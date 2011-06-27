1992 Mazda MPV Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Eight-passenger seating and power moonroof added to options list. Five-speed manual transmission dropped. V6 engine gets five additional horsepower. New alloy wheels debut.
Most helpful consumer reviews
3.0 3dr MiniVan,11/29/2009
I bought this van as a second car fixer-upper. I was surprised at the 3.0 engine coming back to life with a new a/c compressor, cooling system transplant, new belts, and hoses, and a simple tune-up. This mpv has a power button transmission option for towing trailers which I had serviced for $43. Has enough room for my family of 5 to travel around Florida at easy with our luggage. Great van, truck & addition to our family. I recommend this mpv van renovation to any family who wants a minivan/truck 4 under $6000.
timski,12/09/2002
Bought ours used about 2 years ago with 103k miles. Fit and finish are still excellent, everything works. Handling is solid and neutral - good tires make a big difference. Typically makes 18mpg in town which isn't bad considering engine size and weight of vehicle. Smooth ride, good ergonomics for driver (except cruise control location on dash!). The engine on ours occasionally has fairly loud valvetrain noise - apparently a problem with this model year. Dealer had fixed it once before we owned it, but it's back. Everything else so far has been bulletproof - AC, brakes, transmission.
dpjazzsax,04/30/2002
My 1992 MPV is my second Mazda van (along with my 4 cyl. 1989 which was a much more reliable vehicle) and is a reasonably comfortable and good-driving minivan. But a new engine top end at 35K miles, new automatic transmission at 66K miles, annual air conditioning recharges/repairs, timing belt breaks at 40K miles, etc. were the main problems. And I REALLY maintained this vehicle well. Mazda corp. cusomer service was also less than stellar when I asked for some adjustment on the transmission and was told "too bad". My cost to drive was only a little less than the payment on my new Toyota Matrix XRS!
john ,06/10/2002
I DONT KNOW WHAT THESE OTHER GUYS ARE COMPLAING ABOUT .I BOUGHT MINE AT 120K AND HAVE DRIVEN IT FOR FIVE YEARS WITH ONLY A TIMING BELT BREAKING AT 128K.NOT A BIG DEAL.NVER FAILED TO START.EASY TO WORK ON,REAR WHEEL DRIVE.GOOD WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION,PREDICTABLE HANDLING.AN EXCELLENT VEHICLE THAT HAS GOT SOME DECENT FEATURES.I WOULD RECOMMEND TO ANYBODY.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
