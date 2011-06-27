Vehicle overview

This is more of a eulogy than a model review. Born way back in 1978, the Mercury Grand Marquis lived a long and fruitful life, one that began at a time when land yachts with big V8s were the norm rather than the exception. Like Joan Rivers, it has sustained multiple appearance changes, and as with most senior citizens, there have been replacements for some of its creaky mechanicals. But through thick and thin, the Grand Marquis has retained its old-school heritage.

For its final year on this good earth, the 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis receives no changes and continues to live by the mantra "they don't make 'em like they used to." Indeed, its wide dimensions allow three people to fit reasonably well in both the front and backseat, while its trunk is big enough to let you stuff numerous pieces of luggage for that trip to the airport. Anyone who has ever ridden in a Grand Marquis taxi (or Ford Crown Victoria, this car's twin) can attest to this. The old-school body-on-frame chassis is also a stalwart of sturdiness, simplicity and dependability -- something our nation's law enforcement community can attest to.

Sadly, they don't make 'em like the Grand Marquis for a variety of other, more important reasons. That body-on-frame design lets this Mercury jiggle and shake over bumps like a sumo wrestler during an earthquake. The car's handling is ponderous and the steering is slow, so you don't have much confidence in the car's ability to stay under control. Then there's the powertrain, a V8 that produces a puny 224 horsepower and barely respectable 275 pound-feet of torque, matched with an antiquated four-speed automatic. This Mercury's fuel economy (like its body structure) is rather trucklike. Finally, the cabin might be wide but the legroom is nevertheless limited, despite this car's large footprint.

Given these elderly attributes in a youthful world, it's been difficult to recommend the Grand Marquis for the better part of the last two decades. As it goes to the big garage in the sky with the rest of its Mercury family, the 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis leaves behind a wealth of impressive, thoroughly modern big sedans that provide the comfort, space, performance and fuel economy today's buyers should expect, along with a few modern conveniences the Grand Marquis never got around to offering. These cars include such young whippersnappers as the 2011 Buick LaCrosse, 2011 Chrysler 300, 2011 Ford Taurus, 2011 Hyundai Genesis and 2011 Toyota Avalon.

The Grand Marquis is survived by its cousin, the Lincoln Town Car. We wouldn't buy that either. Funeral services will be held near the Hertz rental desk at the Ft. Lauderdale airport.