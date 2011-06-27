  1. Home
1998 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Four-door design. Seven-passenger wagon. Available four-wheel drive.
  • Overweight. Underpowered. Overpriced. SUV-wannabe styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The MPV is getting old. Nearly a decade ago, the MPV arrived in the United States as one of the first car-like minivans from Japan, taking a cue from Chrysler's popular minis rather than the ungainly Toyota, Nissan and Mitsubishi boxes-on-wheels that were on sale at the time. Truly, the MPV was a class-leader in the late '80s. Not so these days, when the only reason the MPV continues to exist is to fill a teensy tiny niche as a sport-utility minivan.

The MPV is the closest thing to an SUV that Mazda has to offer. The lineup consists of two trim levels: a well equipped LX and luxury ES. All MPVs with the exception of the LX 2WD come with All Sport decor (a grille guard, fender flares, rear bumper guard, stone guard, roof rack, special graphics and alloy wheels), which turns this Mom-mobile into a four-door van that looks like it can tackle any terrain. Combine this styling gimmick with shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, and the MPV serves reasonably well as a pseudo-Explorer. Four-wheel disc antilock brakes are standard on all models. The ES edition contains such pleasantries as leather seating surfaces and automatic load leveling.

Like Honda's Odyssey, the aged Mazda minivan does without sliding entry doors, matching the Odyssey by providing conventional rear doors on both sides. Mazda promises sedan-like comfort and ride qualities for up to eight passengers in the MPV. Front MacPherson struts and front/rear stabilizer bars help keep the minivan comfortable and on-course. Bucket seats hold the front occupants, while three each can fit on the middle and back seat. Optional on LX and standard on ES models are quad captain's chairs. Center-section legroom is less than great, but most riders aren't likely to complain. When fewer passengers are aboard, cargo space can reach 110 cubic feet.

Acceleration with the 155-horsepower, 18-valve, 3.0-liter V6 engine is sufficient. Four-wheel drive cuts into potential performance because of its sizable extra weight. Gas mileage also dips considerably with 4WD vans. A four-speed automatic with electronic controls is the sole transmission choice. With 4WD, a dashboard switch can lock the center differential, for peak low-speed traction.

Inside and out--especially up front--MPVs offer a distinctive appearance, not quite like most minivans. Styling was revised for 1996 and the MPV now sports a protruding, ungainly countenance in an effort to make it look more like a sport-utility. A contemporary instrument panel contains dual airbags. Visibility is terrific from the airy cabin.

The 1998 MPV is the equivalent of a Big Mac that's been sitting under the heating lamp too long. There's more to it, but it's old, loaded with fat, and costs more than many competitors. We liked the older MPV plenty for its crisp, clean looks and fun rear-wheel drive personality. This heavier, bulbous SUV-wannabe model leaves us cold. And with base stickers approaching $23,500 with destination charges, we can't recommend the MPV over most other minivans on the market.

1998 Highlights

A CD player is now standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mazda MPV.

5(37%)
4(47%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1998 LX 4wd with 175km(109mi) and new transmission
familydude2,10/12/2012
I recently bought a 1998 LX 4wd with optional load levelers and mid row captains chairs. It has 175k KM or 109k MILES on original engine and a rebuilt transmission. IMPORTANT for purchase decision * the previous owners were families with 2 children (softly driven/usually up to date maintenance). THE GOOD = capabilities for entire family fun. THE KINDA BAD = fuel economy (but that's the price to have a 4wd 7 passenger Mini Van. Overall I like it - the bones are there its up to " the owner " to buy right and take care of it. NOW personally I have a ticking in my valve lifters and it was suggested by MAZDA to add a heavier oil next oil change so it causes the lifters to quiet.. LOL sounds good.
Best MPV Ever Built!
Harold,06/21/2007
I have owned two MPV minivan "trucks". The first one bought in 1990 was driven over 200,000 miles. It was sold in 2003 unsolicited to a total stranger right off the street who pleaded to buy it. Earlier, I continued to drive the 1990 model 5 more years after we purchased the 1998 MPV. I think Mazda should have stuck with the '98 "All Sport" concept, rather than making the fatal mistake of changing designs. However, nearly 10 years later the newer crossovers seem to come close. The '98 MPV is awesome and in my opinion the best "truck" Mazda ever built. I would buy another one if they built another 4WD All Sport MPV like the 1998 model.
Converted dodge minivan owner
ken,05/16/2010
I bought this truck for my wife after a decade of minivan ownership because she wanted something "different" and this definitely is that! It's been reliable affordable transportation and made me a die hard Mazda fan after many years of dodge ownership. I wish Mazda had continued to progress with this body style rather that succumbing to the "euro" styling trend that took over in the late 90's. Very fun vehicle to own and it looks like nothing else out there even after all this time, even today the styling doesn't scream "I'm 12 yrs old!"
Tough & Reliable MPV
Mahar,01/03/2009
The 1998 MPV is the third MPV I have owned, but this is the first 4x4. I am very happy with this vehicle, rides a bit rough compared to the 2 wheel drive, but it can go through a lot of snow and handles very well. I was hooked on the MPV several years ago when I bought my first one, mainly due to the reliability!
See all 19 reviews of the 1998 Mazda MPV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
