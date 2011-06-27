Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,987
|$10,797
|$12,349
|Clean
|$7,116
|$9,634
|$11,015
|Average
|$5,373
|$7,307
|$8,349
|Rough
|$3,630
|$4,981
|$5,682
2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,117
|$9,533
|$10,868
|Clean
|$6,340
|$8,506
|$9,695
|Average
|$4,787
|$6,452
|$7,348
|Rough
|$3,234
|$4,397
|$5,001
2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,534
|$9,064
|$10,460
|Clean
|$5,821
|$8,087
|$9,330
|Average
|$4,395
|$6,134
|$7,072
|Rough
|$2,970
|$4,181
|$4,813