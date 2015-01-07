Used 2004 Mazda MPV for Sale Near Me

12 listings
MPV Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Mazda MPV LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Mazda MPV LX

    118,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda MPV LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Mazda MPV LX

    91,775 miles

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    53,566 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,799

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Gray
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    155,528 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,634

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Silver
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    89,478 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,985

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda MPV
    used

    2003 Mazda MPV

    148,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Gray
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    162,971 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda MPV LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Mazda MPV LX

    171,431 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda MPV LX
    used

    2002 Mazda MPV LX

    175,619 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,475

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda MPV LX-SV in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda MPV LX-SV

    162,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda MPV LX in Silver
    used

    2002 Mazda MPV LX

    167,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda MPV
    used

    2001 Mazda MPV

    228,891 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,287

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MPV

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7136 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Bought new in 2004, now has 245,000 miles
kaiserdr,07/01/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I rarely give anything five stars but the service I have had on this vehicle deserves it. I bought my MPV brand new from the dealer and only had routine problems. My vehicle is approaching 245,000 miles and runs perfectly. We have maintained the exterior and interior of this vehicle. I was recently at the dealer to have the air-bag replaced and a mechanic there said several owners bring their MPVs in for maintenance and have more than 250,000 miles on them. The only unexpected failure I had on this vehicle was 2016 when the sunroof leaked ($100 repair) and the power driver's seat failed. 2018 Update: This vehicle now has 215,000 miles. The vehicle overheated in 2017 due to a radiator failure. Note, a local mechanic tried to rip-me-off, wanted $1,200 for a radiator from Mazda and suggested it might need other parts and a head gasket. I replaced the entire cooling system with re-manufactured parts from JC Whitney for $200 and a local mechanic installed them for $200--it has now run another 30,000 miles with no problem. 2020 update: This vehicle now has 245,000 miles. I got a notice from Mazda last week saying that although they already replaced the air bags, they need to do more work on them. Have to call the dealer and make an appointment.
