Consumer Rating
(15)
1993 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Keyless entry system added to options list. Driver airbag added midyear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda MPV.

5(40%)
4(47%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

mpv
Tom,09/27/2010
Probably made better then the newer minivans with all the problems aka transmission failures. It is an older vehicle so what can you expect right. At start up it runs very rough and there is a clicking noise coming from the engine. It is hard starting at times and then it is fine. It isn't very good on gas that's for sure. The slow opening back door is annoying. You need really long arms to reach the controls feels like its a strain to push the buttons. The far back seat is not removable. Lacks power going up hills. Built better then today's vehicles that are made to fall apart.
I DON'T WANT TO LET IT GO!
Lara,08/29/2009
My van is now 16 years old and I can't find anything I like as much to replace it. This van has been a blast to drive, it's been reliable (even through the snow in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for 4 years!), and really hasn't had much problem except 2 timing belts in 185,000 miles of use. I love this van, and I'm mourning that my old friend is getting old and that I'm going to have to part with it. (I missed the CARS-cash for clunkers-program because I just couldn't part with it yet!) I just love my van! (This is 8-28-2009) and wish I could get another just like it! ***(My annual mileage has really varied greatly through the years. 20000 was an average.)
Graet Van!
P Saine,04/22/2002
Our last one (1991) was rear ended at 160,000 miles. We liked it so much - we replaced it with a '93 which is still rolling great at 120K. Just can't kill these!
Can't Part With It
humansvcsgypsy,04/26/2004
I bought it 8 months ago and have already put as much into repairs as I paid for it. It had 146,000 then and over 153,000 now. Rebuilt the front end (steering), replaced 18 valve- lifters (3 per cylinder), had a minor transmission problem--and I can't part with it. Excellent build quality-- everything works! Great sound system. Drives like a breeze. Size is a plus.
See all 15 reviews of the 1993 Mazda MPV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mazda MPV features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mazda MPV

Used 1993 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 1993 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan 4WD, and 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mazda MPV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mazda MPVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mazda MPV for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mazda MPV.

Can't find a used 1993 Mazda MPVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MPV for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,160.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,232.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MPV for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,014.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,571.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mazda MPV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

