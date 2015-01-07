Used 2004 Mazda MPV for Sale Near Me
12 listings
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 118,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 91,775 miles
$4,000
- 53,566 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,799
- 155,528 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,634
- 89,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,985
- used
2003 Mazda MPV148,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,400
- 162,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,995
- 171,431 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,999
- 175,619 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,475
- 162,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250
- 167,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,500
- used
2001 Mazda MPV228,891 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,287
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MPV
Read recent reviews for the Mazda MPV
Overall Consumer Rating4.7136 Reviews
kaiserdr,07/01/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I rarely give anything five stars but the service I have had on this vehicle deserves it. I bought my MPV brand new from the dealer and only had routine problems. My vehicle is approaching 245,000 miles and runs perfectly. We have maintained the exterior and interior of this vehicle. I was recently at the dealer to have the air-bag replaced and a mechanic there said several owners bring their MPVs in for maintenance and have more than 250,000 miles on them. The only unexpected failure I had on this vehicle was 2016 when the sunroof leaked ($100 repair) and the power driver's seat failed. 2018 Update: This vehicle now has 215,000 miles. The vehicle overheated in 2017 due to a radiator failure. Note, a local mechanic tried to rip-me-off, wanted $1,200 for a radiator from Mazda and suggested it might need other parts and a head gasket. I replaced the entire cooling system with re-manufactured parts from JC Whitney for $200 and a local mechanic installed them for $200--it has now run another 30,000 miles with no problem. 2020 update: This vehicle now has 245,000 miles. I got a notice from Mazda last week saying that although they already replaced the air bags, they need to do more work on them. Have to call the dealer and make an appointment.
