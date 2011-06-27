Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,693
|$4,776
|$5,424
|Clean
|$3,393
|$4,391
|$4,971
|Average
|$2,793
|$3,619
|$4,065
|Rough
|$2,193
|$2,848
|$3,158
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,357
|$4,497
|$5,173
|Clean
|$3,085
|$4,134
|$4,741
|Average
|$2,539
|$3,408
|$3,876
|Rough
|$1,994
|$2,681
|$3,012
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,801
|$4,933
|$5,609
|Clean
|$3,492
|$4,534
|$5,140
|Average
|$2,875
|$3,738
|$4,203
|Rough
|$2,257
|$2,941
|$3,266
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,251
|$4,339
|$4,985
|Clean
|$2,987
|$3,989
|$4,568
|Average
|$2,458
|$3,288
|$3,735
|Rough
|$1,930
|$2,587
|$2,902