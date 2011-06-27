I noticed most of these reviews are older and mostly new car purchases. Reviews have nonetheless been very helpful in our decision. Like most family van purchasers, we compared with used Sienna's and Odyssey's. In the end, the MPV was such a better value as they seem to depreciate at a faster rate. My wife it the primary driver for this car, so the smaller exterior size was easier for her to drive. Handling is substantially better as it is shorter and narrower. Parking and general driving was much easier. Of course with better handling comes at a cost, because you need to sacrifice interior space. As a family 4, this was not a factor at all, so this was by far the best fit.

