1996 Mazda MPV Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Like Honda's new Odyssey, the longer-lived Mazda minivan does without a sliding entry door. And for 1996, Mazda matches the Odyssey by providing rear doors on both sides. Mazda promises sedan-like comfort and ride qualities for up to eight passengers. Front MacPherson struts and front/rear stabilizer bars help keep the minivan comfortable and on-course. Bucket seats hold the front occupants, while three fit on the middle and back seat. Optional on LX and ES models are quad captain's chairs. Center-section leg room is less than great, but most riders aren't likely to complain. When fewer passengers are aboard, cargo space can reach 110 cubic feet.

Mazda's lineup, streamlined to three models last year, has been revised again. Three trim levels remain: value-priced DX, well-equipped LX, and luxury ES. Upper-level minivans can have shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive. All-disc brakes include rear-wheel anti-locking. The ES edition contains such pleasantries as leather seating surfaces, and automatic load leveling.

Acceleration with the 155-horsepower, 18-valve, 3.0-liter V-6 engine is sufficient, if not quite matching a few contemporary rivals. Four-wheel-drive cuts into potential performance, because of its sizable extra weight. Gas mileage also dips considerably. A four-speed automatic, with electronic controls, is the sole transmission choice. With 4WD, a dashboard switch can lock the center differential, for peak low-speed traction.

Inside and out--especially up front--MPVs offer a distinctive appearance, not quite like most minivans. Styling has been revised for 1996, and the MPV now sports a protruding, ungainly countenance in an effort to make it look more like a sport utility. A new, more contemporary instrument panel debuts, containing dual airbags. Visibility is terrific from the airy cabin. Storage space has been increased by the addition of a large glovebox and deep bins on each of the door panels.

The 1996 MPV is the equivalent of a double Big Mac that's been sitting under the heating lamp too long. There's more to it, but it's old, loaded with fat, and costs more than many competitors. We liked the old MPV plenty for its crisp, clean looks and fun rear-wheel drive personality. This new, heavier, bulbous model leaves us cold. And with base stickers approaching $22,000 with destination charges, we can't recommend the MPV over most other minivans on the market.

1996 Highlights

New styling up front, a fourth door on the driver side, and a revised instrument panel with dual airbags sum up the changes to Mazda's attempt at a minivan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mazda MPV.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bessy is reliable
gallatea,08/01/2007
I bought my MPV from an elderly couple when she was already 9 years old. People scoffed at me for doing so. I am laughing all the way to the bank. I had a tune up and timing belt replacement done initially and new tires - expensive, but worth every penny. She's been on a cross country trip and has transported many heavy things, many times. Everytime I think she's a geeky vehicle, I am reminded how roomy and comfy she is again and again. Almost 12 years old now and never had a mechanical problem yet (or an interior problem). Paint is in very good condition too, still glistens with a wax. Best road trip vehicle I've ever had. Great in wet weather too.
MPV fan for life
4WDMPVfan,02/09/2003
Wish I could afford to buy one of these new. Our first 4WD MPV was a used '91. Had 121,000 miles on it when we traded and never gave us any serious trouble. We traded for used 96 MPV 4WD. So far the 96 has had no problems either and it has 94,000 miles on it now. I feel very secure in this vehicle. It has a quality feel to it. It's been hit twice with relatively minor damage. I was told they are hard to find used because nobody wants to let go of them. If they don't make more this one will probably die of old age.
Unbelievable Vehicle
Jim,06/08/2005
I bought our '96 Mazda MPV in Sept. 2003 with 145,000 miles on it. Today it has 202,000 and is still going strong. I have only had to replace the starter, spark plug wires, belt tensioner and just recently the radiator. That's it. It runs like a clock. It is quite comfortable. I drive it for 10-12 hours at a stretch and have no problems. I saw the identical vehicle in a parking lot today and sought out the owner to see if he was interested in selling. I would buy another today if I had the chance.
Why did they stop making them?
Mr. Peabody,09/15/2002
We love this van! Great in snow, great for having four kids also. No problems as of yet, only routine main. I would sell this to my best friend and feel good about it, but that will never happen! @ 100,000 it still feels like we could hop in it and drive it cross country and not worry about a thing.
See all 11 reviews of the 1996 Mazda MPV
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
