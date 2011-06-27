  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1995 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

New lineup includes L, LX and LXE trim levels. All come with seven-passenger seating. Four-cylinder engine has been dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda MPV.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great 4x4 van
GWiz,02/23/2009
Can't say enough about this great van. It had about 50,000 miles on it when I bought it to replace my awd multi van. 150,000 miles later it's going as strong as it did the day I bought it. Poor power to weight ratio was solved with a K&N air filter, 3" exhaust system w/low restriction (throaty) muffler and NGK V-groove plugs. The options of 2wd, awd (with transfer case locked) and 4x4 with both trabsfer case and axles locked has gotten me thru anything a cold Winnipeg, Manitoba winter could throw at it. Long trips like 3x to Florida (2000+ miles) and out to BC over the Rockies (about 1800 m) twice along with oddles of shorter (200 to 500 miles) trips make it worth every dollar spent.
Reliable MPV
ElementAK,05/08/2003
Purchased our 95 4x4 MPV new, upon a friend's advise. He ran two to 160k miles with no problems. Ours has been trouble free, dependable and extremely versatile. The 4 wheel drive system is one of the best made, although it has no low range - it is not an off road SUV. The 4WD system can be shifted to a true 2WD for summer use, can shift on the fly to 4WD at any speed, can be driven on wet or dry pavement, and has a center differential lock button for extreme traction requirements. Seven passenger carrying capability, excellent traction and moderate interior flexibility. Overall, 7 years of satisfaction - in Alaska!
After 8 years, mostly in home garage
CalJack,03/03/2003
Bought this vehicle new for my wife, she dosen't drive much. Has been driven across the states a few times, leather seats too stiff on the butt and you need an extra cushion. Always had popping noises when sun shines on the dashboard, kind of irritating while driving. Has about 37,000 on it now with just routine maintenance,still original tires.Only problem is noisy lifters during warm up on 3.0 engine. Seems like it's not getting enough oil but quiets down once fully warm. Poor fuel economy when compared with my son's 90 Ford SHO, we drove them both to CA from CO and he got about 50% better gas mileage on a high performance engine.
Soccer Mom Express
ButteFireGuy,06/08/2003
This has been the best car I have owned. I used it for delivery and youth trips mainly. It has never left me out cold and always carried what I needed it to. The 4WD is great in the snow. T
See all 4 reviews of the 1995 Mazda MPV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Used 1995 Mazda MPV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mazda MPV

Used 1995 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 1995 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include LX 3dr Minivan 4WD, LXE 3dr Minivan, L 3dr Minivan, LX 3dr Minivan, and LXE 3dr Minivan 4WD.

