Consumer Rating
(46)
2001 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, versatile seating configurations, sharp exterior styling, agile handling, good visibility.
  • Weedy engine, unimpressive interior materials, no traction control available, limited maximum cargo capacity.
List Price Estimate
$1,001 - $1,677
Used MPV for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An underpowered engine and tight maximum cargo space are all that's keeping the MPV from challenging the Honda Odyssey head-to-head for "best minivan" honors.

Vehicle overview

Now in its second model year, Mazda's MPV doesn't receive as much consumer attention as some of the other hotshot minivans like the Honda Odyssey or Ford Windstar. It does have its own particular advantages, however, and these advantages just might suit you.

The MPV looks tight and muscular, courtesy of a relatively short front overhang, slanted D-pillars, sculpted fender flares and crisp body panel lines. It's smaller in stature than most other minivans, with a 111.8-inch wheelbase and a 187-inch overall length. This makes it more maneuverable, but maximum cargo volume is 127 cubic feet, about 20 less than the Odyssey.

Mazda equips the interior with three rows of seating. The second and third rows can be configured for different seating arrangements. The second row features two comfortable captain's chairs that have their own flip-up armrests. The right-side second-row captain's chair can be released by a handle, allowing it to be slid along tracks to meet up with the other seat. Both second-row seats are removable. The third-row seat folds flat easily.

For power, the MPV relies on a 2.5-liter, DOHC, 24-valve V6 engine that bears much in common with the Ford Duratec V6 of the same size. With 170 horsepower and 165 foot-pounds of torque, the MPV will never be mistaken for a performance vehicle, at least in terms of acceleration. Shifting duty comes via a four-speed automatic.

Handling is above-average thanks to a MacPherson strut front suspension and a torsion beam axle rear suspension, along with front and rear stabilizer bars and a power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system. Standard brakes are front disc and rear drum with optional ABS.

Trim levels start with the base DX model that includes 15-inch wheels, dual sliding doors with roll-down windows, and air conditioning. Step up to the LX and you'll get such niceties as ABS, body-colored bumpers and door handles, dual heated and powered outside mirrors, power windows, cruise control, keyless remote and privacy glass. The top-of-the-line ES models get 16-inch alloy wheels, leather-trimmed upholstery, rear air conditioning and side airbags.

Options like a power sunroof, six-disc in-dash CD changer, exterior body cladding, a nine-speaker audio system and a winter weather package can increase your MPV's fun and functionality. It is worth noting, however, that power-sliding side doors are not an option.

Despite climbing SUV sales, the minivan continues as a staple of the automotive industry. If your needs for family toting in style and fun outweigh your requirements for space and power, the MPV deserves a close look.

2001 Highlights

Not much changes on Mazda's minivan. Keyless entry is standard on MPV LX, and the AM/FM/CD/cassette audio system is standard on LX and ES models. Child safety-seat anchors have been added to all MPV models, as have new exterior color choices. The 2.5-liter V6 engine now complies with NLEV emissions standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mazda MPV.

5(54%)
4(35%)
3(2%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.3
46 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Been a great car- bring it back, Mazda!
rwmich,11/08/2012
This has been a great car for 11 years (2001 model), and still going. I have been holding off getting a new car hoping that Mazda will come back with a real minivan- the 5 is too small. I have over 200,000 miles now, and it's still going without any major issues. Been thinking about getting something new, but can't justify because this baby keeps on chugging away. It has done the full gamut of use- toting loads of kids to practices and activities, towing my 15 foot sailboat, vacation trips, hauling junk in the cargo zone, canoe on the roof, etc. What a versatile vehicle, and 20 miles per gallon.
Reliable
Wayne,12/28/2008
Bought my MPV new and it has lived up to its billing. Nice ride, comfortable seating. Just change oil, brakes, and other routine maintenance and the van does the rest. Drives more like a car than a van. Easy to configure seats and take out and out back seats for hauling stuff. Wife and daughter can drive it as its not "boaty". The only thing that has broken is the cable for the spare tire. If you buy one make sure to learn how to get it at the spare.
Greatest Mini Van on Market for all
haasmancinci,03/10/2004
I worried about the small v6 engine and the reveiws, but I don't see the issue. Looks great! Drives Excellently! The leather seats are really comfortable. I'm just back from a 17 hour 1100 mile trip and not once did my back feel it. In addition, I drove it in the mountains of Tennesee & Kentucky with little effort on the engine. It is NOT under powered at all. The interior style is very up scale compared to many of the "BEST" rated vans especially the Honda. With the CReports ratings at very high. Buy a ES MPV with no worries. You are smart to do so, and will get the best van on the road period.
Hurricane Ike Stole My MPV
Spike89,09/20/2008
I used this van to haul a lot of equipment as well as two infants. The van suited us very well, as it had 40000 miles on it when I bought it. Around 65000 I started having issues with the engine light coming on and it missing, and replaced starter sensor, but they never were able to completely fix the problem. The value for the price of this van was excellent, and it was a very good deal considering other cars that I had reviewed. I especially liked the way that I could haul a lot of inventory. It was much easier to use then my Explorer or Surbuban. I recently bought a Town and Country at a much higher price and love that vehicle as it's easier with auto doors and the tvs for the kids.
See all 46 reviews of the 2001 Mazda MPV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mazda MPV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2001 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 2001 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (2.5L 6cyl 4A), DX 4dr Minivan (2.5L 6cyl 4A), and ES 4dr Minivan (2.5L 6cyl 4A).

