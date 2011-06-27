Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews
Terrific Value In A Traditional Car
I've owned 12 Crown Victoria and Grand Marquis sedans since 1989. I came across a 2009 Grand Marquis LS Ultimate Collection with just 8.400 miles on June 1, 2011. This car is not only the best full size Ford product I've ever owned, but the BEST car I've ever owned ! Say all you want about being dated, but these cars were a salesman's dream....no failure along the side of the road. Ever. The evolution from 2004 to 2009 was a continued improvement in ride and transmission driveability, shift points, etc. I've just retired and feel set for many years to come. Remember the "special feel of an Oldsmobile" ? As long as I can, I will have the "special feel of a full size Ford product".
Great Car For Tall Drivers
I'm 6'3" and 300 lbs., and most cars made since 2000 are WAY too small to accommodate a man my size. Not so with the 2009 Grand Marquis. I have more headroom and legroom in this car than I'll ever need, although the back seat is a bit cramped. That's not an issue for me, as I rarely have any passengers in the car with me, and if I did odds are they'd be a lot smaller than me and just fine with the rear seat accommodations. I bought this car in 2011 for less than 1/2 the original MSRP and something like 27 K on the odometer because it was a fleet vehicle and the Grand Marquis was slated to go out of production that year. In the four years I've owned this car, the only maintenance costs I've had are a new set of tires and regular oil changes. I wouldn't even had to purchase new tires if the ones that were on the car when I purchased it hadn't dry-rotted. (I live in the West, and the desert sun and heat rots rubber like you wouldn't believe.) The steering column shaft was replaced under recall by the local Ford dealership in April 2015 even though my car is six years old, so kudos to Ford for having the integrity to stand behind its products even though they've discontinued the Mercury nameplate. The only downside of the car are the low (around 11) MPG's, but that's probably because I do mostly city driving and run the A/C (terrific, by the way) 8-9 months of the year. Fortunately, my round trip mileage to work is less than 10 miles, so even with gas currently at $3.15/gallon locally, the low MPG isn't really an issue for me. I'm sure that the fuel economy would probably double if I drove on the interstate more often. The 2009 Grand Marquis is one of two vehicles (the other being the Ford Ranger) that I wish Ford hadn't discontinued. Both are reliable, low maintenance vehicles that will easily go 200,000 miles with proper care. Hey Ford, how about making more vehicles without all the latest gadgets for us old guys?
good car
I got this car with 12000 miles and put on additional 100000 on it. I got as high as 28 mpg and lowest was 16 mpg.. comfort hard to beat the big sled. Ride is soft and pretty quiet. I took many long trips without a bit of trouble. I always run synethic oils and its like new yet. Wish they were still made.
Trunk lock
The trunk lock of the car is going bad in 55k miles. This is happening in almost all of this model. Please look into this matter.The Air condition electronic switch is going bad at 40k which need to be look into it. Thanks
10,000 miles per month
I am a limo driver. We have a fleet of Linc/Mercs/Ford E350 vans and a Rolls Royce Silver Spur. The owner is religious on oil changes and tire rotations on these vehicles. They drive from Pa to JFK, Manhattan, NY, Newark, NJ and etc DAILY. That is 10,000/MONTH/vehicle! They are flawless, reliable, comfy and great mpg on the hwy. City driving isn't as good as hwy. I've driven Gr Marquis in snow storms to JFK to pick-up passengers already. Stop beating these cars up. The trunk space is nearly big enough to haul 1/2 a house! Ford is making a terrible mistake dropping this car in 2011. I am very partial to them and have owned 3 Gr Marq's myself with NO REGRETS!
