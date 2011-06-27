Estimated values
2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,568
|$6,164
|$6,651
|Clean
|$5,204
|$5,766
|$6,205
|Average
|$4,475
|$4,970
|$5,315
|Rough
|$3,746
|$4,174
|$4,424
Estimated values
2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,736
|$6,512
|$7,128
|Clean
|$5,360
|$6,091
|$6,651
|Average
|$4,610
|$5,250
|$5,696
|Rough
|$3,859
|$4,409
|$4,742