Consumer Rating
(31)
2015 Nissan Juke Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lively performance
  • sporty handling
  • new exterior customization options
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Not much cargo capacity
  • limited rear headroom
  • lots of hard plastic cabin trim
  • relatively stiff ride.
List Price Range
$11,295 - $16,590
Edmunds' Expert Review

It might not be love at first sight, but a drive in the 2015 Nissan Juke will have you seeing the inner beauty of Nissan's feisty hatchback/crossover creation.

Vehicle overview

Much like a teenager sporting piercings and multicolored, spiked hair, the 2015 Nissan Juke seemingly shouts "Look at me!" Though its styling may be controversial, there's no denying that this compact crossover looks like nothing else in the small car segment. Plus, with its new Color Studio program for 2015, you can give it the automotive equivalent of multicolored, spiked hair -- be it yellow mirrors and door handles on a red Juke, or blue wheels on a purple one. Indeed, it's this unique degree of customization and personality that differentiates the Juke from other small crossovers and hatchbacks.

Under the skin, you'll find a little runabout with a fun-to-drive personality to match its visual flamboyance. Most cars in this price range can be rather humdrum, but not the Juke. Boasting standard turbocharged power and a sport-tuned suspension, this Nissan provides a responsive and engaging drive. Furthermore, all-wheel drive is available, a rarity among small hatchbacks and a boon to those who live in inclement areas of the country. On the downside, though, rear passenger and cargo space are cramped compared with what's provided by somewhat larger, more conventionally styled crossovers.

If interior space is a priority, you might consider a more sensible hatchback or crossover, such as a 2015 Mazda 3 or 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek. The 2015 Kia Soul has some personality to it, and it's also more practical than the Juke. You can't get it with all-wheel drive, however. If having AWD is important, it may be worth checking the wave of subcompact SUVs hitting dealers in 2015, including the 2015 Jeep Renegade, 2016 Honda HR-V, 2016 Fiat 500X and 2016 Mazda CX-3. But overall we recommend the Juke if you're looking for a small hatchback or crossover with sporting credentials.

2015 Nissan Juke models

The 2015 Nissan Juke is offered in five trim levels: base S, well-equipped SV and SL and more sporting Nismo and Nismo RS.

Standard equipment on the entry-level S model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, air-conditioning, keyless ignition and entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch color interface, CD player, a USB/iPod interface, Bluetooth audio and a hands-free texting assistant.

The midrange SV adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio and driver-configurable settings ("I-Con") for throttle, steering and transmission (with the CVT) responsiveness.

The optional Tech package gets you a touchscreen navigation system (based on an SD card) with a 5.8-inch touchscreen, Nissan Connect smartphone app integration, a 360-degree "around-view" camera system (with moving-vehicle detection), plus an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system with a subwoofer. The Cold weather package includes heated front seats and exterior mirrors.

The SL comes standard with all of the above plus automatic headlights, foglights and leather upholstery.

The Nismo includes all that as well as firmer suspension calibrations, 18-inch alloy wheels, summer tires, a limited-slip differential, unique exterior and interior styling details, front sport seats and a steering wheel wrapped in leather and simulated suede.

The Nismo RS goes even further, with a more powerful engine, bigger brakes, more aggressive suspension and steering tuning, Recaro front sport seats covered in leather and simulated suede and simulated carbon-fiber trim on the dash.

Options, depending on trim level, include different wheels, a front center armrest, illuminated door sill plates and the Juke Color Studio, which allows one to mix and match colors for the body, wheels, mirrors, door handles, side sills and rear spoiler.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Nissan Juke sees a styling update, including the grille, headlights, taillights and rear fascia. There are also a few more standard features, including an upgraded infotainment system. This year also brings the introduction of the Juke Color Studio customization program, which allows one to mix and match colors for the body, wheels, mirrors, door handles, side sills and rear spoiler. Lastly, the Juke Nismo trim now has the same engine as the regular Juke (which itself has been tweaked for slightly better fuel efficiency and response), while a new, more powerful Nismo RS model debuts.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Nissan Juke features a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 188 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. The Juke Nismo has the same engine, but the Nismo RS gets an upgraded version good for 215 hp and 210 lb-ft (front-wheel drive) or 211 hp and 184 lb-ft (all-wheel drive).

A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard on the S and SL trims. The SV, Nismo and Nismo RS offer a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or the CVT. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all CVT-equipped trims can also be had with all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Juke with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, an impressively quick time for this category. An all-wheel-drive model was essentially just as quick.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Juke is 30 mpg combined (28 city/32 highway) with front-wheel drive and the CVT. Opting for AWD drops those numbers to 28 combined (26 city/31 highway). The manual-shift Juke rates 30 combined (28/34). The Nismo RS rates 27 combined (25/31) with the manual transmission and 27 combined (25/29) with the automatic and AWD.

Safety

The 2015 Nissan Juke comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Juke stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for a small car. The Nismo, with its summer-rated tires, was notably better at 114 feet.

In government crash tests, the Juke received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for total frontal-impact protection (four stars, driver; three stars, front passenger) and five stars for total side-impact protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Juke scored a "Good" rating -- the highest possible -- in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. In that agency's small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Juke scored a "Poor," the lowest possible. The Juke's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

When it comes to performance, the 2015 Nissan Juke has multiple personalities. With the I-Con settings in the Eco mode, acceleration is leisurely while fuel economy is maximized. In Sport mode, the driving experience is noticeably livelier, though gas mileage naturally suffers.

Meanwhile, the Juke's nicely weighted steering and firm suspension work together to deliver surprisingly engaging handling. The ride quality is passable over smooth pavement, though it feels stiff-legged over bumps compared with its more family-oriented crossovers. There's also noticeable wind and tire noise at highway speeds, though most buyers should find it tolerable given the car's sporting bent.

Now that the Juke Nismo has the same engine as the normal version, don't expect any extra straight-line go. However, its sport suspension, paired with grippier summer tires, makes it slightly more entertaining to drive around tight turns. The new Nismo RS, however, turns the performance dial up to a degree that we have yet to  experience in the Juke. Its impressive 215 hp should make the Juke more of a rival to high-performance hot hatches.

Interior

The 2015 Nissan Juke's cabin is nearly as aggressively styled as its exterior. There are a lot of organic curves and body-colored surfaces, while silver accents add cheerful ambience. But there's no shortage of hard plastic surfaces, reminding you of the car's budget price tag. On the other hand, the Juke's controls are large and easy to operate, and the cabin features lots of thoughtful storage compartments.

The front seats are comfortable, with substantial side bolsters well suited to enthusiastic driving. A steering wheel that tilts but doesn't telescope can make it harder for some drivers to get comfortable, though. A shortage of rear headroom makes the backseat better suited to small folks or kids in booster seats.

The Juke's cargo area offers a paltry 10 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 36 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down. A compact hatchback like a Mazda 3 or Volkswagen Golf is actually better, while the Kia Soul's cargo capacity numbers are 19 and 61 cubic feet, respectively.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan Juke.

5(29%)
4(48%)
3(6%)
2(10%)
1(7%)
3.8
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SNOW NO PROBLEM!!!!
Jennifer,02/16/2016
SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Let me say I live in New Jersey and our winter's can be brutal or mild you never know. In the past I've had cars that were just terrible in snow and ice so much that I'd lose days at work because driving was just not an option. So I decided that I finally was going to buy either a Jeep Wrangler or something with AWD. After going to Jeep and they not being willing to come even close to my price range, I decided to take a look at the Nissan Juke. I was sceptical because it looks like an insect and rather small inside but when I walked into the dealership there is was in the color I loved fully loaded so I drove it and bought it. We've now had 2 good snow storms and last night I really tested my Juke in the snow. Drove on one of the worst mountainess roads in the middle of a snow storm and it being 16 degrees. As nervous as I was my Juke didn't skip a beat, not one time did it slide, loose grip or anything. I drove for 4 hours and nothing, drove perfectly in AWD. So I have to say I am completely pleased with my Juke and the AWD.
My 2015 Juke SV
rjfinva,04/24/2015
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
800 miles so far. The manual shift mode is great allows you to downshift without hitting the gas and run thru the simulated gears. I have run sport mode briefly, basically it kicks up the CVT 1,000 RPM's and you get a lot more torque, but the gas bill will skyrocket! I am getting somewhere around 30 mpg which is great. The seats are firm as is the ride, the tires are great. I'm single and not concerned the back seat is cramped (so is the new Jeep Renegade's, I picked to Juke over that for performance reasons). All in all I am happy. Waiting on y new K&N air filter to further enhance performance. I run premium gas, it does a better job and I am not concerend about the extra expense at 30 mpg.
Git up and gooo!
Jenn,01/31/2016
S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I drive 150 miles a day, and this great car makes it easy. Passing on the interstate is never an issue, just tap that gas peddle and she zooms. The Juke is not for tall or large in stature people though, it fits me perfect but I am 4'10 , my son had a hard time getting in...he's 6'2. She does amazing in the Colorado rain and snow, driving in the mountains is easier with fantastic handling and maneuverability. Storage is limited, but I added my own, some of the knobs and trim are cheaply made, but with just me in it, I won't have a problem. I absolutely love this zippy fun AWD crossover, perfect for a commuter!
2015 Juke Nismo (Silver)
Jose Penas,12/31/2015
NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The car drives good, and it is fun to drive as well. Dealer support (Auto Nation in Miami, FL) was non-existent; had to get service from a different, and very good, local Nissan dealer (Bill S.). At 10 months and 11000 miles, the intake manifold had to be replaced at no cost (other than the toll cost of the loaner provided by the dealer); it took several trips to the dealer to determine what the problem was, and about 7 days to get the whole thing resolved. At 2 1/2 years, both key fobs had to be reprogrammed at an out-of-poket cost of $135; this was not covered by the warranty. Overall, not worth the price: . low-tech for the price .ridden with multiple minor and not-so-minor electrical and mechanical issues . you must use premium gas, which it uses like there is no tomorrow . poor Nissan warranty; did not cover the reprogramming if the key fobs . The experience at Autonation Nissan of Miami-Dade county in South Florida was THE WORST ever, from sales to service! Pros: it is quick and fun to drive I traded in the Juke on 10/2018 for a 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road (= unmatched reliability) before the warranty on it ran off. Nissan = never again! I
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Nissan Juke Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan Juke is offered in the following submodels: Juke Hatchback, Juke NISMO RS. Available styles include SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan Juke?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan Juke trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan Juke SL is priced between $11,295 and$16,590 with odometer readings between 56303 and116578 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV is priced between $12,500 and$16,495 with odometer readings between 4729 and59104 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Juke S is priced between $12,500 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 29343 and71499 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Nissan Jukes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan Juke for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2015 Jukes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,295 and mileage as low as 4729 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan Juke.

Can't find a used 2015 Nissan Jukes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Juke for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,761.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,109.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Juke for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,744.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,404.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan Juke?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

