1993 Mazda MPV Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Keyless entry system added to options list. Driver airbag added midyear.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tom,09/27/2010
Probably made better then the newer minivans with all the problems aka transmission failures. It is an older vehicle so what can you expect right. At start up it runs very rough and there is a clicking noise coming from the engine. It is hard starting at times and then it is fine. It isn't very good on gas that's for sure. The slow opening back door is annoying. You need really long arms to reach the controls feels like its a strain to push the buttons. The far back seat is not removable. Lacks power going up hills. Built better then today's vehicles that are made to fall apart.
Lara,08/29/2009
My van is now 16 years old and I can't find anything I like as much to replace it. This van has been a blast to drive, it's been reliable (even through the snow in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for 4 years!), and really hasn't had much problem except 2 timing belts in 185,000 miles of use. I love this van, and I'm mourning that my old friend is getting old and that I'm going to have to part with it. (I missed the CARS-cash for clunkers-program because I just couldn't part with it yet!) I just love my van! (This is 8-28-2009) and wish I could get another just like it! ***(My annual mileage has really varied greatly through the years. 20000 was an average.)
P Saine,04/22/2002
Our last one (1991) was rear ended at 160,000 miles. We liked it so much - we replaced it with a '93 which is still rolling great at 120K. Just can't kill these!
humansvcsgypsy,04/26/2004
I bought it 8 months ago and have already put as much into repairs as I paid for it. It had 146,000 then and over 153,000 now. Rebuilt the front end (steering), replaced 18 valve- lifters (3 per cylinder), had a minor transmission problem--and I can't part with it. Excellent build quality-- everything works! Great sound system. Drives like a breeze. Size is a plus.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
