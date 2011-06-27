Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,084
|$1,454
|$1,658
|Clean
|$957
|$1,288
|$1,469
|Average
|$705
|$956
|$1,092
|Rough
|$452
|$624
|$715
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,383
|$1,842
|$2,094
|Clean
|$1,222
|$1,632
|$1,855
|Average
|$900
|$1,211
|$1,379
|Rough
|$577
|$790
|$902