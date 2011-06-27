I bought this van as a second car fixer-upper. I was surprised at the 3.0 engine coming back to life with a new a/c compressor, cooling system transplant, new belts, and hoses, and a simple tune-up. This mpv has a power button transmission option for towing trailers which I had serviced for $43. Has enough room for my family of 5 to travel around Florida at easy with our luggage. Great

van, truck & addition to our family. I recommend this mpv van renovation to any family who wants a minivan/truck 4 under $6000.