to YOU the driver how you balance MPG and performance; much more so than other cars that I had driven before.
Turbo concerns
AE,06/25/2016
S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I purchased my 2012 Nissan Juke new and have loved the look, feel and reliability of this vehicle until a few days ago. I have taken care of the vehicle and have lower than average miles on it. The warrant only covers 3 years and the turbo assembly now needs to be replaced. This part should last the life the vehicle, not simply until after the warranty expires. I was told that the turbo assembles are back ordered because it is a common problem with Jukes, which makes me question the quality of workmanship on this vehicle. If I will need to replace the turbo assembly every 4 years at $2,200-$2,500, this vehicle will have to go! I would not recommend purchasing one unless you have that kind of money at your fingertips every 4 years and don't mind parting with it. Reliability is a big concern for me. I purchased a new car so I wouldn't have to be concerned about costly repair bills or that my vehicle will shut down on me while driving causing a safety issue. Apparently, I chose the wrong make and model.
2012 Juke airbag failure
todd_r,03/12/2015
SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
This Juke was bought new. The juke is fun, unique shaped. I like the Juke overall. It is speedy when needed, etc. The original sticker and ads say 37mpg in big numbers and words. No matter if is in eco or turbo mode(default setting), the MPG is 25 on the highway(70 degrees outside and no ac on, no rain, all highway no traffic lights), and 20 in the city. Read the fine print on the window sticker of all Nissans. The fine print says 21. The car has 19,000 and requires new tires. Most tires last 40k Well, as far as factory support, I took it in for a factory recall. The timing chain is to be replaced. This requires an oil drain and refill the oil. This an oil change without a new oil filter. No free filter included. 3/13/17 addition: A different car ran a stop sign across 6 lanes of traffic, directly in front of the Juke, while the Juke was going 40mph. No airbag deployed. Nissan says if the seat belt works( as stated in the owner's manual), then the air bag may or may not deploy. Everybody but Nissan thinks it should have deployed. Ripped muscles, whiplash, severe concussion.
See all 30 reviews of the 2012 Nissan Juke
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2012 Nissan Juke features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Nissan Juke

Used 2012 Nissan Juke Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan Juke is offered in the following submodels: Juke Hatchback. Available styles include SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan Juke?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan Juke trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan Juke S is priced between $9,573 and$11,495 with odometer readings between 70220 and92234 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL is priced between $13,698 and$13,698 with odometer readings between 68933 and68933 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Juke SV is priced between $9,491 and$9,491 with odometer readings between 108688 and108688 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Nissan Jukes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan Juke for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2012 Jukes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,491 and mileage as low as 68933 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan Juke.

Can't find a used 2012 Nissan Jukes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Juke for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,583.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,861.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Juke for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,009.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,432.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Nissan Juke?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Juke lease specials

Related Used 2012 Nissan Juke info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles