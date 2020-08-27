Used 2016 Nissan Juke for Sale Near Me

661 listings
Juke Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    97,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke SV in White
    certified

    2016 Nissan Juke SV

    71,534 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,488

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    76,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,888

    $1,611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Gray
    certified

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    73,852 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,750

    $2,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    79,033 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,291

    $2,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke SV in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke SV

    51,229 miles

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    80,696 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,495

    $2,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    82,520 miles

    $11,498

    $1,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke SV in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke SV

    63,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,990

    $1,197 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke SL in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke SL

    83,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,943

    $1,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke SL in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke SL

    80,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,977

    $1,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke SL in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke SL

    61,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke SV in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke SV

    77,314 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,375

    $926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    21,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,788

    $1,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke SL in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke SL

    11,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,987

    $1,181 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    46,352 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,290

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Red
    certified

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    21,593 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,844

    $1,842 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Juke S in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Juke S

    11,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Juke

Overall Consumer Rating
3.416 Reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (19%)
Amazing for the price!
Jeremy C,12/08/2016
S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I LOVE MY JUKE!!! I realize this car won't be for everyone so let's get the obvious negatives out of the way first; Cargo space is limited (but there is a split folding for extra room). The back seat is not for adults especially on longer journeys (headroom as well as leg room will be tight). There is a blind spot that requires more attention when you are changing lanes. The ride is a little stiff and road noise can be annoying at times. Now let's get to the good stuff! This car is sporty, really sporty. The 4 cylinder turbo charged engine will do 0-60 in 7 secs, this would rival some 2 door coupes. The CVT is responsive and I have no trouble accelerating when I want to, and there is an option to shift up or down via the center gear lever (if you want/need to have that control). The steering is right on point and super responsive, and you can "feel the road" in the steering wheel. I live in Colorado and the Juke is a blast in the snow! It has 7 inches of clearance so you won't have to worry about "plowing" through deep snow with your front end and the AWD works like a champ. The AWD does everything I could ask it to and you can switch it to FWD only if you want to save on gas mileage. Speaking of gas mileage, I average 34 MPG in this thing, and I live in the city. The bluetooth as well as the voice command system work well and calls through the speaker system come in clear. Bottomline: I have two young kids and came from a coupe. Having 4 doors as great and they will not outgrow the back seats for at least 6 or 7 years from now. I don't need a lot of cargo space (we have my wife's vehicle for that). For me this car is a perfect combination of what I want. It is fun, great on gas, amazing in the snow, and reliable (10yr/100,000 mile bumper to bumper and lifetime powertrain warranties). If you are looking for a vehicle to commute in that looks fantastic, you will not find ANYTHING else that is this good for the price you pay!
