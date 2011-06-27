Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,368
|$19,262
|$22,212
|Clean
|$15,778
|$18,578
|$21,381
|Average
|$14,597
|$17,209
|$19,719
|Rough
|$13,417
|$15,840
|$18,057
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,332
|$30,502
|$33,808
|Clean
|$26,346
|$29,418
|$32,544
|Average
|$24,375
|$27,251
|$30,014
|Rough
|$22,404
|$25,083
|$27,485
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,528
|$24,288
|$27,148
|Clean
|$20,752
|$23,424
|$26,132
|Average
|$19,199
|$21,698
|$24,101
|Rough
|$17,646
|$19,972
|$22,070