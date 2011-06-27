  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
2013 Nissan Juke Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lively performance
  • sporty handling
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Polarizing styling
  • less cargo capacity than most rivals
  • limited headroom in rear seat
  • hard plastic trim in cabin
  • relatively stiff ride quality.
List Price Range
$6,500 - $12,990
Edmunds' Expert Review

It might not be love at first sight, but a drive in the 2013 Nissan Juke will have you seeing the inner beauty of this feisty hatchback.

Vehicle overview

Like the teenager wandering around the mall with the bright orange hair and the nose ring, the 2013 Nissan Juke practically screams "Hey, look at me!" Whether that's a good thing is a matter of personal opinion. That said, there's no denying the fact that this small crossover stands out in a sea of competitors.

There also little argument over the Juke's performance credentials. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces brisk acceleration, while the precise steering and sport-tuned suspension deliver better handling than you might expect of a vehicle of this type. Fuel economy is even decent, at least when driven conservatively.

The Juke has several significant downsides, however, including a couple that may well be deal-breakers for a lot of folks. First there's the, ahem, exuberant exterior styling, which is one of those polarizing love-it-or-loathe-it designs. Inside, there's a cramped backseat and a positively tiny cargo area.

If these shortcomings are enough to put you off, we suggest having a look at some of the Juke's slightly more sensible competitors. In the stylish-yet-practical crossover realm, the Kia Soul, Mini Cooper Countryman and Scion xB deserve consideration. There are also a number of more traditional small hatchbacks that are worth a look, including the Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Golf.

Ultimately, though, buyers who are less concerned with practicality than having fun may well find the Nissan Juke an affordable way to turn a few heads.

2013 Nissan Juke models

The 2013 Nissan Juke is offered in four trim levels: base S, well-equipped SV and SL and the top-of-the-line Nismo.

Standard equipment on the entry-level S model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack.

The midrange SV adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, keyless entry/ignition, automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio and the Integrated Control (I-Con) system that allows you to select Normal, Sport and Eco (Economy) settings for throttle, steering and transmission (with the CVT) response. The optional Navigation package gets you a touchscreen navigation system (based on an SD card) with a new rearview camera and real-time traffic info, plus an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system with a subwoofer and a USB/iPod interface.

The SL comes standard with all of the above plus automatic headlights, foglights, leather upholstery and heated front seats.

The Juke Nismo is slightly more powerful and also has a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, unique exterior and interior styling details, and front sport seats.

Other options include a Sport package (rear spoiler, stainless-steel exhaust outlet and unique wheels), a Chrome package (door handles, mirrors and side molding), a Midnight Edition package (black-painted wheels, spoiler and mirror covers) and an Interior Illumination package (accent lighting and illuminated door sill plates).

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Nissan Juke gains a Nismo edition with increased performance and updated styling. The Juke also receives a revised Navigation package on SV models that now includes a rearview camera and a Rockford Fosgate premium audio system. A new Midnight Edition package, with special exterior styling details, also debuts.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood, the 2013 Nissan Juke gets a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-4 engine that sends 188 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. The Juke Nismo is equipped with the same engine, but here it has been tuned to produce 197 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.

A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard on the S trim. The SV and SL offer a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or the CVT. The front-wheel-drive Nismo comes standard with the same six-speed manual. All four trims can also be had with all-wheel drive, in which case the CVT is the only transmission offered.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Juke with a CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, an impressively quick time for this category. An all-wheel-drive model was essentially just as quick. Curiously, though, a Juke Nismo we tested with the manual transmission was slower, with an 8.1-second 0-60-mph time.

EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 27 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and the CVT. Opting for the manual transmission or AWD will drop those numbers down a couple of mpg.

Safety

The 2013 Nissan Juke comes with a long list of standard safety features including antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Juke stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for a small car. The Nismo, with its summer-rated tires, was better at 114 feet.

In government crash tests, the Juke received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for frontal-impact protection (four stars driver, three stars front passenger) and five stars for side-impact protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Juke scored a "Good" rating -- the highest possible -- in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

When it comes to performance, the 2013 Nissan Juke has multiple personalities. With the I-Con settings on the Eco mode, acceleration is leisurely while fuel economy is maximized. In the Sport mode the driving experience is noticeably more lively, though gas mileage naturally suffers.

The rest of the Juke's hardware shines on a winding stretch of two-lane asphalt, where the nicely weighted steering feel and firm suspension work together to deliver surprisingly engaging handling. The ride quality is passable over smooth pavement, though this utility feels a little stiff-legged compared to its family-oriented rivals. The cabin also fills with a fair amount of wind and road noise, though most buyers should find it tolerable enough.

The Juke Nismo offers an extremely similar driving experience. With an increase of only 9 hp, acceleration feels almost exactly the same. The sport suspension, paired with grippier summer tires, makes the Juke Nismo slightly more entertaining to drive through turns, but again, the differences are slight.

Interior

The 2013 Nissan Juke offers a passenger cabin that's nearly as ambitious-looking as its exterior. There are a lot of organic curves and body-colored surfaces, and silver accents add cheerful ambience. But there's no shortage of hard surfaces, since this is meant to be a sporty sort of environment. To its credit, the Juke's controls are large and easy to navigate, and the cabin features lots of thoughtful storage compartments.

The front seats are comfortable, with substantial side bolsters well suited to enthusiastic driving. A steering wheel that tilts but doesn't telescope may make it harder for some drivers to get comfortable, though. A shortage of headroom makes the rear seats best for shorter adults and kids.

The Juke's cargo area offers just 10 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 36 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down. To put these numbers in perspective, the Scion xB's cargo capacity numbers are 21 and 70 cubic feet respectively.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Juke.

5(48%)
4(31%)
3(6%)
2(6%)
1(9%)
4.1
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So much fun
cherokeegirl71,05/13/2014
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I have liked the look of the Juke since I first saw it in 2011. Have had mine now for almost 2 months. I average 29.2 mpg in economy mode, which blows my jeep out the water. Sport mode is addictive. The ride is comfortable, I love all the bells and whistles. It handles well, responds to steering and foot pedals quickly. It is fun to drive, the reaction of a sports car with the safety of an SUV. There is not a lot of cargo room, but enough for a trip to the grocery store. Drop the seats down and lots of room.
Awesome car, but don't expect Nissan to have parts
jaypep,03/08/2014
The car is amazing. While the interior is lacking in some specifics (back seats aren't faux suede like the front seats, interior lighting is almost non-existent, storage lacking for front seats) the exterior aesthetics are awesome. LED DRLs, though they turn off when the headlamps are turned on, skirting to make it look lower, 18" alloy rims specific to the Nismo and a reimagined spoiler. The drive is amazing in a 6 speed MT and the car handles wonderfully on mountain roads. The only real downside is that Nissan cosmetic parts are backordered for upwards of 5 months on these puppies, and Nissan doesn't seem to assist their customers when it's brought to their attention.
Fun with Compromises
phranc68,07/07/2014
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I love my Juke. I was looking for a unique, sporty, AWD for my new car and found all that and more in my new Juke. We already have a minivan, so the small spaces of the Juke are not an issue. Fun, responsive, eye catching. Most of the controls are intuitive and the "manual" CVT option actually works pretty well, giving the driver real control over the power. It has been a reliable, fun and enjoyable car.
Chose Juke over BMW Mini Cooper Clubman
Zoom,12/30/2015
NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
This is a small performance car, with features of a SUV/crossover. Don't expect big-car comfort & storage. When searching for a small economical car as an alternate to my GMC Sierra 1500, I narrowed my search to the Juke, Toyota Prius, and the BMW MINI Clubman. I wanted fuel economy, AWD, style and performance. I knew I would be sacrificing space. All three cars had great reviews. The Clubman and the Juke were most similar, with the Clubman being slightly more spacious than the Juke. However, I didnt like the metal track for interchangeable armrest and cup holders. Also, having owned a MINI before, I knew maintenance costs would be higher than the Juke. The Clubman price was about $5k higher than the Juke. The first time I saw the Nismo was on a computer screen at a dealer where I had test driven the JUKE SL. I was really impressed with the trim and the sporty look. I wanted a car that didn't look like everything else on the street, and the Nismo screemed uniqueness. Once the image was in my mind, I couldn't consider another style. The Nismo was hard to find, and the dealers were uneducated about it's availability and release date. Surprisingly I found one high-volume dealer in CT who happened to have two in stock. When I saw the Nismo, I fell in love. The little car was stylish with a bit of sass. The trim gives the appearance of being low-to the ground, with flashy red striping and side mirrors. The interior included wrap-around bucket seats, arm rest with storage, wrapped steering wheel, red trim, and all the technology within easy reach. The Nismo test drive didn't demonstrate much variation from the Juke SL, with the exception of the low-profile performance tire & 18" wheels. Nearly three years later, I still love my Nismo. The responsiveness in handling and the agility make it an ideal car to drive in the city and on the curvy, hilly roads in CT. Shortly after I bought it, I did change the performance tires to all-season & it doesn't feel like performance has been compromised. I typically drive in normal mode, but when I need to pass, or just want an adrenaline boost, I switch to sport and manual shift. Juke Nismo's reliability and safety is good for my family. With regular oil changes and maintenance from Nissan certified mechanics, it's never had a mechanical issue. It has a back up camera so I can see anything directly behind the car. The AWD is one of it's best features. We have been dumped on with snow and ice the last several years, and I live at a higher elevation with steep hills and curves through the neighborhood. I grew up in Colorado, so am used to snow & like driving in it. This car has never gotten stuck, or spun out. The AWD and all season tire has made all the difference. Unfortunately I am in a position where I have to let the Nismo go. I've recently accepted a job that provides a company car. I don't need a third car, & the Nismo is the only one with a payment. I initially intended to pass it down to my 15-year old when she's off to college, but that is three years away. It has been thoroughly enjoyful owning the Juke Nismo. If you understand what you are sacrificing in a small car, you will mot be disappointed with this choice.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Nissan Juke
More About This Model

If the 2013 Nissan Juke Nismo proves half as good as the insane, hand-built, $650,000 Juke-R prototype, it has a good chance of making Nismo a household name.

That version of the Juke is a carbon-fiber-bodied exotic with the drivetrain of the GT-R sports car stuffed into it. With all-wheel drive and a twin-turbocharged, 545-horsepower V6, it's a monster performer with an intake whoosh like a high-pitched jet at full song.

2013 Nissan Juke Nismo

Turns out, the new Juke Nismo is a much tamer prospect.

With just 9 extra horsepower, a marginally stiffer suspension and the same transmission choices as the regular Juke, the Nismo version of Nissan's odd little crossover is only a mild makeover. Why the huge chasm between the Juke-R and its more accessible counterpart, the Juke Nismo?

Look in the Mirror
When we asked Hiroshi Tamura, Nismo chief product specialist, about the mild nature of the 2013 Nissan Juke Nismo, he told us, "There simply aren't enough enthusiasts anymore who want to buy serious high-performance versions of vehicles like the Juke, Maxima and Sentra. So we have to make our cars appeal to more people."

But don't get Tamura wrong. Nissan still intends to make serious high-performance vehicles. It just has to start small when it comes to promoting the Nismo brand, its in-house tuning arm.

For instance, the Juke Nismo doesn't have huge horsepower, but it does have a very serious pair of sport seats. On a scale of 1-10, they're an 11. Maybe 11.5. Not only do these gems offer more lateral support than just about any OEM seat on the market, they're also fantastically comfortable, with a soft and grippy covering. Small steps here.

Behind the Wheel
As we point the Juke Nismo out onto the road, the six-speed manual of our front-drive tester couldn't be easier to use. It has a light action and positive gates, but the throws are long for a performance machine.

2013 Nissan Juke Nismo

As in all Jukes, the 1.6-liter turbo direct-injected four-cylinder comes on around 3,000 rpm but happily winds out to the soft rev limiter at 6,700. An ECU remap gives the Juke Nismo its extra 9 hp for a total of 197 and an additional 7 pound-feet of torque for a total of 184 lb-ft.

Does that extra boost make a difference? From a seat-of-the-pants perspective, no, but the Nismo proved to be the quickest Juke we've tested. A 0-60-mph run in 6.9 seconds (6.6 seconds with a 1-foot rollout like at a drag strip) and the quarter-mile in 15.2 seconds at 90.8 mph is nothing to sneer at.

The Scion xB and Kia Soul are boat anchors in comparison, and even the Mini Cooper S Countryman can't keep pace. In fact, the Nismo is only a few clicks off the pace of the more expensive 2013 Ford Focus ST.

Mulholland Magic
On a local twisty road that has racetrack-like curbing, the 2013 Nissan Juke Nismo is a blast as we purposefully run up on the curbs and bounce off. Why? Because we can.

It's a Juke and although the Nismo version has a lower airdam than regular Jukes, it still has plenty of clearance for these types of shenanigans. It does this with slightly more precision than usual, thanks to 10 percent stiffer springs and dampers and a lower ride height. Ride quality? Yep, it's also noticeably more jiggly.

The biggest handling difference comes from the Continental ContiSportContact 5 summer tires, size 225/45R18 front and rear. They provide plenty of predictable grip without a punishing ride. Our instrumented testing showed that grip improved from 0.82g to 0.85g versus the last front-drive Juke we tested, although we've seen 0.84g in a non-Nismo AWD. The steering remains artificial and rather unfeeling, even in Nismo form.

2013 Nissan Juke Nismo

And as we found out on Mulholland Highway, the more we tossed the Juke Nismo from cone to cone on our slalom course, the more the chassis came alive. While AWD Jukes have an independent rear suspension, front-drive versions get a less sophisticated twist-beam rear axle. Both do a reasonable job of keeping the rear end planted, but the lack of a limited-slip front differential means front-drive versions often spin their wheels powering out of turns. There's still plenty of body roll but decent grip, and the Nismo managed a 65.2-mph slalom run before the electronic ninnies halted the fun. That's a full 3.4 mph quicker than our previous best time with the stability control left on.

While some might poke fun at the Juke Nismo's body kit (especially the red mirrors, which stand out, well, like red mirrors on a white car), to the Nissan folk it's no laughing matter. They told us the heavily contoured airdam, deep side skirts and new rear fascia and wing contribute to a 37 percent improvement in downforce, with no sacrifice to the EPA-rated fuel economy of 25 city/31 highway/27 mpg combined, which is the same as the non-Nismo Juke.

We averaged 26.1 mpg over 1,020 miles, including an impressive 32.4 mpg on our 116-mile Edmunds drive route.

Still Goofy
Aside from the aforementioned awesome sport seats, an Alcantara steering wheel and a red tachometer, most of the Juke's interior remains its goofy Juke self.

Which is fine, as there's nothing wrong with being different or highly styled. But the I-Con (Integrated Control) system that combines the climate control and the three-mode drive selector can be a nuisance. We don't like that the drive selector always defaults to Normal, and if you're in the drive mode, you can't change the fan speed without switching back to the climate control mode. The optional 5-inch infotainment/back-up camera screen is small by today's standards, and it looks dated even though it's barely a few years old.

Although Nissan says the Nismo will represent the halo vehicle for the Juke line, it's actually not the most expensive model. With a starting price of $23,780 (including $790 destination) for the front-drive six-speed manual (the AWD/CVT combo starts at $26,080), it slots in just below the top Juke SL. Our test vehicle, which had the $1,170 Navigation package with upgraded stereo and rearview camera, came to $25,195, which is competitive for the segment.

Needs More Nismo
The fact that the two best things about the 2013 Nissan Juke Nismo are the front seats tells you a little bit about its priorities. This is not an all-out performance machine by any stretch, although we still like its playful, the-bumpier-the-better personality.

2013 Nissan Juke Nismo

That said, we expected a little more from a vehicle with a Nismo badge on the back. It should come with several degrees of extra performance, across all dynamic aspects, and that's not the case with this Juke. This is a toe in the water for Nismo, not a cannonball.

Given what Mr. Tamura told us about delivering mass appeal, the seriousness of the Juke Nismo shouldn't come as much of a surprise. This is a modest makeover for a modest price. Anything more extreme would have pigeonholed it into niche status.

There's plenty of room for improvement, though. A Juke Nismo R with a slight power boost and a more aggressive tune to the suspension would turn it into a true hot hatch. Seems like a reasonable compromise between the gonzo Juke-R super crossover and the standard model, eh Mr. Tamura?

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Nissan Juke Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Juke is offered in the following submodels: Juke Hatchback, Juke NISMO. Available styles include SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan Juke?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan Juke trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan Juke S is priced between $6,500 and$10,400 with odometer readings between 56117 and139136 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Juke SV is priced between $8,799 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 39537 and110555 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Juke SL is priced between $9,967 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 80600 and132965 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Juke NISMO is priced between $11,495 and$11,495 with odometer readings between 87598 and87598 miles.

Which used 2013 Nissan Jukes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan Juke for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2013 Jukes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 39537 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan Juke.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan Juke?

Related Used 2013 Nissan Juke info

