Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 G-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/330.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque336 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle43.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in cargo area-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room52.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room42.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5423 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach36 degrees
Angle of departure27 degrees
Length185.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height77.8 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Tectite Gray Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Black Opal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Light Brown Nappa
  • designo Charcoal Nappa
  • Grey
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
265/60R V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
