Used 2016 Nissan Juke for Sale Near Me

I LOVE MY JUKE!!! I realize this car won't be for everyone so let's get the obvious negatives out of the way first; Cargo space is limited (but there is a split folding for extra room). The back seat is not for adults especially on longer journeys (headroom as well as leg room will be tight). There is a blind spot that requires more attention when you are changing lanes. The ride is a little stiff and road noise can be annoying at times. Now let's get to the good stuff! This car is sporty, really sporty. The 4 cylinder turbo charged engine will do 0-60 in 7 secs, this would rival some 2 door coupes. The CVT is responsive and I have no trouble accelerating when I want to, and there is an option to shift up or down via the center gear lever (if you want/need to have that control). The steering is right on point and super responsive, and you can "feel the road" in the steering wheel. I live in Colorado and the Juke is a blast in the snow! It has 7 inches of clearance so you won't have to worry about "plowing" through deep snow with your front end and the AWD works like a champ. The AWD does everything I could ask it to and you can switch it to FWD only if you want to save on gas mileage. Speaking of gas mileage, I average 34 MPG in this thing, and I live in the city. The bluetooth as well as the voice command system work well and calls through the speaker system come in clear. Bottomline: I have two young kids and came from a coupe. Having 4 doors as great and they will not outgrow the back seats for at least 6 or 7 years from now. I don't need a lot of cargo space (we have my wife's vehicle for that). For me this car is a perfect combination of what I want. It is fun, great on gas, amazing in the snow, and reliable (10yr/100,000 mile bumper to bumper and lifetime powertrain warranties). If you are looking for a vehicle to commute in that looks fantastic, you will not find ANYTHING else that is this good for the price you pay!

Read more