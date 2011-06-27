2003 Mazda MPV Review
Pros & Cons
- Compact and maneuverable, confident handling manners, roll-down windows in the sliding doors.
- Limited maximum cargo capacity, lacks some features found in the other minivans.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,438 - $2,342
Edmunds' Expert Review
By adding power sliding doors and a more powerful engine, Mazda has finally made its petite and sporty MPV a respected choice in the minivan marketplace.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, power sliding doors are an option for both the LX and ES trim levels. A towing package and a cargo organizer are two other new options. Also, an alarm and engine immobilizer are now part of a security package, and a cassette player is available on the ES trim level. The LX trim now rides on 16-inch wheels. Inside, floor and cargo mats are now standard on both trim levels, while outside, you'll see a new exhaust tip.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda MPV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jacho59,07/14/2011
Bought our 2003 MPV new. It only has 60,000km on it but it has cost us a lot of money and time to keep it on the road. PCV hose, TCM and various 'little' unrelated things. The real pain is the dealer dings us $110Cdn every time they hook it up to the 'computer'. We bought this van because we thought Mazda was a reliable and durable brand. NOT SO. This is our first and last Mazda vehicle...
Dan,07/14/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
Bought new in 2003. Had to replace the #2 coil three times but the part is cheap if you buy it online. Also replaced the alternator about 4yrs ago. Rides and handles like a car and has NEVER left me stranded or failed to start up. Starting to make creaking noises and one of the electric doors wasn't closing so when the cable broke recently for the door it became in operable but that's ok. AC still spits ice. Traded the MPV in after 14yrs and 216.000 miles. Still running fine though the front end needed work.
Jay,03/02/2016
LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
Bought it new in Jan 03. 13 years later and 190,000 miles it's still running great. The only issues I've had was the ignition coils going other than that normal wear and tear that should be addressed. My coworker has the exact same model and has 289,000 on his.
Judy Petrozzelli,04/23/2003
I've never owned a Mazda before but so far I love this van. It's perfect because it's not to big and it drives like a regular car yet it has the room for seven passangers. It has a beautiful exterior and the driving is very smooth. My husband and I did a lot of research and chose the MPV because of it's ratings.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Mazda MPV features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
