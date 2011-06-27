My van is now 16 years old and I can't find anything I like as much to replace it. This van has been a blast to drive, it's been reliable (even through the snow in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for 4 years!), and really hasn't had much problem except 2 timing belts in 185,000 miles of use. I love this van, and I'm mourning that my old friend is getting old and that I'm going to have to part with it. (I missed the CARS-cash for clunkers-program because I just couldn't part with it yet!) I just love my van! (This is 8-28-2009) and wish I could get another just like it! ***(My annual mileage has really varied greatly through the years. 20000 was an average.)

