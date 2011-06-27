Estimated values
2000 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,013
|$1,714
|$2,071
|Clean
|$928
|$1,569
|$1,901
|Average
|$756
|$1,279
|$1,560
|Rough
|$584
|$988
|$1,220
Estimated values
2000 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$836
|$1,460
|$1,779
|Clean
|$766
|$1,336
|$1,633
|Average
|$624
|$1,089
|$1,340
|Rough
|$482
|$842
|$1,048
Estimated values
2000 Mazda MPV DX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$768
|$1,269
|$1,523
|Clean
|$703
|$1,161
|$1,398
|Average
|$573
|$946
|$1,147
|Rough
|$443
|$731
|$897