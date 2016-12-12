2017 Nissan Juke Review
Pros & Cons
- Lively acceleration compared to other cars in the segment
- Tight, sporty handling that makes it fun to drive
- Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system for a car in this class
- Extensive color customization options
- Limited rear passenger headroom, legroom and cargo space
- Unique styling translates into poor rear visibility
- Doesn't ride as comfortably as some other subcompact crossovers
- Cheap-feeling interior plastic trim
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Your first reaction to seeing the 2017 Nissan Juke is exactly what the manufacturer intended. The Juke makes no apologies for its controversial styling, which is part of its appeal. Nissan even took it one step further with a program that allows buyers to mix and match colors like an unsupervised kid at a soda fountain. Regardless of your views on the Juke's styling, the bottom line is it's one of the most capable performers in the compact crossover segment, so it's big fun in the driver seat.
A lot of what makes the Juke attractive lies beneath the surface, namely a spunky turbocharged engine that is powerful yet efficient. An available all-wheel-drive system with genuine rear-axle torque-vectoring means the Juke can vary power delivery between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels for optimum traction. A taut suspension makes for great handling when the roads start to bend, and there are 7 inches of ground clearance to help facilitate some light off-road exploration. One of the main downsides of the Juke is interior space. Rear passenger legroom, headroom and cargo space is scarce.
2017 Nissan Juke models
The 2017 Nissan Juke is available in five trim levels: base S, SV, SL and sport-oriented Nismo and Nismo RS. All models except the Nismo RS come with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (188 hp, 177 pound-feet) mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and are available with the standard front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Nismo and Nismo RS trims offer a six-speed manual transmission option for front-wheel-drive models only.
Standard equipment on the entry-level S model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, air-conditioning, keyless ignition and entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch color monitor, Siri Eyes Free iPhone integration, CD player, a USB-iPod interface and a hands-free texting assistant. A handful of accessories, but no packages, are available for the S.
The midrange SV adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated side mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio and the Integrated Control (I-Con) system, which provides three drive mode settings (Eco, Normal, Sport) that alter throttle, steering and transmission (on CVT-equipped models) responsiveness.
The optional Tech package is only available on the SV trim and adds a navigation system with a 5.8-inch color touchscreen, NissanConnect smartphone app integration, a 360-degree camera system with moving-vehicle detection, and an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system with a subwoofer.
The SL trim comes standard with all of the above plus automatic headlights, foglights and leather upholstery.
Juke Nismo models include all the equipment from the SL along with a sportier suspension and tuning calibrations, 18-inch alloy wheels, high-performance tires, unique exterior and interior styling details, front sport seats, and a steering wheel wrapped in leather and synthetic suede.
The Nismo RS goes even further, with a more powerful engine, a limited-slip differential (FWD models only), bigger brakes, more aggressive suspension and steering tuning, Recaro front sport seats covered in leather and synthetic suede, and simulated carbon-fiber trim on the dash. It's worth noting that the Juke Nismo and Nismo RS models are not offered with heated seats, heated mirrors or a sunroof.
Various options are available depending on trim level, including alternate wheels, interior illumination details and a center armrest for more storage up front. And then there's the Juke Color Studio, which allows you to unleash a crayon box worth of colors with which to mix, match and accent various areas of your Juke's exterior and interior.
Driving4.0
Comfort3.5
Interior3.0
Utility2.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|2.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
- Around View Monitor w/ Object Detection
- Creates a bird's-eye view of the immediate surroundings to aid in parking.
- Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive
- Automatically moves power between the front and rear wheels as well as between the left and right rear wheels to maximize traction
- Siri Eyes Free
- Controls Siri-equipped iPhones through the audio system to lessen driver distraction.
