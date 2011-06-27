Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

DavidW9819 , 07/12/2015 LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I'm 6'3" and 300 lbs., and most cars made since 2000 are WAY too small to accommodate a man my size. Not so with the 2009 Grand Marquis. I have more headroom and legroom in this car than I'll ever need, although the back seat is a bit cramped. That's not an issue for me, as I rarely have any passengers in the car with me, and if I did odds are they'd be a lot smaller than me and just fine with the rear seat accommodations. I bought this car in 2011 for less than 1/2 the original MSRP and something like 27 K on the odometer because it was a fleet vehicle and the Grand Marquis was slated to go out of production that year. In the four years I've owned this car, the only maintenance costs I've had are a new set of tires and regular oil changes. I wouldn't even had to purchase new tires if the ones that were on the car when I purchased it hadn't dry-rotted. (I live in the West, and the desert sun and heat rots rubber like you wouldn't believe.) The steering column shaft was replaced under recall by the local Ford dealership in April 2015 even though my car is six years old, so kudos to Ford for having the integrity to stand behind its products even though they've discontinued the Mercury nameplate. The only downside of the car are the low (around 11) MPG's, but that's probably because I do mostly city driving and run the A/C (terrific, by the way) 8-9 months of the year. Fortunately, my round trip mileage to work is less than 10 miles, so even with gas currently at $3.15/gallon locally, the low MPG isn't really an issue for me. I'm sure that the fuel economy would probably double if I drove on the interstate more often. The 2009 Grand Marquis is one of two vehicles (the other being the Ford Ranger) that I wish Ford hadn't discontinued. Both are reliable, low maintenance vehicles that will easily go 200,000 miles with proper care. Hey Ford, how about making more vehicles without all the latest gadgets for us old guys?