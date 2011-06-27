Let me say I live in New Jersey and our winter's can be brutal or mild you never know. In the past I've had cars that were just terrible in snow and ice so much that I'd lose days at work because driving was just not an option. So I decided that I finally was going to buy either a Jeep Wrangler or something with AWD. After going to Jeep and they not being willing to come even close to my price range, I decided to take a look at the Nissan Juke. I was sceptical because it looks like an insect and rather small inside but when I walked into the dealership there is was in the color I loved fully loaded so I drove it and bought it. We've now had 2 good snow storms and last night I really tested my Juke in the snow. Drove on one of the worst mountainess roads in the middle of a snow storm and it being 16 degrees. As nervous as I was my Juke didn't skip a beat, not one time did it slide, loose grip or anything. I drove for 4 hours and nothing, drove perfectly in AWD. So I have to say I am completely pleased with my Juke and the AWD.

