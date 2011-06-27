2005 Mazda MPV Review
Pros & Cons
- Manageable size, lots of interior storage, decidedly unminivan looks, roll-down windows in the sliding doors.
- Lacks the features, passenger/cargo space and power found in its competitors, noisy engine, clunky transmission.
Other years
List Price
$5,799
Edmunds' Expert Review
A stylish and capable van if that's all you need, but compared to newer class leaders, the MPV lacks the size, features and refinement to compete for the top spot.
2005 Highlights
The MPV received a handful of changes for 2004 and moves into 2005 with only a few option package alterations.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mazda MPV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Family of 4,04/12/2009
I noticed most of these reviews are older and mostly new car purchases. Reviews have nonetheless been very helpful in our decision. Like most family van purchasers, we compared with used Sienna's and Odyssey's. In the end, the MPV was such a better value as they seem to depreciate at a faster rate. My wife it the primary driver for this car, so the smaller exterior size was easier for her to drive. Handling is substantially better as it is shorter and narrower. Parking and general driving was much easier. Of course with better handling comes at a cost, because you need to sacrifice interior space. As a family 4, this was not a factor at all, so this was by far the best fit.
mazda owner,11/07/2010
I decided to sell my MPV just 5 years after I bought it because it was rusting so badly at the base of both the passenger and driver doors as well as on all 4 wheel wells. In this day and age you don't expect a vehicle to rust before it's even 10 years old and this car began rusting when it was just 3 years old. When I brought the problem up to Mazda they were only willing to go by the book: The rust warranty only kicks in when the rust has perforated the metal. Well it's perforated now--now that the warranty has expired. Between fixing the rust and some other scheduled maintenance I was going to be spending more on the car than it was worth. So I cut my losses and sold the car.
Way to go Mazda,07/02/2006
The Mazda MPV is an excellent value. All the latest features like power doors, dvd player, power sunroof and seats are all optional but the LX with the sports package is loaded! Great features such as fold away third row seat, captains chairs, rear air and heat, tinted windows, roof rack and a wonderful stereo system.
Wally Greer,04/02/2007
Tried to buy an '07 but found out Mazda quit importing these to the US. Bad mistake but my new '05 will do me fine. Mine was a dealer loaner and was like new. I put 250000 miles on my '94 MPV so I expect this one to do the same. This vehicle has everything in the same spot so there was no learning curve. Pulling a trailer is no problem. I use this for camping and everyday use, at 6'2" I find it roomy and very comfortable on long trips. The sticker said 25 mpg and I find this to be true even pulling a trailer. I get the same mileage in the city too. The middle seats are a snap to get out.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
