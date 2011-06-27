This MPV has been a joy for me, since I have owned it for one year, it has been a great utility car, that you can use for towing/family use/and also to do errands as well. This car has been really good for going over on the grass or just any where that you would not get stuck much. Since I have owned this car, I have had to fix the radiator hose that connects the the engine block, that was rubbing against the compressor, and I have also had to fix the speedometer. Later I looked under the car and the wire that hooks up to the speedometer was loose. Simple problem to fix, tighten up the wire thats under the drive train. Overall, this van/suv/truck, as I use it, has been great.

