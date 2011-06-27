Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews
Great long-distance cruiser
This car doesn't really need a review since it's impractical from the start. You already know it can't carry seven people, drive on a dirt road or pick up a 60" flat-screen from Best Buy. But put the top down and the interior can be comfortable at 70mph. The looks draw attention. The ride smooths out bad roads just enough. Handling is good enough to enjoy curves and mountain roads. We got snow tires and drive year around in Colorado.
My second SLK!
Leased one then another so have over 5 years experience. Plenty of acceleration and fun in the curves. Before we leased the first one I told my wife we'd need to be able to fit two carry-on luggage bags in the trunk with the top down. Passed the test easily with some room to spare!! Not sure but doubt u can do that with a Z4 or Boxter. It's amazing how much space there is with the top up- even got two sets of golf clubs in there. (OK drivers were in the front. All in all a very practical and functional car for a sports car! This lease is up in December and will probably get an SLC next!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
SLK 55 AMG brute power in a cute sports car
It is a joy to drive especially on a road with curves.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My SLK 250
Beautiful, well equipped used roadster. The engine is satisfactory in power. Especially in the sport mode. Finish and fit excellent. Easier to get out of than my Solstice I had. Looking forward to many great years ahead with this pearl white, certified use car. I also purchased a extended warranty for 2,250 which gave me two more years for a total of 4 years under warranty!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Still Smiling
I have had the 350 for a year now. It feels quick in sport mode and is easy to drive around town. It is not a Corvette, but has enough power to be fun. It is a convertible, so don't expect a rattle-free ride, but it is surprisingly quiet and smooth compared to other convertibles. I drive it 65-70 on the freeways with the top down and can still hear the radio just fine. The Miata is definitely fun as well, but it you can afford SLK (even the 250) I think it is worth the extra money. Passenger side leg room is tight and uncomfortable for anyone over 5'9". Driver side is probably OK for up to 6'0".
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the SLK-Class
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles