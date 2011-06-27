1991 Mazda MPV Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
Luxury package with lace alloy wheels, leather seats and two-tone paint debuts.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jennifer Hooten,11/25/2003
The van is a piece of junk, the engine quality is horriable, when I start my vehicle it doesn't want to run and I have to let it warm up for 20 minutes before it will even go other wise it sputs and has absolutly no power, it will also die if I don't let it warm up
becky,01/07/2010
I just recently got my mazda but it has been a life saver. I have two kids (so far) and this van has made it possible for me to feel safe with my kids in the car, it has been a fun and reliable vehicle to have.
bee,01/25/2003
I bought this car as a temporary replacement and drove it for three weeks. It has been in the auto shop ever since. The car would die on me just as i stopped at a gas station and would die on sharp turns. Do not, repeat, do not waste your money on this piece of junk.
batrat00,08/08/2003
Very nice for a van, one of the best things about this van is that it is very reliable, one of the best cars I ever owned and surely one of the most reliable.
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
