  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Juke
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Juke
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Nissan Juke Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,800$6,626$7,950
Clean$4,566$6,293$7,530
Average$4,098$5,627$6,690
Rough$3,630$4,961$5,849
Sell my 2011 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,930$6,781$8,126
Clean$4,690$6,441$7,696
Average$4,209$5,759$6,837
Rough$3,729$5,078$5,978
Sell my 2011 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,500$7,412$8,803
Clean$5,232$7,039$8,338
Average$4,696$6,295$7,407
Rough$4,160$5,550$6,477
Sell my 2011 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,028$6,879$8,226
Clean$4,783$6,534$7,791
Average$4,293$5,843$6,921
Rough$3,803$5,151$6,052
Sell my 2011 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,681$6,428$7,697
Clean$4,453$6,105$7,290
Average$3,997$5,460$6,476
Rough$3,541$4,814$5,662
Sell my 2011 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,066$6,892$8,220
Clean$4,820$6,546$7,785
Average$4,326$5,853$6,916
Rough$3,832$5,161$6,047
Sell my 2011 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,034$5,290$6,207
Clean$3,838$5,025$5,879
Average$3,445$4,493$5,223
Rough$3,051$3,962$4,567
Sell my 2011 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,355$6,068$7,312
Clean$4,143$5,763$6,925
Average$3,718$5,154$6,152
Rough$3,294$4,544$5,379
Sell my 2011 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Nissan Juke on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,763 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Juke is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,763 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Nissan Juke, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,763 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Nissan Juke. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Nissan Juke and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Nissan Juke ranges from $3,294 to $7,312, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Nissan Juke is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.