5 star reviews: 60 %

4 star reviews: 23 %

3 star reviews: 6 %

2 star reviews: 3 %

1 star reviews: 8 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 30 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Fantastic value!

Mariella Hill , 07/30/2019

LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)

I have driven my Mazda MPV since I bought it new. It is now 2019 and it has 220,000 (yes, you read that right!) I have replaced tires, wiper blades, changed the oil and that is ALL. ‘She just took me to the beach this weekend, in 95 degree weather without a problem.

5 out of 5 stars, The Mazda Gray Lady

The Mazda Gray Lady , 08/21/2018

LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)

I purchased my MPV from the original owner with 118,000 miles. I am up to 148,000 miles without any major problems. Replaced the coil packs and spark plugs. No other major engine issues. Wish Mazda would have introduce a newer model of this Van. I use it for hauling and traveling. Great amount of room with third row seat down. Only con is the rear passenger seats are heavy to move back and forth.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Love This Minivan

stellabludream , 02/05/2008

Used to have SUVs and sedans; with 2 kids needed something bigger - OMG! a van! NO WAY I thought. Loved this one for style, features, price, not a gargantuan van. Drove Honda and Toyota too big and too pricey. This one is just right size for city and Handles like a dream! Everyone is happy now in this van. LOVE the dual sliding doors and section controled air. Never thought I'd say it but I just love this thing! Wish they would bring it back. The Mazda 5 is just too small for us with pets and relatives aboard.

4.625 out of 5 stars, More than satisfied

more than satisfied , 06/10/2010

Bought this car private party, 2 years old with 9500 miles. Two and a half years later we have 43K miles with absolutely no repairs. Replaced the factory tires with 90K Goodyears and they are fantastic. This car has met or exceeded my expectations in every way.

