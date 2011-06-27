  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2011 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big comfy seats, simple controls, six-passenger capacity, huge trunk.
  • Ancient design, nautical ride and handling, anemic V8, poor fuel economy, stability control is not available, missing modern conveniences.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$4,422 - $6,647
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis is a couple decades past its prime.

Vehicle overview

This is more of a eulogy than a model review. Born way back in 1978, the Mercury Grand Marquis lived a long and fruitful life, one that began at a time when land yachts with big V8s were the norm rather than the exception. Like Joan Rivers, it has sustained multiple appearance changes, and as with most senior citizens, there have been replacements for some of its creaky mechanicals. But through thick and thin, the Grand Marquis has retained its old-school heritage.

For its final year on this good earth, the 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis receives no changes and continues to live by the mantra "they don't make 'em like they used to." Indeed, its wide dimensions allow three people to fit reasonably well in both the front and backseat, while its trunk is big enough to let you stuff numerous pieces of luggage for that trip to the airport. Anyone who has ever ridden in a Grand Marquis taxi (or Ford Crown Victoria, this car's twin) can attest to this. The old-school body-on-frame chassis is also a stalwart of sturdiness, simplicity and dependability -- something our nation's law enforcement community can attest to.

Sadly, they don't make 'em like the Grand Marquis for a variety of other, more important reasons. That body-on-frame design lets this Mercury jiggle and shake over bumps like a sumo wrestler during an earthquake. The car's handling is ponderous and the steering is slow, so you don't have much confidence in the car's ability to stay under control. Then there's the powertrain, a V8 that produces a puny 224 horsepower and barely respectable 275 pound-feet of torque, matched with an antiquated four-speed automatic. This Mercury's fuel economy (like its body structure) is rather trucklike. Finally, the cabin might be wide but the legroom is nevertheless limited, despite this car's large footprint.

Given these elderly attributes in a youthful world, it's been difficult to recommend the Grand Marquis for the better part of the last two decades. As it goes to the big garage in the sky with the rest of its Mercury family, the 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis leaves behind a wealth of impressive, thoroughly modern big sedans that provide the comfort, space, performance and fuel economy today's buyers should expect, along with a few modern conveniences the Grand Marquis never got around to offering. These cars include such young whippersnappers as the 2011 Buick LaCrosse, 2011 Chrysler 300, 2011 Ford Taurus, 2011 Hyundai Genesis and 2011 Toyota Avalon.

The Grand Marquis is survived by its cousin, the Lincoln Town Car. We wouldn't buy that either. Funeral services will be held near the Hertz rental desk at the Ft. Lauderdale airport.

2011 Mercury Grand Marquis models

The 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis is a full-size sedan that seats six people. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, rear air suspension, automatic headlights, foglamps, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a 50/50 split front bench with six-way driver and passenger power adjustability, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilting leather-wrapped steering wheel and a CD player stereo. Options include heated seats, a leather-wood steering wheel and a cassette player.

2011 Highlights

The Mercury Grand Marquis is unchanged for 2011, this car's final year of production.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 good for only 224 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard. Going from zero to 60 mph requires about 8.5 seconds, which is on par with many four-cylinder-powered sedans. Fuel economy is 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 combined. That's a big improvement over 1978, but pretty disappointing today given this car's meager power.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, traction control and front-seat side airbags. Neither stability control nor side curtain airbags is offered. Nonetheless, the Grand Marquis has fared well in crash tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, scoring a perfect five stars for both frontal and side impacts. However, while the big Mercury earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, it garnered a "Marginal" rating -- second worst on a scale of four -- in side-impact crash testing.

Driving

Driving the 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis is like taking a trip back in time, but without the fun of seeing your parents when they were teenagers. While rival full-size sedans generally provide decent handling and driver control, the Grand Marquis' prodigious size, cushy suspension and zero-effort steering combine to simulate the experience of piloting the Goodyear blimp. The V8 provides healthy torque off the line but not much after that.

Interior

The Grand Marquis' general interior design hasn't really been changed since...goodness, we can't even remember. The original George Bush may have been president. Major controls reside in the center of the dash and can be difficult to reach, though they're incredibly easy to decipher and a testament to simpler technological times. Of course, that also means you go without the sort of modern conveniences Ford has become known for, like navigation, Sirius Travel Link and Sync, which you can use to control your iPod and cell phone using voice controls. We have a sneaking suspicion, though, that most Grand Marquis buyers won't care.

The cabin is quite wide, but backseat legroom is no more impressive than cars that are smaller on the outside. Nevertheless, the Grand Marquis is one of the few remaining cars capable of seating three people in the front seat, which means you can stuff six people inside. Their luggage will be able to come along as well, because the trunk measures 20.6 cubic feet, making it the largest of any car (though the Ford Taurus' trunk is but 0.4 cubic feet smaller).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Edmunds needs to get some new reviewers
Jim Bianchi,04/06/2016
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
The purpose of a car is to get its' occupants from point A to point B in comfort, safety and style. The Mercury Grand Marquis does this better than any of these unibody fwd/awd, poor excuses for an automobile, cars. Who cares that it doesn't handle like a BMW? Most of us drive in relatively straight lines. Who cares that it doesn't go from 0 to 60 in 5 seconds. We're not drag racing, are we? Who cares that it only gets 28 mpg on the highway? Uhh, that's a lot better than many of these pretenders. Who cares that it doesn't have blue tooth, etc and a lot of other foolishness that has no business being in a car and actually contribute to distracted driving and causes accidents and death. When you're driving a car, you're supposed to drive it. It's not a place for streaming video or talking to your friends or checking on emails. Drive it or take a train or bus or cab or airplane. These are great cars. I own one. When it dies (maybe 250000 miles) I'll get another one. The only thing that comes close is a full size suv and they get lousy gas mileage. Edmunds needs to realize that there are a lot of us that love these cars and we actually shave. This generation of testers/reviewers that thinks a car is supposed to do everything except bury you, needs to get jobs doings something else. Detroit doesn't have a clue what people really want. Sort of like the government. Update, October 2016. Car is fantastic. Other than oil changes, and fuel, no expense whatsoever. Odometer is now 185000. As of April, 2017, the odometer is 192000. No problems. Nada. Nothing. Go buy one. October 2018. Had to replace the intake manifold. Made out of plastic. About $1000. Still, 12 years, and now 225000 miles. I keep waiting for it to die. It will probably outlive me.
Reverse Cool (aka: Happy Motoring)
ejfudd,10/29/2011
That some bemoan the Grand Mercury for being a poor handling automobile is unfortunate. The Grand Marquis was never meant to handle like a car half its weight, but rather this American chariot was meant to isolate its occupants from the bumps in the road and all the outside noises. When I think of the Grand Marquis, the engineering adages "Keep it simple" or "Simple is best" come to mind. Admittedly, there's not much current styling going on here, to the point that my teenage son calls it "reverse cool". Still the Grand Marquis achieves the classic Americana pitch & roll feel that will slowly fade as these classics dwindle on the roads. As for me, I just bought a used Grand Marquis '11.
Last of the big cars
Rob Schantz,06/21/2016
LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Seats 6 adults. Huge trunk. Great road car. Only has 25,000 miles. Bought it at a greatly reduced price new as Mercury was closing down. Sticker was $34,000. Acquired in 2010.
2 ton of fun and 30 mpg @ 60!
drjjjj,05/10/2013
Truck frame, truck engine, truck tranny with car body, excellent visibility, reliability and cheap to maintain! Add isolated chamber quiet, wide, safe and easy to find a nice used one and this car could be the sleeper used car find for the wise! Buy 2003 or newer, run only 5-20 synthetic, replace the LCM lighting control module (see ebay-weak relay) and you have a cheap, reliable upscale ride for $5k+/- that should hold it's value and get you 21 mpg avg for most and late 20s at 70! Easy to find a low miler that been driven by an adult too Look under the car and you'll be impressed-very robust frame, suspension, etc! Lot's of car for the money and a choice used car !
See all 8 reviews of the 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Can't find a used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,251.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,597.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,175.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,076.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Grand Marquis lease specials

Related Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles