Used 2001 Mazda MPV for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Mazda MPV
    used

    2001 Mazda MPV

    228,891 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,287

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda MPV LX
    used

    2002 Mazda MPV LX

    175,619 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,475

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda MPV LX in Silver
    used

    2002 Mazda MPV LX

    167,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda MPV
    used

    2003 Mazda MPV

    148,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda MPV LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Mazda MPV LX

    118,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda MPV LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Mazda MPV LX

    91,775 miles

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    53,566 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,799

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Gray
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    155,528 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,634

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Silver
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    89,478 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,985

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Gray
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    162,971 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    171,431 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MPV LX-SV in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda MPV LX-SV

    162,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,250

    Details

Been a great car- bring it back, Mazda!
rwmich,11/08/2012
This has been a great car for 11 years (2001 model), and still going. I have been holding off getting a new car hoping that Mazda will come back with a real minivan- the 5 is too small. I have over 200,000 miles now, and it's still going without any major issues. Been thinking about getting something new, but can't justify because this baby keeps on chugging away. It has done the full gamut of use- toting loads of kids to practices and activities, towing my 15 foot sailboat, vacation trips, hauling junk in the cargo zone, canoe on the roof, etc. What a versatile vehicle, and 20 miles per gallon.
