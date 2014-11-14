Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me
685 listings
- 21,683 miles
$12,989$1,491 Below Market
- 80,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,900$2,285 Below Market
- 95,682 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$2,563 Below Market
- 30,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,795
- 46,152 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,400
- 88,592 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 51,325 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,321$1,008 Below Market
- 76,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,997$943 Below Market
- 76,316 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,695$241 Below Market
- 101,267 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,798$809 Below Market
- 36,210 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,395
- 85,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 56,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999$237 Below Market
- 88,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998$722 Below Market
- 52,732 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
- 62,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988$697 Below Market
- 44,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,500
- 31,479 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
hero253,11/14/2014
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought my veloster turbo a couple of months ago and thought it was time for a review. I have never been disappointed in this car and I love the way it drives. I average about 34mpg combined! And I still have enough power to accelerate and pass when I need to. The sound system is pretty good especially on xm radio. There is plenty of trunk space, especially with the back seats down. Everyone looks at my car as I roll by and I have not seen another veloster turbo in nor cal since I have bought it. I love that this car is really uncommon. From a stop, the car will pull you back into the seat as you race the engine! If youre looking for an economical car with some power, this is it!
