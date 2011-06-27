Used 2014 MINI Cooper Clubman Consumer Reviews

Clubman Bond Street - Posh chkaser@ccsd.ws , 08/13/2016 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this 2014 Mini while waiting for my wife's car at the dealer. The overall look is fantastic and the interior materials are very high end. That being said the rest of the car is a bit disappointing . The car has an auto and regular 1.6 L - this is a sluggish combo. The 17" wheels look fantastic but after a few months of driving with the run-flats made we want to trade the car in. Switched to high performance regular tires and problem was solved. Overall the car is a ten in appearance and interior design. The performance is solid six. The 4spd auto just doesn't translate well with normally aspirated 1.6. I would advise buying the extended maintenance plan because the cost of repairs can be high if you are unaccustomed to german car repair costs. Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

New to the Mini JCW scene FZ , 08/02/2018 John Cooper Works 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful for preowned cars, do yourself a favor, look for complete service history, plus a thorough PPI, read up on NAM, mod up, and have a blast! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

High performance turbo wagon Simon , 11/26/2018 S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2014 Clubman S with 111,000. After changing belts, tires, and turbo hose, the car performs like a go cart. It puts a smile on my face every time I get behind the wheel. It corners like a race car. The only drawback is the loud interior noise on the highway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value