Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,800
|$6,626
|$7,950
|Clean
|$4,566
|$6,293
|$7,530
|Average
|$4,098
|$5,627
|$6,690
|Rough
|$3,630
|$4,961
|$5,849
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,930
|$6,781
|$8,126
|Clean
|$4,690
|$6,441
|$7,696
|Average
|$4,209
|$5,759
|$6,837
|Rough
|$3,729
|$5,078
|$5,978
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,500
|$7,412
|$8,803
|Clean
|$5,232
|$7,039
|$8,338
|Average
|$4,696
|$6,295
|$7,407
|Rough
|$4,160
|$5,550
|$6,477
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,028
|$6,879
|$8,226
|Clean
|$4,783
|$6,534
|$7,791
|Average
|$4,293
|$5,843
|$6,921
|Rough
|$3,803
|$5,151
|$6,052
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,681
|$6,428
|$7,697
|Clean
|$4,453
|$6,105
|$7,290
|Average
|$3,997
|$5,460
|$6,476
|Rough
|$3,541
|$4,814
|$5,662
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,066
|$6,892
|$8,220
|Clean
|$4,820
|$6,546
|$7,785
|Average
|$4,326
|$5,853
|$6,916
|Rough
|$3,832
|$5,161
|$6,047
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,034
|$5,290
|$6,207
|Clean
|$3,838
|$5,025
|$5,879
|Average
|$3,445
|$4,493
|$5,223
|Rough
|$3,051
|$3,962
|$4,567
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,355
|$6,068
|$7,312
|Clean
|$4,143
|$5,763
|$6,925
|Average
|$3,718
|$5,154
|$6,152
|Rough
|$3,294
|$4,544
|$5,379