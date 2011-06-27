Estimated values
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,190
|$4,169
|$4,789
|Clean
|$2,947
|$3,856
|$4,420
|Average
|$2,461
|$3,229
|$3,682
|Rough
|$1,975
|$2,603
|$2,943
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,281
|$4,414
|$5,127
|Clean
|$3,031
|$4,082
|$4,732
|Average
|$2,531
|$3,419
|$3,941
|Rough
|$2,032
|$2,756
|$3,151