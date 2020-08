Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me

Star Buick GMC - Quakertown / Pennsylvania

LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, ADULT DRIVEN, ODOR FREE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, USB PORT, SATELLITE RADIO, 17 x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2014 Hyundai Veloster Base Century White 1.6L I4 6-Speed 3D HatchbackLehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from We can have any vehicle from any of our dealerships here waiting for you within 24 hours ! Just Call 1-215-536-1900 or visit our website at www.starofquakertown.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHTC6AD1EU196440

Stock: QC60007B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020