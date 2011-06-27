  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  4. Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Eclipse Spyder
Overview
See Eclipse Spyder Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room38.7 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.
Rear shoulder room40.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.
Gross weight3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Saronno Red
See Eclipse Spyder Inventory

Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles