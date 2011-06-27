  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
1991 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$819 - $1,425
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Luxury package with lace alloy wheels, leather seats and two-tone paint debuts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda MPV.

5(33%)
4(34%)
3(22%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
3.9
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Horriable engine
Jennifer Hooten,11/25/2003
The van is a piece of junk, the engine quality is horriable, when I start my vehicle it doesn't want to run and I have to let it warm up for 20 minutes before it will even go other wise it sputs and has absolutly no power, it will also die if I don't let it warm up
I love this car
becky,01/07/2010
I just recently got my mazda but it has been a life saver. I have two kids (so far) and this van has made it possible for me to feel safe with my kids in the car, it has been a fun and reliable vehicle to have.
Why?!
bee,01/25/2003
I bought this car as a temporary replacement and drove it for three weeks. It has been in the auto shop ever since. The car would die on me just as i stopped at a gas station and would die on sharp turns. Do not, repeat, do not waste your money on this piece of junk.
MPV review
batrat00,08/08/2003
Very nice for a van, one of the best things about this van is that it is very reliable, one of the best cars I ever owned and surely one of the most reliable.
See all 9 reviews of the 1991 Mazda MPV
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
