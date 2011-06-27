1994 Mazda MPV Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Side-door impact beams are added. Four-wheel disc brakes are new. Standard tire size increases.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda MPV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
MPV man,03/05/2003
Bought new. Now 136,000 miles, mostly trouble free. Parked 9 years in Texas sun and paint looks new. Mechanical problems have included valve job for noisy valves, new water pump, new radiator, new fuel pump, and new speedometer. That's the complete list in 9 years of driving. Last year I installed new leather seats as the original front ones were cracking (probably from parking in the sun). Have added a DVD/TV with rear monitor for the kids. It has been so cheap to own and maintain I plan to keep it another 10 years. Not a flashy vehicle, but reliability has been spectacular. A great buy used as prices are low and don't reflect high quality and reliability of this van.
Coolest VAN/SUV,05/09/2007
This MPV has been a joy for me, since I have owned it for one year, it has been a great utility car, that you can use for towing/family use/and also to do errands as well. This car has been really good for going over on the grass or just any where that you would not get stuck much. Since I have owned this car, I have had to fix the radiator hose that connects the the engine block, that was rubbing against the compressor, and I have also had to fix the speedometer. Later I looked under the car and the wire that hooks up to the speedometer was loose. Simple problem to fix, tighten up the wire thats under the drive train. Overall, this van/suv/truck, as I use it, has been great.
Bhupesh,06/24/2004
I have been a proud owner of this vehicle since past one year, I has given me the money worth I paid for. When I compare this with other much Hyped cars like Honda and Toyota, i feel I got a very good deal. I am satisfied. Thanx Mazda
plasticsman,07/02/2009
We have 173,000 miles on our '94 MPV with 3.0 Liter V-6. No problems with engine, transmission or A/C in 15 years! Gets 22.88 MPG on the Highway. Pulls a 21' Wellcraft Boat since it has the tow package and is Rear Wheel Drive. Made in Japan and it shows. Took seats out and it is great for trips to Home Depot or Garden Center. Small turning radius is handy when parking downtown. We recently had it painted since we plan on keeping it forever. Not flashy but very dependable and versatile. Low insurance premiums and decent on gas. Stuart FL
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
