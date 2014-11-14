Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me

685 listings
Veloster Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 685 listings
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster

    21,683 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,989

    $1,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    80,765 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $2,285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    95,682 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Orange
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    30,877 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,795

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster

    46,152 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,400

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster

    88,592 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster

    51,325 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,321

    $1,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster

    76,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,997

    $943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster

    76,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,695

    $241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster

    101,267 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,798

    $809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    36,210 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,395

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    85,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Orange
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    56,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,999

    $237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster

    88,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,998

    $722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    52,732 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    62,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,988

    $697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec

    44,926 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Veloster in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Veloster

    31,479 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Veloster

Overall Consumer Rating
3.711 Reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 1
    (18%)
Economical Unique Hot hatch!
hero253,11/14/2014
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought my veloster turbo a couple of months ago and thought it was time for a review. I have never been disappointed in this car and I love the way it drives. I average about 34mpg combined! And I still have enough power to accelerate and pass when I need to. The sound system is pretty good especially on xm radio. There is plenty of trunk space, especially with the back seats down. Everyone looks at my car as I roll by and I have not seen another veloster turbo in nor cal since I have bought it. I love that this car is really uncommon. From a stop, the car will pull you back into the seat as you race the engine! If youre looking for an economical car with some power, this is it!
