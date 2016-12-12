  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Juke
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Juke
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2017 Nissan Juke Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lively acceleration compared to other cars in the segment
  • Tight, sporty handling that makes it fun to drive
  • Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system for a car in this class
  • Extensive color customization options
  • Limited rear passenger headroom, legroom and cargo space
  • Unique styling translates into poor rear visibility
  • Doesn't ride as comfortably as some other subcompact crossovers
  • Cheap-feeling interior plastic trim
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Nissan Juke for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$12,970 - $17,988
Used Juke for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Juke does Edmunds recommend?

For 2017, we like the midlevel Nissan Juke SV with all-wheel drive. The price jumps up a few hundred dollars from 2016, but you now get heated front seats and heated outside mirrors standard. We'd add the Tech package mainly for the Around View Monitor with moving-object detection because of the Juke's poor rear visibility. We also like the factory-installed front armrest for that extra bit of storage space. We don't really see the need to spend money for the SL trim's leather upholstery, and the Nismo models' suspension is too firm for comfortable daily driving.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

Your first reaction to seeing the 2017 Nissan Juke is exactly what the manufacturer intended. The Juke makes no apologies for its controversial styling, which is part of its appeal. Nissan even took it one step further with a program that allows buyers to mix and match colors like an unsupervised kid at a soda fountain. Regardless of your views on the Juke's styling, the bottom line is it's one of the most capable performers in the compact crossover segment, so it's big fun in the driver seat.

A lot of what makes the Juke attractive lies beneath the surface, namely a spunky turbocharged engine that is powerful yet efficient. An available all-wheel-drive system with genuine rear-axle torque-vectoring means the Juke can vary power delivery between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels for optimum traction. A taut suspension makes for great handling when the roads start to bend, and there are 7 inches of ground clearance to help facilitate some light off-road exploration. One of the main downsides of the Juke is interior space. Rear passenger legroom, headroom and cargo space is scarce.

2017 Nissan Juke models

The 2017 Nissan Juke is available in five trim levels: base S, SV, SL and sport-oriented Nismo and Nismo RS. All models except the Nismo RS come with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (188 hp, 177 pound-feet) mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and are available with the standard front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Nismo and Nismo RS trims offer a six-speed manual transmission option for front-wheel-drive models only.

Standard equipment on the entry-level S model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, air-conditioning, keyless ignition and entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch color monitor, Siri Eyes Free iPhone integration, CD player, a USB-iPod interface and a hands-free texting assistant. A handful of accessories, but no packages, are available for the S.

The midrange SV adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated side mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio and the Integrated Control (I-Con) system, which provides three drive mode settings (Eco, Normal, Sport) that alter throttle, steering and transmission (on CVT-equipped models) responsiveness.

The optional Tech package is only available on the SV trim and adds a navigation system with a 5.8-inch color touchscreen, NissanConnect smartphone app integration, a 360-degree camera system with moving-vehicle detection, and an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system with a subwoofer.

The SL trim comes standard with all of the above plus automatic headlights, foglights and leather upholstery.

Juke Nismo models include all the equipment from the SL along with a sportier suspension and tuning calibrations, 18-inch alloy wheels, high-performance tires, unique exterior and interior styling details, front sport seats, and a steering wheel wrapped in leather and synthetic suede.

The Nismo RS goes even further, with a more powerful engine, a limited-slip differential (FWD models only), bigger brakes, more aggressive suspension and steering tuning, Recaro front sport seats covered in leather and synthetic suede, and simulated carbon-fiber trim on the dash. It's worth noting that the Juke Nismo and Nismo RS models are not offered with heated seats, heated mirrors or a sunroof.

Various options are available depending on trim level, including alternate wheels, interior illumination details and a center armrest for more storage up front. And then there's the Juke Color Studio, which allows you to unleash a crayon box worth of colors with which to mix, match and accent various areas of your Juke's exterior and interior.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Nissan Juke Nismo (1.6L 4-cyl. turbo; 6-speed manual). NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2017 Nissan Juke Nismo now comes with the same engine from the lower Juke trims, making 188 hp instead of 197 hp. The engine has received some tweaks, specifically in 2015, for better fuel economy and response. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Juke.

Driving

4.0
The Juke Nismo never feels overly quick, yet its acceleration is more like a car's than a small SUV's. Handling is decent, but we expected better from the Nismo version. With an easy clutch and shifter, the manual transmission is easy to live with.

Acceleration

4.0
With acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, the Juke is quick for the class. There's a bit of lag from the 197-horsepower turbo four-cylinder, but the six-speed manual shifts easily. Standard models with the CVT are likely to be slower.

Braking

3.0
We experienced a wild amount of ABS commotion during our instrumented testing, but around town the Juke's brake pedal feels normal and reasonably powerful.

Steering

3.0
We noticed some difference in assist level between the Normal and Sport modes, but not much. Overall, the steering lacks feel and doesn't telegraph what the front tires are doing.

Handling

3.0
With its short wheelbase, the Juke Nismo is a fun car to toss around. There's plenty of suspension travel and ground clearance that make it especially good on curvy, bumpy back roads.

Drivability

4.0
With a light clutch, smooth throttle delivery and and an easy six-speed shifter, the Juke Nismo is simple to drive. It would be good for those just learning to operate a manual transmission vehicle.

Off-road

3.0
The Juke is a pretty decent off-roader, with better-than-average front and rear clearance. The Juke Nismo, with its lower front air dam, side skirts and summer tires, is less suited for such things.

Comfort

3.5
A slightly stiffer suspension and high-performance tires give the Juke Nismo a harsher ride than the regular model. The fantastically comfortable and supportive sport seats partially make up for the harshness, and the lack of road noise is impressive.

Seat comfort

5.0
We've come across few seats better than these Nismo sport buckets. They're not just laterally supportive, but they're also cushy with a soft, grippy covering. The door armrests could stand to have more padding.

Ride comfort

2.0
The standard Juke models can be a bit firm. With 10 percent stiffer springs and dampers, the Juke Nismo is even more jiggly and things can get a bit bouncy on rough surfaces.

Noise & vibration

3.5
There's some wind noise around the side mirrors but minimal road noise, despite the high-performance tires. The Juke's short gearing keeps the engine revs higher at cruising speeds, and the seat squeaks against the center console as it makes contact when slid forward.

Climate control

The climate controls are combined with the drive mode selector, so they're a little more confusing than necessary.

Interior

3.0
Like its exterior, the Juke's cabin is a bit overstyled. Combining the climate controls with the drive mode selector is somewhat unintuitive and requires extra steps. There's plenty of headroom up front, less in the rear, and the sloping roof means cargo space is limited.

Ease of use

2.0
The integrated climate and drive mode selector adds extra steps to adjusting either system. Wide Nismo seats make it a little harder to reach the seat belts, and the knob detents need to be more obvious. The leather and faux suede steering wheel feels great.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
With long front doors and plenty of headroom, it's easy to climb in and out of the front seats, though your foot may sometimes hit the Nismo rocker panels. The rear doors are quite a bit smaller, so the entry/exit space is tight.

Roominess

3.0
There's plenty of front headroom and a good amount of space for the driver's right knee, but restricted elbow room on the door side. The rear seat is tight, with cramped knee- and headroom accommodations. There's no rear center armrest, and the front armrest is optional.

Visibility

3.0
The narrow front roof and side roof pillars make for decent front and side visibility. The sloping roof, short rear side windows, thick rear roof pillars and small rear window translate into poor rear visibility. The 360-degree camera system is a must.

Quality

3.0
There are some low-buck plastic surfaces around the cabin, and the optional center armrest feels chintzy, though we'd probably still get it. The front seats, however, look and feel superb, as does the steering wheel.

Utility

2.5
Utility is where the Juke falls slightly behind the competition with a tiny cargo storage area and limited small item storage in the cabin.

Small-item storage

3.0
The optional armrest bin and door pockets are a good size, with a small front bin and glovebox. The center cupholders are about average and won't accommodate mugs.

Cargo space

2.5
The trunk is surprisingly tiny for a hatchback at 10.5 cubic feet, but the rear seats fold down and there's usable underfloor storage.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort3.5
Interior3.0
Utility2.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Juke.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car, bad name
Merideth Fuchs,02/14/2018
SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I bought this 2015 Nissan Juke SL as a replacement for my 2012 JUKE SL that was totaled in an accident (not of my making) on 2/15/2017. It has taken this long to find the close replacement car, and even though it doesn't have awd, as my 2012 JUKE SL did, in NC it is not as necessary as it was in CO at 8600 ft elevation. I think Nissan has made a big mistake in discontinuing this model car and that they just did a poor job of marketing it plus having named it badly. This car is so much fun to drive and has good acceleration with the turbo along with fantastic fuel economy. I always considered it to be "my porche 911" wanna be (poor girl's porche) and it never disappointed. I drove it from mountains of CO to mountains (albeit smaller mountains) of NC (~ 1500 miles) with my adult son, my Newfi (110lbs) and my terrier mix rescue plus car full of literal baggage) very comfortably. I love, love, love this car and have owned many cars, including BMW, AUDI, GMC, FORD (trucks and Mustang), FIAT (spider and sedan a million years ago, when it was Fiat), but none are as much fun and as economical to drive as my turbo Juke SL. They really needed to have called it something else - works for me because my last name is FUCHS, so it was Fuchs' JUKE or the FUCHS JUKE. But really, for the population at large, it was the wrong name for a car model.
Great!
Sylvia Cleary,01/03/2020
SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I purchased a brand new Juke SV in 2015. It had lots of goodies that made it fun, however, 31 average miles to the gallon city, ability to be in 2WD, 4WD, and AWD, and really fun colors, made it even sweeter. I was recently in a rollover accident, and my poor baby gave her life for me. Safety is top notch.I walked away with only bumps and bruises! No problems with it ever at just under 40,000 miles. WHY did Nissan stop making it? Had you advertised it more, sales would have been better. It was quirky, fun, and different. Having a dickens of a time finding a replacement vehicle.
See all 2 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Juke
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
26 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan Juke features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Juke models:

Around View Monitor w/ Object Detection
Creates a bird's-eye view of the immediate surroundings to aid in parking.
Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive
Automatically moves power between the front and rear wheels as well as between the left and right rear wheels to maximize traction
Siri Eyes Free
Controls Siri-equipped iPhones through the audio system to lessen driver distraction.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Nissan Juke

Used 2017 Nissan Juke Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Juke is offered in the following submodels: Juke Hatchback, Juke NISMO RS. Available styles include S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Juke?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Juke trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan Juke SV is priced between $14,984 and$17,988 with odometer readings between 24617 and37946 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Juke S is priced between $12,970 and$12,970 with odometer readings between 49891 and49891 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Nissan Jukes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Juke for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2017 Jukes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,970 and mileage as low as 24617 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Nissan Juke.

Can't find a used 2017 Nissan Jukes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Juke for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,979.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,383.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Juke for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,904.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,558.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Nissan Juke?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Juke lease specials

Related Used 2017 Nissan Juke info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles