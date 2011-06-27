1995 Mazda MPV Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$824 - $1,434
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New lineup includes L, LX and LXE trim levels. All come with seven-passenger seating. Four-cylinder engine has been dropped.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
GWiz,02/23/2009
Can't say enough about this great van. It had about 50,000 miles on it when I bought it to replace my awd multi van. 150,000 miles later it's going as strong as it did the day I bought it. Poor power to weight ratio was solved with a K&N air filter, 3" exhaust system w/low restriction (throaty) muffler and NGK V-groove plugs. The options of 2wd, awd (with transfer case locked) and 4x4 with both trabsfer case and axles locked has gotten me thru anything a cold Winnipeg, Manitoba winter could throw at it. Long trips like 3x to Florida (2000+ miles) and out to BC over the Rockies (about 1800 m) twice along with oddles of shorter (200 to 500 miles) trips make it worth every dollar spent.
ElementAK,05/08/2003
Purchased our 95 4x4 MPV new, upon a friend's advise. He ran two to 160k miles with no problems. Ours has been trouble free, dependable and extremely versatile. The 4 wheel drive system is one of the best made, although it has no low range - it is not an off road SUV. The 4WD system can be shifted to a true 2WD for summer use, can shift on the fly to 4WD at any speed, can be driven on wet or dry pavement, and has a center differential lock button for extreme traction requirements. Seven passenger carrying capability, excellent traction and moderate interior flexibility. Overall, 7 years of satisfaction - in Alaska!
CalJack,03/03/2003
Bought this vehicle new for my wife, she dosen't drive much. Has been driven across the states a few times, leather seats too stiff on the butt and you need an extra cushion. Always had popping noises when sun shines on the dashboard, kind of irritating while driving. Has about 37,000 on it now with just routine maintenance,still original tires.Only problem is noisy lifters during warm up on 3.0 engine. Seems like it's not getting enough oil but quiets down once fully warm. Poor fuel economy when compared with my son's 90 Ford SHO, we drove them both to CA from CO and he got about 50% better gas mileage on a high performance engine.
ButteFireGuy,06/08/2003
This has been the best car I have owned. I used it for delivery and youth trips mainly. It has never left me out cold and always carried what I needed it to. The 4WD is great in the snow. T
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
