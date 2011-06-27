  1. Home
1994 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Side-door impact beams are added. Four-wheel disc brakes are new. Standard tire size increases.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda MPV.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Will keep forever
MPV man,03/05/2003
Bought new. Now 136,000 miles, mostly trouble free. Parked 9 years in Texas sun and paint looks new. Mechanical problems have included valve job for noisy valves, new water pump, new radiator, new fuel pump, and new speedometer. That's the complete list in 9 years of driving. Last year I installed new leather seats as the original front ones were cracking (probably from parking in the sun). Have added a DVD/TV with rear monitor for the kids. It has been so cheap to own and maintain I plan to keep it another 10 years. Not a flashy vehicle, but reliability has been spectacular. A great buy used as prices are low and don't reflect high quality and reliability of this van.
Cool Family Van
Coolest VAN/SUV,05/09/2007
This MPV has been a joy for me, since I have owned it for one year, it has been a great utility car, that you can use for towing/family use/and also to do errands as well. This car has been really good for going over on the grass or just any where that you would not get stuck much. Since I have owned this car, I have had to fix the radiator hose that connects the the engine block, that was rubbing against the compressor, and I have also had to fix the speedometer. Later I looked under the car and the wire that hooks up to the speedometer was loose. Simple problem to fix, tighten up the wire thats under the drive train. Overall, this van/suv/truck, as I use it, has been great.
You won't get a better Deal
Bhupesh,06/24/2004
I have been a proud owner of this vehicle since past one year, I has given me the money worth I paid for. When I compare this with other much Hyped cars like Honda and Toyota, i feel I got a very good deal. I am satisfied. Thanx Mazda
Rear Wheel mini-van is best
plasticsman,07/02/2009
We have 173,000 miles on our '94 MPV with 3.0 Liter V-6. No problems with engine, transmission or A/C in 15 years! Gets 22.88 MPG on the Highway. Pulls a 21' Wellcraft Boat since it has the tow package and is Rear Wheel Drive. Made in Japan and it shows. Took seats out and it is great for trips to Home Depot or Garden Center. Small turning radius is handy when parking downtown. We recently had it painted since we plan on keeping it forever. Not flashy but very dependable and versatile. Low insurance premiums and decent on gas. Stuart FL
See all 6 reviews of the 1994 Mazda MPV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mazda MPV features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mazda MPV

Used 1994 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan 4WD.

