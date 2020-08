Used 2016 Nissan Juke for Sale Near Me

South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Nissan JUKE? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Nissan JUKE SV is the vehicle for you. You don't have to sacrifice style or comfort with this fuel-efficient Nissan JUKE. More information about the 2016 Nissan JUKE: The Nissan JUKE looks and drives like no other small-car model, and that's one of its major selling points -- to those who want a small, maneuverable car with hatchback practicality, the JUKE offers that but with more driving excitement and a head-turning design. The JUKE comes with better performance for the money than many other flamboyant small cars and it doubles as an all-weather, all-wheel-drive wagon for those who take on snowy winter roads. Strengths of this model include Strong acceleration, flamboyant styling and quirky design, hatchback versatility and convenience, and capable handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Juke SV with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AF5MR7GT601086

Stock: 20121A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-19-2020