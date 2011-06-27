Vehicle overview

Arguably the automotive equivalent of a teenager with piercings and a mohawk, the 2014 Nissan Juke practically screams "Look at me!" Of course, whether you like its styling is a matter of personal taste. But there's no denying that this crossover-themed hatchback stands out among its rivals.

Core to the Juke's appeal is its fun-to-drive nature. Most cars with a similar price can be rather bland, but the Juke's standard hardware -- which includes a feisty turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a sport-tuned suspension and precise steering -- provides surprisingly responsive and engaging performance. All-wheel drive is also available, and that's a rarity among small hatchbacks. On the downside, though, rear passenger space is cramped and cargo capacity simply pales compared with larger, more conventionally styled competitors.

If those practical concerns have you jettisoning the Juke from your test-drive list, you should consider something from the more sensible side of the hatchback/crossover SUV realm, such as the 2014 Kia Soul, 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman or Scion xB. More traditional small hatchbacks like the Chevrolet Sonic, 2014 Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Golf are also worth a look. Ultimately, though, buyers who prioritize fun over practicality may well find the Nissan Juke an affordable way to turn up the corners of their mouths while turning more than a few heads.