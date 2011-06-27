Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Consumer Reviews

Fun Car Glenn , 07/02/2017 GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We were looking for a convertible to leave at our lake house and bought the Spyder. Its been a nice surprise and great fun to drive. It looks great in black and get lots of compliments. Money well spent. Update: The car is still doing well. We enjoy driving it and are planning on keeping it for a long time. Second Update: still enjoying the car with no issues at all. Third update: car is still doing great. Always a pleasure to drive. Fourth update: No problems at all. Still enjoying it. I’m looking forward to driving it this summer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It aint my daddy's truck Rebecca , 09/12/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have always bought and drove small pickup trucks (rangers, s10s) and this is a COMPLETELY new experience. Although the turn radius is greater than my last pickup and with the top up you can see very little around you, it more than makes up for having to be extra careful with the fun of owning a convertible AND the really flashy look that draws everyone's attention! I work at a school and the kids LOVE it when I put the top up/down because they think it looks like a transformer! I never dreamed I would own an orange car, but would not trade it for another color now if offered!! :D

Consider this model TopDown2 , 12/29/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is under-reported. Beautiful design turns heads, esp. with skirts all the way around. Great performance, steering, suspension; good brakes. Nice throttle note. Roomy front, but adults are really pinched in rear. Excellent stereo. All controls silky and intuitive. Wheels are set way out, and easy to scrape... watch out. Top functions and seals flawlessly; minimal wind noise. I love this car. My next step up would be a Boxster. I do not like the changes to front end in 2009.

A champion right out the gate andy , 08/21/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The 2008 Spyder GT V6 manual is a striking beast right out the gate - very powerful, torquey, yet a smooth and cushioned ride. I've driven the 2007 model as well. The 08 adds 18" wheels in place of 17". The handling is phenomenal. The smooth, quick stick and power make this an incredible sports convertible. The top operates deftly. Sirius sat radio is also standard. Downshifting and passing is joy. My car is black and I keep it washed. It gets stares wherever I drive in southern california.