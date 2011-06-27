  1. Home
2000 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Some innovative features, excellent road feel and driving position, optional sound system rocks.
  • Weak and unrefined drivetrain, not as roomy as Grand Caravan, Odyssey or Windstar.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After a one-year hiatus, the MPV returns as an all-new minivan poised for battle with today's best from Chrysler, Ford, Honda and Nissan. Despite Mazda's more conventional approach with their newest minivan, the company still insists that the MPV offers "no compromise" travel in a world filled with boring "box-on-wheels" people movers.

Drivetrain choices for the MPV are limited to a 2.5-liter, DOHC, 24-valve V6 engine that bears much in common with the Ford Duratec V6 of the same size. Creating 170 horsepower (160 in LEV states) and 165 foot-pounds of torque, the MPV will never be mistaken for a performance vehicle, at least in terms of acceleration. Shifting duty comes via a four-speed automatic lifted from Mazda's 626 sedan.

Underneath the MPV you'll find a MacPherson strut front suspension and a torsion beam axle rear suspension, along with front and rear stabilizer bars and a power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system. Standard brakes are front disc and rear drum with optional ABS. An electronic brake force distribution system (EBD) is included with ABS to keep stopping distances consistent whether the van is near empty or fully loaded.

Overall size, both inside and out, is down, compared to the largest offerings from Chrysler, Ford and Honda. But Mazda worked hard to make the most of the MPV's interior space. This minivan comes standard with three rows of seating. The second and third rows can be configured for different seating arrangements.

The second row features two comfortable captain's chairs that have their own flip-up armrests. The real trick part is that the right-side second-row chair can be released by a handle, allowing it to be moved along tracks to meet up with the other second-row chair creating a bench seat. The tumble-under third-row seat can be folded backwards to allow for tailgate-style seating.

Trim levels start with the base DX model that includes 15-inch wheels, dual sliding doors with roll-down windows, de-powered front airbags, removable second-row seats, tumble-under third-row seat, AM/FM/CD player and air conditioning. Step up to the LX and you'll get such niceties as ABS, body-colored bumpers and door handles, dual heated and powered outside mirrors, power windows, cruise control, and privacy glass. The top-of-the-line ES models get 16-inch alloy wheels, leather-trimmed upholstery, side airbags, remote keyless entry and a thundering nine-speaker sound system. Options like a power sunroof, six-disc in-dash CD changer, exterior body cladding and a rear heater can increase your MPV's fun and functionality. It is worth noting, however, that power-sliding side doors are not an option.

Despite climbing SUV sales, the minivan continues as a staple of the automotive industry. If your needs for family toting in style and fun outweigh your requirements for space and power, the MPV deserves a close look.

2000 Highlights

The MPV has been completely redesigned from top to bottom. Several unique features, like hinged rear doors and all-wheel drive, have disappeared. At the same time, items like roll-down windows in the sliding doors and tailgate seating in the third-row seats certify the MPV as a standout vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mazda MPV.

5(47%)
4(31%)
3(15%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.2
72 reviews
72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favourite Van of its Era..
yunush,05/25/2013
Bought the van brand new in 2000, 13 years later and its still running strong with 230,000kms... Recently with my abuse ( I run it around 4 - 5000kms a month) its started giving minor problems such as the alternator and stabilizer links, but that is expected of a car of its age. Gas milaege is great compared to other vans, awesome people hauler, and great flexibility with the seats. Fun to drive.
A great minivan put to the test and beyond
Joe Nurse,07/10/2010
I bought this van from a private seller in 05 with 72,000 miles on it. My van now has 173,000 we have routinely towed an 18 ft Ski boat with no problem except when the ramp is wet. Get out grab the cooler and kids push hard HA HA! No major issues what soever even towed a popup trailer to Tennessee through Blue Ridge Mountains.
Great van!
Connie,08/12/2010
I feel so badly when I read about the horror stories of other owners because we have been beyond happy with our van! We purchased it new in 2000 and have had nothing but normal maintenance. The only thing that has now happened twice is that the driver's side sliding door handle has broken. Don't understand this, but if that's the only problem we've had in 10 years, I'm thrilled! We are at 145,000 miles and hope to continue for at least another 50,000?
No Regrets
Jim,09/08/2008
I honestly do not know how other people have so many problems with their MPVs. This van was a demo with 10K and now has 155K. Everything still works like new after 7 yrs, even the CD changer has never jammed. This vehicle has been driven day after day with two kids and was fully put to the test. No major repairs except the trans was replaced under warranty at 75K because the dealer insisted it needed it when brought in for an unrelated noise. Very comfortable vehicle and easy to drive on long trips. Lots of innovative features not available at the time on other models. I could not have asked for a more reliable vehicle. If Mazda still made the MPV we would trade for a new one today.
See all 72 reviews of the 2000 Mazda MPV
Write a review

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6250 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
In a world where SUVs continue to gobble up market share (as well as manufacturing resources and gasoline), it's amazing that the minivan has not only survived, but thrived. Current estimates put the total minivan tally at approximately 1.2 million units a year. While this figure does not represent substantial growth in the market, it does indicate a solid, enduring demand for these vehicles that wise automakers have chosen to address, rather than ignore.

During 1999 we saw the introduction of three completely redesigned people movers: the Nissan Quest, Ford Windstar and Honda Odyssey. Each of these models contributed at least one unique and innovative feature to the minivan class, ranging from an adjustable cargo shelf to a conversation mirror to a disappearing third-row seat. Now comes the 2000 Mazda MPV, another completely redesigned model that wants to play in this increasingly competitive field.

Back in 1988, when the MPV was first introduced as a 1989 model, it distinguished itself from the burgeoning minivan field with features like a right-side rear-hinged door (as opposed to sliding) and optional four-wheel drive with a planetary-geared center differential. Over the next 10 years, Mazda fitted its MPV with a left-side rear door (still hinged), standard ABS, a standard V6 engine, and a removable third-row seat. In 1997 the company created an All-Sport model that included special body cladding, distinctive graphics and alloy wheels. Without an SUV of its own, this was Mazda's closest offering to the hot-selling Ford Explorer.

By 1998, however, the MPV's "uniqueness" had worn thin, as the sales numbers confirmed. With the Chrysler minis continuing to lead market share, and more capable versions coming from Ford and Honda, it was time to retire the original MPV and start over from scratch.

Enter the 2000 MPV, which is much more conventional than the version it replaces. However, it still boasts a few innovations of its own, not the least of which are roll-down windows in each of the sliding doors (Unfortunately, power sliding doors are not available on the MPV, even as an option.). The Mazda also utilizes a "tumble-under" third-row seat, similar to that offered in the Honda Odyssey, as well as a tailgate function that lets the rear seat tilt backward for comfortable, reverse-facing lounging amid open-air activities.

In addition to its functional seating and window design, the MPV features an optional 180-watt, nine-speaker Super Sound system that includes a six-disc, in-dash CD player. The head unit in this system can accept and store up to six CDs through a single slot in the dash instead of depleting half of the glove box's space on a CD changer. The quality of sound produced by this system is truly concert hall-like, giving the MPV a clear victory in terms of minivan audio quality.

Drivetrain quality, however, is another matter. At 170 horsepower (160 in LEV states) and 165 foot-pounds of torque, the MPV's 2.5-liter V6 is insufficient at motivating this minivan with authority. This is basically the same engine that you'll find in the Mercury Cougar, with only a slightly smaller displacement due to a shorter stroke. This change has no effect on advertised engine size, horsepower or torque. That's too bad because low-end torque is a particular problem that makes standing starts frustrating and merges with high-speed traffic a white-knuckle experience. There's also a disconcerting whine, as well as plenty of vibration, when the engine goes above 4,000 rpm.

While the engine seems a bit underdeveloped, the transmission is downright primordial. At full-throttle it upshifts around 4,500 rpm (well ahead of the 6,250-rpm horsepower peak) from first to second. Not only does the shift come too soon, it has all the passion of Al Gore on Valium. Even more amazing is how Mazda managed to create an automatic that lumbers from first to second gear, yet bangs when going from second to third. Company officials suggested that transmission tweaks are likely before the final production models come to market, but no amount of tweaking is going to fix the van's inherent lack of power or refinement with regard to its drivetrain.

It's especially unfortunate that Mazda missed with the drivetrain because the MPV's steering, suspension, visibility and seat comfort are right on the money. Feedback through the steering wheel is better than in either the Windstar or Odyssey, putting the MPV on par with Chrysler's minivans in terms of class-leading road feel. Suspension calibration is also a pleasant mix of control and comfort, though true luxury fanatics might find it a bit harsh. With the comfortable and highly adjustable (though non-powered) driver's seat, plus a high seating position and wide windshield, the MPV is a pleasure to drive...as long as you aren't looking for rapid acceleration.

Sized larger than Mazda's 626 and smaller than its Millenia, the MPV sits on an all-new "triple H" structure that offers protection from front, rear and side impacts. This design creates a more rigid body than the previous model while also weighing less and transmitting reduced noise, vibration and harshness. Dual de-powered airbags are standard with side-impact airbags optional for front-seat passengers.

Mazda scores additional points for the overall interior design and layout. Big buttons on the radio and logical, clearly labeled dials in the climate-control center make for easy interior adjustments. There's also a unique "side-by-slide" design to the second-row seating that allows for fore and aft as well as sideways adjustments while remaining seated. This means you can go from captain's chairs to bench seating without stopping to reconfigure the seats (not possible in the Honda Odyssey). These seats can also be quickly removed and weigh only 37 pounds (compared to the Odyssey's captain's chairs that weigh almost 50 pounds). A lack of wind or road noise and a rattle-free interior give the MPV all-day livability with little or no fatigue.

Although layout and design is not an issue, total interior space might be for some customers. The MPV is not as large, inside or out, as an Odyssey, Windstar or big Chrysler minivan. This is because Mazda wants to sell the same basic vehicle in Asia, Europe and America. The result? A body size that has to fit on Japan's narrow roads while still satisfying America's somewhat large cargo needs. Mazda calls it "smart-sized" and refers to the interior design as "OptiSpace." We have to give Mazda credit for accomplishing both goals as well as it did. Seating in the second and third row is tight, but not cramped or uncomfortable for a full-sized adult male. Total interior volume is 151.8 cubic feet and they managed to get 17.2 cubic feet of storage from behind the third-row seat. This is in comparison to 19 feet for the larger Grand Caravan and 13 feet for the similarly sized Caravan. If you want to judge a minivan solely on how efficiently it utilizes its available interior space, the MPV scores high.

While the new MPV appears ready to take on the future, we wonder if Mazda gave up too much of its past. The van now uses a front-wheel-drive platform, just like everything else on the market, and plans for a four-wheel-drive version are doubtful, at least for now. That means no more "All-Sport" edition for buyers who liked the idea of going off-road in their MPVs.

The base DX model does include such niceties as the removable second-row seats and tumble-under third-row seat, plus an AM/FM/CD player and air conditioning. The midlevel LX gets standard ABS, body-color bumpers and door handles, dual heated remote mirrors, privacy glass for rear passengers, power windows and an adjustable driver's seat height and cushion angle. Pop for the top-line ES trim and you also get 16-inch alloy wheels, the aforementioned side airbags, leather upholstery, remote keyless entry, rear air conditioning, and that sweet-sounding nine-speaker stereo system. If you truly want to dress up your MPV, the optional GFX Package comes with front fog lights, front spoiler, side sill extensions and a rear under-spoiler. It's no "All Sport" replacement in terms of off-road capability, but it does add to the MPV's "minivan with attitude" personality that will be the cornerstone of Mazda's marketing effort. If all goes well, the company hopes to sell 18,000 MPVs by the end of 1999 and 35-40,000 during model-year 2000.

When going up against the likes of Ford, Chrysler and Honda, it takes a pretty stellar product just to compete, let alone win. The MPV is an excellent effort that would have been a benchmark minivan just 18 months ago. Now, however, with Ford and Honda getting serious about the minivan market, Mazda seems to have been slightly outgunned. At $19,995 for a base model DX and $25,550 for the top-of-the-line ES model, Mazda can still play the value card. If the engine had more power and less vibration, it would even be a trump card.

Used 2000 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 2000 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include ES 4dr Minivan, DX 4dr Minivan, and LX 4dr Minivan.

