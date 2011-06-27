  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2016 Nissan Juke Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lively performance
  • sporty handling
  • unique interior/exterior color customization options
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Not much cargo capacity
  • limited rear head- and legroom
  • poor rear visibility
  • lots of hard plastic trim
  • relatively stiff ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It might not be love at first sight, but a drive in the 2016 Nissan Juke will have you seeing the inner beauty of Nissan's feisty hatchback/crossover creation.

Vehicle overview

The Nissan Juke makes no apologies for its controversial styling, which is a part of its appeal. Nissan took it a step further in 2015, introducing a new Color Studio program that allows you to mix and match colors like an unsupervised kid at a soda fountain. Think what you will about the Juke's styling; the bottom line is it's one of the most capable performers in the compact crossover segment, which means big fun in the driver seat.

The 2016 Nissan Juke is a visual standout for this class.

A lot of what makes the Juke so enjoyable is what lies beneath the surface, namely a healthy turbocharged engine that is powerful yet efficient. An available all-wheel-drive system with genuine rear-axle torque-vectoring means the Juke can vary power delivery between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels for optimum traction. A taut suspension makes for great handling when the roads start to curve and there are even 7 inches of ground clearance to help keep the body free of scrapes on rough roads. One of the few downsides to the Juke is interior space. Rear passenger legroom and cargo space aren't very generous, so if you often carry a full passenger load, the Juke will feel cramped.

If space is a concern, you might consider the more space-efficient 2016 Chevrolet Trax or 2016 Honda HR-V, both of which offer a big jump in rear passenger legroom and cargo space. If you just can't get past the Juke's exterior styling, then the sleek and sporty 2016 Mazda CX-3 is a good alternative for someone who values a sporty driving experience. Or if off-roading is more in line with your lifestyle, we'd recommend checking out the 2016 Jeep Renegade, specifically the Trailhawk trim.

2016 Nissan Juke models

The 2016 Nissan Juke is available in five trim levels: base S, well-equipped SV and SL and sportier Nismo and Nismo RS.

Standard equipment on the entry-level S model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, air-conditioning, keyless ignition and entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch color monitor, Siri Eye Free iPhone integration, CD player, a USB/iPod interface and a hands-free texting assistant.

The midrange SV adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio and the I-Con system, which provides three drive mode settings (Eco, Normal, Sport) that alter throttle, steering and transmission (on CVT-equipped models) responsiveness.

Available all-wheel drive can help you get to some out-of-the-way locations.

The optional Tech package gets you a navigation system with a 5.8-inch color touchscreen, Nissan Connect smartphone app integration, a 360-degree "around-view" camera system (with moving vehicle detection), plus an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system with a subwoofer. The Cold Weather package includes heated front seats and heated exterior mirrors.

The SL comes standard with all of the above plus automatic headlights, foglights and leather upholstery.

Juke Nismo models include all the equipment from the SL along with a sportier suspension and tuning calibrations, 18-inch alloy wheels, summer tires, unique exterior and interior styling details, front sport seats and a steering wheel wrapped in leather and synthetic suede.

The Nismo RS goes even further, with a more powerful engine, a limited-slip differential (FWD only), bigger brakes, more aggressive suspension and steering tuning, Recaro front sport seats covered in leather and synthetic suede and simulated carbon-fiber trim on the dash.

Options, depending on trim level, include different wheels, a front center armrest, illuminated door sill plates and the Juke Color Studio, which allows one to mix and match colors for the body, wheels, mirrors, door handles, side sills and rear spoiler.

It's worth noting that the Juke Nismo and Nismo RS models are not offered with heated seats or mirrors, or a power sunroof.

2016 Highlights

Two special-edition "Stinger" models are available, one in black with yellow accented mirrors, door handles, interior trim and stitching and the other yellow with black exterior accents and yellow interior treatment. Siri Eyes Free is also a new standard feature in S, SV and SL trims.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Nissan Juke features a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 188 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. The Juke Nismo has the same engine, but the Nismo RS gets an upgraded version good for 215 hp and 210 lb-ft (front-wheel drive) or 211 hp and 184 lb-ft (all-wheel drive).

Even the entry-level 2016 Juke features strong turbocharged power.

A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard on the S, SV and SL trims. The Nismo and Nismo RS offer a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or the CVT. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all CVT-equipped trims can also be had with all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Juke with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, an impressively quick time for this category. An all-wheel-drive model was essentially just as quick, and a six-speed manual Nismo even quicker at 6.9 seconds.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Juke is 30 mpg in combined driving (28 city/32 highway) with front-wheel drive and the CVT. Opting for AWD drops those numbers to 28 mpg combined (26 city/31 highway). The Nismo model equipped with the six-speed manual gets the best highway fuel economy with 30 mpg combined (28 city/34 highway). The higher-output Nismo RS is rated at 27 mpg combined (25/31) with the manual transmission and 27 mpg combined (25/29) with the automatic and AWD.

Safety

All 2016 Nissan Juke models come with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, active front head restraints (not equipped on Nismo RS models with Recaro seats), dual-stage front airbags, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Juke stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is an average distance for a vehicle in this segment. The Nismo, with its performance-oriented tires, was notably better at 114 feet.

In government crash tests, the Juke received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for total frontal-impact protection (four stars, driver; three stars, front passenger), five stars for total side-impact protection and four stars for rollover protection.

Driving

Thanks to the Juke's multiple drive modes, it can provide relaxed responses to your inputs that maximize fuel economy when cruising, or sharpen everything up when you're on a fun back road.

If you're looking for driving entertainment in this class, the 2016 Nissan Juke remains a top contender.

The Juke's steering is nicely weighted, even if it doesn't provide the best road communication, and the standard suspension skews toward the sporting side. The ride quality is passable over smooth pavement, though it can feel stiff-legged over bumps compared with more family-oriented crossovers. A decent amount of suspension travel and ground clearance allows it to handle rough roads without scraping anything. There is some noticeable wind and tire noise at highway speeds, but most buyers should find it tolerable, especially given the car's sporting bent.

Although the Nismo Juke has the same engine as the normal version, it manages to shave a couple tenths off its 0-60-mph run with its easy-shifting six-speed manual transmission. Its sport suspension, paired with grippier summer tires, also makes it slightly more entertaining to drive quickly. An extra 27 hp and 33 lb-ft of torque should make this Juke RS more of a rival to high-performance hot hatches like the Ford Focus ST, Mini Cooper S and Volkswagen GTI.

Interior

The 2016 Nissan Juke's cabin is nearly as aggressively styled as its exterior. There are a lot of organic curves and body-colored surfaces, while silver accents add cheerful ambience. Unfortunately there's no shortage of hard plastic surfaces, reminding you of the car's budget price tag. On the other hand, the Juke's controls are large and easy to operate, and the cabin features lots of thoughtful storage compartments.

The front seats are comfortable, with substantial side bolsters well suited to enthusiastic driving. A steering wheel that tilts but doesn't telescope can make it harder for some drivers to get comfortable, though, while a shortage of rear legroom makes the backseat better suited to smaller folks or kids.

The Juke's cargo area offers a paltry 10.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 36 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down. By comparison, the Honda HR-V provides 24.3 cubic feet behind the second row and the Jeep Renegade 18.5 cubic feet. Even the more compact Mazda CX-3 has 12.4 cubic feet of cargo, or 44.5 cubic feet total with the seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Nissan Juke.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing for the price!
Jeremy C,12/08/2016
S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I LOVE MY JUKE!!! I realize this car won't be for everyone so let's get the obvious negatives out of the way first; Cargo space is limited (but there is a split folding for extra room). The back seat is not for adults especially on longer journeys (headroom as well as leg room will be tight). There is a blind spot that requires more attention when you are changing lanes. The ride is a little stiff and road noise can be annoying at times. Now let's get to the good stuff! This car is sporty, really sporty. The 4 cylinder turbo charged engine will do 0-60 in 7 secs, this would rival some 2 door coupes. The CVT is responsive and I have no trouble accelerating when I want to, and there is an option to shift up or down via the center gear lever (if you want/need to have that control). The steering is right on point and super responsive, and you can "feel the road" in the steering wheel. I live in Colorado and the Juke is a blast in the snow! It has 7 inches of clearance so you won't have to worry about "plowing" through deep snow with your front end and the AWD works like a champ. The AWD does everything I could ask it to and you can switch it to FWD only if you want to save on gas mileage. Speaking of gas mileage, I average 34 MPG in this thing, and I live in the city. The bluetooth as well as the voice command system work well and calls through the speaker system come in clear. Bottomline: I have two young kids and came from a coupe. Having 4 doors as great and they will not outgrow the back seats for at least 6 or 7 years from now. I don't need a lot of cargo space (we have my wife's vehicle for that). For me this car is a perfect combination of what I want. It is fun, great on gas, amazing in the snow, and reliable (10yr/100,000 mile bumper to bumper and lifetime powertrain warranties). If you are looking for a vehicle to commute in that looks fantastic, you will not find ANYTHING else that is this good for the price you pay!
More compliments than on my Caddy
Debbie B.,04/03/2017
SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I love the spunk of this car! And especially the custom colorization. Since I was purchasing the car, I purchased all of the color accents that I could. The car is a beautiful dark blue, with red accents. I get compliments on the car daily. Everyone loves the look of it and especially the color accents. I previously has a Cadillac ATS and before that a Caddy CTS. Obviously both of the Caddys road smoother. But frankly, I got tired of the exorbitant repair and maintenance bills on cars that were only a few years old. Also, there was so much technology on the Caddy's that it was constantly in the shop. One even a needed a new transmission when it was just 4 years old. So I was looking to downsize, have a car with less electronics, better mileage and just a simpler ride. The Juke is all of that and more! I can't say enough about how happy I am. I purchased it in June of 2016 and it really does get 30 mpg. And I have had no problems in the year and a half I've owned it verses the probably 8 times the Cadillac was in for service during the first year. Often, the service visits were recalls or simple technological glitches, but frankly I don't think a new car should be in the shop at all in its first few years. And that's the case with my Juke. Yes, the back seat is small, but it is typically just me and my husband and my mom and I fit in the back just fine. Yes, the trunk space is smaller than my previous car, but the seats lie down easily, so it's actually better then than before. Love, love, love it! Thank you Nissan for a solid, sporty car that spends more time on the road and less time in the shop.
Sooooooooooooo fun to drive; great gass mileage
Deirdre Coutu,10/24/2016
SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I LOVE my juke. My favorite attribute is the ruby red accents that adorne the interior including the seats and insides of the doors
My fun little turbo-juke
Frank V,09/16/2017
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I love my little juke - it flies along very nicely. Still aclimating myself to the cameras and using them for parking. It's a tiny car but, I have to repark to get it straight, when I use the cameras. reverted back to the mirrors. Mileage is awesome. This is a one-person car so the back seats rarely get used.
See all 16 reviews of the 2016 Nissan Juke
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
26 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
26 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 Nissan Juke features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Nissan Juke

Used 2016 Nissan Juke Overview

The Used 2016 Nissan Juke is offered in the following submodels: Juke Hatchback, Juke NISMO RS. Available styles include S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Nissan Juke?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Nissan Juke trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Nissan Juke S is priced between $10,888 and$12,977 with odometer readings between 65657 and76993 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Juke SV is priced between $13,484 and$14,495 with odometer readings between 64913 and64913 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Juke NISMO RS is priced between $16,290 and$16,290 with odometer readings between 39680 and39680 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Juke SL is priced between $15,470 and$15,470 with odometer readings between 36386 and36386 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Nissan Jukes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Nissan Juke for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2016 Jukes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,888 and mileage as low as 36386 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Nissan Juke.

Can't find a used 2016 Nissan Jukes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Juke for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,041.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Juke for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,151.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,230.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Nissan Juke?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Juke lease specials

