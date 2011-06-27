  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews

5.0
7 reviews
Great long-distance cruiser

davestewart250, 04/07/2015
SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
42 of 42 people found this review helpful

This car doesn't really need a review since it's impractical from the start. You already know it can't carry seven people, drive on a dirt road or pick up a 60" flat-screen from Best Buy. But put the top down and the interior can be comfortable at 70mph. The looks draw attention. The ride smooths out bad roads just enough. Handling is good enough to enjoy curves and mountain roads. We got snow tires and drive year around in Colorado.

My second SLK!

Jim Wilson, 08/16/2017
SLK 250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Leased one then another so have over 5 years experience. Plenty of acceleration and fun in the curves. Before we leased the first one I told my wife we'd need to be able to fit two carry-on luggage bags in the trunk with the top down. Passed the test easily with some room to spare!! Not sure but doubt u can do that with a Z4 or Boxter. It's amazing how much space there is with the top up- even got two sets of golf clubs in there. (OK drivers were in the front. All in all a very practical and functional car for a sports car! This lease is up in December and will probably get an SLC next!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
SLK 55 AMG brute power in a cute sports car

Granpa, 04/03/2017
SLK 55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

It is a joy to drive especially on a road with curves.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My SLK 250

Joe B, 08/17/2018
SLK 250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Beautiful, well equipped used roadster. The engine is satisfactory in power. Especially in the sport mode. Finish and fit excellent. Easier to get out of than my Solstice I had. Looking forward to many great years ahead with this pearl white, certified use car. I also purchased a extended warranty for 2,250 which gave me two more years for a total of 4 years under warranty!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Still Smiling

Robert, 03/19/2019
SLK 350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had the 350 for a year now. It feels quick in sport mode and is easy to drive around town. It is not a Corvette, but has enough power to be fun. It is a convertible, so don't expect a rattle-free ride, but it is surprisingly quiet and smooth compared to other convertibles. I drive it 65-70 on the freeways with the top down and can still hear the radio just fine. The Miata is definitely fun as well, but it you can afford SLK (even the 250) I think it is worth the extra money. Passenger side leg room is tight and uncomfortable for anyone over 5'9". Driver side is probably OK for up to 6'0".

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
