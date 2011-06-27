Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4117 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume128.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Camel, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
