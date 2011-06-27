  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MPV
  4. Used 2002 Mazda MPV
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(141)
Appraise this car

2002 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compact and maneuverable, confident handling manners, roll-down windows in sliding doors.
  • Limited maximum cargo capacity, lacks some features found in the other minivans.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda MPV for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,549 - $2,559
Used MPV for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With an infusion of power under the hood for 2002, the MPV becomes a respected choice in the minivan marketplace.

Vehicle overview

Mazda's MPV minivan doesn't receive as much consumer attention as some of the other hotshot minivans like the Honda Odyssey or Dodge Caravan. It does have its own particular advantages, however, and these advantages just might suit you.

The MPV looks tight and muscular, courtesy of a relatively short front overhang, slanted D-pillars, sculpted fender flares and crisp body panel lines. It's smaller in stature than most other minivans, with a 111.8-inch wheelbase and a 187.8-inch overall length. This makes it more maneuverable, but maximum cargo volume is limited to 127 cubic feet, about 20 fewer than the Odyssey.

Mazda equips the interior with three rows of seating. The second and third rows can be configured for different seating arrangements. The second row features two comfortable captain's chairs that have their own flip-up armrests. The right-side second-row captain's chair can be released by a handle, allowing it to slide along tracks to meet up flush with the other seat, creating a bench. Both second-row seats are removable. The third-row seat easily folds flat into the floor, creating a large cargo space.

For power, the MPV receives a new 3.0-liter V6 engine for 2002. With 200 horsepower on tap, the MPV accelerates quickly enough to stay out of its own way. This upsized V6 is a big improvement over last year's weak 165-hp 2.5-liter V6. Shifting duty comes via a new five-speed automatic driving the front wheels, and traction control is now standard.

Handling is almost car-like, thanks to a nicely tuned MacPherson strut front suspension and a torsion beam axle rear suspension, both enhanced for the new year to further its "zoom zoom" image. Along with front and rear stabilizer bars and a power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system. Standard brakes are front disc and rear drum with ABS enhanced with electronic brakeforce distribution. Mazda has also improved the brake pedal's feel this year.

Two trim levels are available: the LX which includes 15-inch wheels, dual sliding doors with roll-down windows, steering-wheel mounted stereo controls and air conditioning. Power driver's seat, sixteen-inch wheels, an in-dash CD changer, front side airbags and traction control are options. Step up to the ES and get 17-inch alloy wheels, power sliding rear doors, leather trim, rear air conditioning. The side airbags and traction control come standard, but you'll have to pay extra for the CD changer and a power sunroof. Both the LX and ES offer a winter driving package. Some items missing from the options list, however, include a tire pressure monitor, a reverse sensing system and a DVD-based entertainment system.

While still not our top pick in the minivan class, the MPV's 2002 improvements have made it a much more viable choice. If your needs for family toting in style and fun outweigh your requirements for space, the MPV deserves a close look.

2002 Highlights

Mazda adds power to the MPV in the form of a 200-horsepower V6 engine governed by a five-speed automatic transmission, which is just what the doctor ordered for this previously underpowered minivan. The MPV also gains power-sliding doors, available 17-inch alloy wheels, traction control, an improved braking system and revised suspension tuning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mazda MPV.

5(72%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
141 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 141 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Can't Complain
wiz8mom,09/01/2012
We purchased our MPV used in 2005 with about 45,000 miles on it. With an extended warranty, we paid total about $11,000. It now has 227,000 miles on it (365,000km). We had to have the transmission replaced at 95K miles, but it was covered under our extended warranty. We had coils replaced at one point, and a couple of other repairs around the $300 mark. Regular oil changes and routine maintenance (brakes, trans. fluid, etc), this van has kept chugging along. Along with daily driving, we drove from Auburn, WA to B.C. Canada twice a week for 2 years (6 hours round trip), while hauling 2 drums, harnesses, 2 sets of bagpipes, and 4 teenagers, 2 adults. We averaged 22-24 hwy mpg
Used
rich,03/27/2010
The car is awesome for me. The interior space with rear seats removed makes this van a winner hauling stuff, camping out or whatever. It's been a very dependable car with plenty of pep and it is really well balanced, even with a full load, the car drives the same!
Too many mechanical problems
Jim,01/26/2010
The 3.0l engine and 5 speed gives the MPV a great drive. Fit and finish is good. But at 60,000 miles I have needed to replace ignition coils, have had numerous transmission problems and underside of the hood has rusted into swiss cheese. My MPV also seems to wreck rear tires, has a small coolant leak and the door locks don't work anymore. Exhaust fell apart at 40,000 miles. I expect to have problems with an older vehicle, but have never had problems like this with anything I've ever owned before. I love the car, but not as much as my mechanic.
A Good Pal
joe4prez,12/02/2010
Bought our MPV new in 2002 and now have 82K miles. We've had a good experience with the van with very few issues. The only problems were replacing 3 coil packs at 65K miles and the fan module at 72K miles. Cost us about $500 for both. After 8 years the car is still solidly built, no electrical or mechanical issues, and no rusting. So far so good.
See all 141 reviews of the 2002 Mazda MPV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mazda MPV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Mazda MPV

Used 2002 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 2002 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and ES 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Mazda MPV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Mazda MPVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Mazda MPV for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Mazda MPV.

Can't find a used 2002 Mazda MPVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MPV for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,781.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,886.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MPV for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,352.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,156.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Mazda MPV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda MPV lease specials

Related Used 2002 Mazda MPV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles