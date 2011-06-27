Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,352
|$22,135
|$24,827
|Clean
|$18,537
|$21,216
|$23,742
|Average
|$16,908
|$19,379
|$21,570
|Rough
|$15,279
|$17,542
|$19,399
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,724
|$17,740
|$20,601
|Clean
|$14,104
|$17,004
|$19,701
|Average
|$12,864
|$15,532
|$17,899
|Rough
|$11,625
|$14,059
|$16,098
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,537
|$27,754
|$30,887
|Clean
|$23,504
|$26,602
|$29,537
|Average
|$21,438
|$24,299
|$26,836
|Rough
|$19,372
|$21,995
|$24,135