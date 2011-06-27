Can't say enough about this great van. It had about 50,000 miles on it when I bought it to replace my awd multi van. 150,000 miles later it's going as strong as it did the day I bought it. Poor power to weight ratio was solved with a K&N air filter, 3" exhaust system w/low restriction (throaty) muffler and NGK V-groove plugs. The options of 2wd, awd (with transfer case locked) and 4x4 with both trabsfer case and axles locked has gotten me thru anything a cold Winnipeg, Manitoba winter could throw at it. Long trips like 3x to Florida (2000+ miles) and out to BC over the Rockies (about 1800 m) twice along with oddles of shorter (200 to 500 miles) trips make it worth every dollar spent.

