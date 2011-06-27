  1. Home
2003 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compact and maneuverable, confident handling manners, roll-down windows in the sliding doors.
  • Limited maximum cargo capacity, lacks some features found in the other minivans.
Edmunds' Expert Review

By adding power sliding doors and a more powerful engine, Mazda has finally made its petite and sporty MPV a respected choice in the minivan marketplace.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, power sliding doors are an option for both the LX and ES trim levels. A towing package and a cargo organizer are two other new options. Also, an alarm and engine immobilizer are now part of a security package, and a cassette player is available on the ES trim level. The LX trim now rides on 16-inch wheels. Inside, floor and cargo mats are now standard on both trim levels, while outside, you'll see a new exhaust tip.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda MPV.

5(73%)
4(16%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
212 reviews
See all 212 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First and Last Mazda
jacho59,07/14/2011
Bought our 2003 MPV new. It only has 60,000km on it but it has cost us a lot of money and time to keep it on the road. PCV hose, TCM and various 'little' unrelated things. The real pain is the dealer dings us $110Cdn every time they hook it up to the 'computer'. We bought this van because we thought Mazda was a reliable and durable brand. NOT SO. This is our first and last Mazda vehicle...
Great minivan, would buy another in a heart beat
Dan,07/14/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
Bought new in 2003. Had to replace the #2 coil three times but the part is cheap if you buy it online. Also replaced the alternator about 4yrs ago. Rides and handles like a car and has NEVER left me stranded or failed to start up. Starting to make creaking noises and one of the electric doors wasn't closing so when the cable broke recently for the door it became in operable but that's ok. AC still spits ice. Traded the MPV in after 14yrs and 216.000 miles. Still running fine though the front end needed work.
Best vehicle I've ever owned
Jay,03/02/2016
LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
Bought it new in Jan 03. 13 years later and 190,000 miles it's still running great. The only issues I've had was the ignition coils going other than that normal wear and tear that should be addressed. My coworker has the exact same model and has 289,000 on his.
The best
Judy Petrozzelli,04/23/2003
I've never owned a Mazda before but so far I love this van. It's perfect because it's not to big and it drives like a regular car yet it has the room for seven passangers. It has a beautiful exterior and the driving is very smooth. My husband and I did a lot of research and chose the MPV because of it's ratings.
See all 212 reviews of the 2003 Mazda MPV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mazda MPV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Mazda MPV

Used 2003 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 2003 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), ES 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

