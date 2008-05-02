Used 2006 Mazda MPV
- Manageable size, lots of interior storage, decidedly unminivan looks, roll-down windows in the sliding doors.
- Missing the power and room of its closest competitors, lacking the latest safety hardware, noisy engine, clunky transmission, too much body roll to feel as sporty as Mazda claims.
A stylish and capable minivan if that's all you need, but compared to newer class leaders, the 2006 Mazda MPV lacks the size, features and refinement to compete for the top spot.
Mazda's first attempt at a minivan appeared as a 1989 model. It distinguished itself from the burgeoning minivan field with features like a right-side swing-out door (as opposed to sliding) and optional four-wheel drive. Over the next 10 years, Mazda fitted its MPV with a left-side rear door (still hinged), standard ABS, a standard V6 engine and a removable third-row seat. In 1997, the company created an All-Sport model that included special body cladding, distinctive graphics and alloy wheels. Without an SUV of its own, this was Mazda's closest offering to the hot-selling Ford Explorer. By 1998, however, the MPV's "uniqueness" had worn thin, as the sales numbers confirmed. It was time to retire the original Mazda MPV and start over from scratch.
The current Mazda MPV arrived in 2000, and was notable for its fold-flat third-row seat and the roll-down windows within the now sliding doors. However, a weak 2.5-liter V6 and an equipment list that was lacking some basic safety features limited its popularity. In response, Mazda upgraded the powertrain to a 200-hp, 3.0-liter V6 and added some features in 2002, while the 2004 brought more standard features, including the all-important separate rear air conditioner. These incremental improvements made the MPV a much more viable choice, but roomier, competitively priced offerings from Honda, Kia, Nissan and Toyota offer better overall packages. Although the 2006 Mazda MPV may still hold appeal for small families who prize style and maneuverability above maximum space and cutting-edge features, the new Mazda 5 compact minivan also offers these virtues, albeit in a more refined package that costs less. Prospective buyers should try both before making a decision.
The Mazda MPV is a four-door, seven-passenger minivan with three available trims: LX-SV, LX and ES. The base LX-SV comes with 15-inch steel wheels, dual manual-sliding doors with roll-down windows and a CD player. The LX adds 16-inch alloy wheels, steering wheel-mounted stereo controls. A power driver seat, side airbags for front occupants and traction control are options. Step up to the ES trim and you get 17-inch wheels, dual power-sliding doors, privacy glass, leather upholstery, an upgraded nine-speaker sound system with an in-dash CD changer and a separate rear air conditioner. Many of these features are optional on the LX. A DVD-based rear entertainment system and a sunroof are also available as options on both the LX and ES.
The MPV comes with a 200-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity is 3,000 pounds with the optional four-seasons driving package. EPA estimates are 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all models, while traction control and side airbags for front occupants are standard on the ES, optional on the LX and not available on the LX-SV. Full-length side curtain airbags and stability control are not available on any MPV. In government crash tests, the Mazda MPV earned a perfect five-star rating in all front- and side-impact categories. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the MPV received an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest out of four).
Nicely weighted steering and a compact size makes the 2006 Mazda MPV easy to maneuver on tight city streets, but vans like the Odyssey, Caravan and the new Mazda 5 offer sportier handling. The 3.0-liter V6 provides adequate acceleration in most situations but is quite noisy under heavy acceleration. Those who plan to carry heavy passenger loads or tow a trailer should consider competing vans, all of which can be had with larger engines. Additionally, the MPV's five-speed automatic transmission is often indecisive, hampering acceleration efforts with early upshifts and late downshifts.
The interior is equipped with three rows of seating for seven passengers. The second and third rows can be reconfigured for multiple seating arrangements. The second row features two comfortable captain's chairs that have their own flip-up armrests. The right-side second-row captain's chair can be released by a handle, allowing it to slide along tracks to meet up flush with the other seat, creating a bench. Both second-row seats are removable. For maximum convenience, the third-row seat easily folds flat into the floor.
I have driven my Mazda MPV since I bought it new. It is now 2019 and it has 220,000 (yes, you read that right!) I have replaced tires, wiper blades, changed the oil and that is ALL. ‘She just took me to the beach this weekend, in 95 degree weather without a problem.
I purchased my MPV from the original owner with 118,000 miles. I am up to 148,000 miles without any major problems. Replaced the coil packs and spark plugs. No other major engine issues. Wish Mazda would have introduce a newer model of this Van. I use it for hauling and traveling. Great amount of room with third row seat down. Only con is the rear passenger seats are heavy to move back and forth.
Used to have SUVs and sedans; with 2 kids needed something bigger - OMG! a van! NO WAY I thought. Loved this one for style, features, price, not a gargantuan van. Drove Honda and Toyota too big and too pricey. This one is just right size for city and Handles like a dream! Everyone is happy now in this van. LOVE the dual sliding doors and section controled air. Never thought I'd say it but I just love this thing! Wish they would bring it back. The Mazda 5 is just too small for us with pets and relatives aboard.
Bought this car private party, 2 years old with 9500 miles. Two and a half years later we have 43K miles with absolutely no repairs. Replaced the factory tires with 90K Goodyears and they are fantastic. This car has met or exceeded my expectations in every way.
|LX 4dr Minivan
3.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 6200 rpm
|ES 4dr Minivan
3.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 6200 rpm
|LX-SV 4dr Minivan
3.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 6200 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
Is the Mazda MPV a good car?
Is the Mazda MPV reliable?
Is the 2006 Mazda MPV a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2006 Mazda MPV?
The least-expensive 2006 Mazda MPV is the 2006 Mazda MPV LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,115.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $22,950
- ES 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $28,515
- LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $22,115
What are the different models of Mazda MPV?
Used 2006 Mazda MPV Overview
The Used 2006 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), ES 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2006 Mazda MPV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Mazda MPV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 MPV 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 MPV.
