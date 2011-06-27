  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MPV
  4. Used 1992 Mazda MPV
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1992 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda MPV for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$821 - $1,427
Used MPV for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Eight-passenger seating and power moonroof added to options list. Five-speed manual transmission dropped. V6 engine gets five additional horsepower. New alloy wheels debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda MPV.

5(44%)
4(45%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Last of The Best
3.0 3dr MiniVan,11/29/2009
I bought this van as a second car fixer-upper. I was surprised at the 3.0 engine coming back to life with a new a/c compressor, cooling system transplant, new belts, and hoses, and a simple tune-up. This mpv has a power button transmission option for towing trailers which I had serviced for $43. Has enough room for my family of 5 to travel around Florida at easy with our luggage. Great van, truck & addition to our family. I recommend this mpv van renovation to any family who wants a minivan/truck 4 under $6000.
Well-built minivan
timski,12/09/2002
Bought ours used about 2 years ago with 103k miles. Fit and finish are still excellent, everything works. Handling is solid and neutral - good tires make a big difference. Typically makes 18mpg in town which isn't bad considering engine size and weight of vehicle. Smooth ride, good ergonomics for driver (except cruise control location on dash!). The engine on ours occasionally has fairly loud valvetrain noise - apparently a problem with this model year. Dealer had fixed it once before we owned it, but it's back. Everything else so far has been bulletproof - AC, brakes, transmission.
Better luck elsewhere
dpjazzsax,04/30/2002
My 1992 MPV is my second Mazda van (along with my 4 cyl. 1989 which was a much more reliable vehicle) and is a reasonably comfortable and good-driving minivan. But a new engine top end at 35K miles, new automatic transmission at 66K miles, annual air conditioning recharges/repairs, timing belt breaks at 40K miles, etc. were the main problems. And I REALLY maintained this vehicle well. Mazda corp. cusomer service was also less than stellar when I asked for some adjustment on the transmission and was told "too bad". My cost to drive was only a little less than the payment on my new Toyota Matrix XRS!
definetly reliable, a real workhorse.
john ,06/10/2002
I DONT KNOW WHAT THESE OTHER GUYS ARE COMPLAING ABOUT .I BOUGHT MINE AT 120K AND HAVE DRIVEN IT FOR FIVE YEARS WITH ONLY A TIMING BELT BREAKING AT 128K.NOT A BIG DEAL.NVER FAILED TO START.EASY TO WORK ON,REAR WHEEL DRIVE.GOOD WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION,PREDICTABLE HANDLING.AN EXCELLENT VEHICLE THAT HAS GOT SOME DECENT FEATURES.I WOULD RECOMMEND TO ANYBODY.
See all 9 reviews of the 1992 Mazda MPV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mazda MPV features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mazda MPV

Used 1992 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 1992 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mazda MPV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mazda MPVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mazda MPV for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mazda MPV.

Can't find a used 1992 Mazda MPVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MPV for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,566.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MPV for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,679.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,740.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mazda MPV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda MPV lease specials

Related Used 1992 Mazda MPV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles