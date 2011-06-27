Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

Don't compare this vehicle to others Ciro , 10/14/2004 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I read other reviews and laughed. They expect a square vehicle to be quiet and get good mpg, not. I bought this vehicle because of it's actual ruggedness and the fact that it's a military vehicle in Germany. In other words, a German Hummer. I got exactly what I expected an more. A very tough vehicle with some luxury appointments. Interior noise is minimal for a square vehicle. It handles like a truck, as it should, since it weighs as much a a large pick-up truck. Gas mileage is actually not that bad if you don't use the 292hp all the time. I've averaged 19mpg in the highway @ 55mph and as high as 17mpg in the city if your light on the gas. But stomp on the pedal and it drinks the fuel. Report Abuse

2004 G500 Thai , 07/24/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great SUV. Just the right size for off-roading. Built like a tank or bank vault. Nothing else on the road like it. The locking diffs and compact size are what put this SUV above everything else not named Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Interior space is surprisingly good, but a bit narrow. This applies to the cargo area too. Interior design is very old, but the materials and fit & finish are first rate (and appropriate for price). Storage space is at a premium though. Stereo is pretty good when you play CDs, not so good with radio. Leather is top-notch...after 50k miles, no signs of creasing! (This is in contrast to my brother's LX470's leather.)

Wife absolutely loves it Brian , 08/03/2018 G500 4WD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Was not sure if buying a $45k used car was going to work out but my wife got the seat where she wanted it and now she loves it. She can see well above the average suv and likes the narrowness for parking and maneuvering. We have off roaded our g (even though it is kept in immaculate condition) and it was very capable. We were not sure about long drive comfort but we routinely drive an hour and a half to the lake in the summer and it is very comfy. Even took on a 10 hour drive to visit grandparents and it was surprisingly comfy for me driving. It is a heavy beast and feels like it while driving. But it is what it is. We are not concerned with fuel economy, or high speed cornering. We wanted a car that didn't look like every other suv out there. We took a 2017 BMW X5 on a weekend trip to try out and immediately missed the g. It's not about having every creature comfort, it's about having what feels like a solid workhorse under you. We also had a bench seat custom made for the cargo area complete with headrests and seatbelts and can fit 5 kids and two adults in the g. Worth every penny. Also those pennies will stay shiny because this thing doesn't depreciate like most every other lux suv.

Excellent Choice Susana Li , 09/13/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall it's drives excellent and handles the road almost as good as the hummer. It's different and you won't see everyone with it. When your driving through the city everyone knows this person has style, class and must be extremely wealthy and powerful. It's a beauty well worth the money. Did I mention the package that this beauty comes with, forget about it!! it's to die for, you can't go wrong. It's better than a lease... You'll never know or understand what I mean until you either test drive it or hell, " just go buy one and feel the comfort and enjoyment me and my wife feel each and every day. Take Care, Andy