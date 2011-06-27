Bought new in 2003. Had to replace the #2 coil three times but the part is cheap if you buy it online. Also replaced the alternator about 4yrs ago. Rides and handles like a car and has NEVER left me stranded or failed to start up. Starting to make creaking noises and one of the electric doors wasn't closing so when the cable broke recently for the door it became in operable but that's

ok. AC still spits ice. Traded the MPV in after 14yrs and 216.000 miles. Still running fine though the front end needed work.